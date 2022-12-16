Here were SBLive’s Top-10 pass catchers in Idaho high school football for the 2022 season

The 2022 campaign is in the books.

State championships were won, records were broken and awards handed out.

Now it’s SBLive Idaho’s turn.

To put a bow on the season, we’re going to be listing the top-10 quarterbacks, running backs, pass catchers and defensive players as well as revealing our all-state team.

On tap – top pass catchers.

The main criteria for these top players are statistics and coaches recommendation to SBLive Idaho correspondent Brandon Walton. Players are divided up by classification, and listed in alphabetical order:

CLASS 5A

Photo by Loren Orr

Ian Duarte, Eagle, senior

What the 5-foot-9, 165-pounder lacked in size, he more than made up for with speed. Duarte, who just committed to Bryant University (Road Island), is as quick-twitching as any person on this list. The Mustangs even had him take carries (26 attempts for 222 yards, two touchdowns) out of the backfield. Out of the team's 76 completions, 53 of them went to Duarte (for 701 yards and six TDs).

“Everything we did on offense went through Ian,” Eagle coach John Hartz said. “He is absolutely explosive when you talk about getting started from a static position. His acceleration is phenomenal. He goes from zero to 60 like no other. I was very impressed by everything that he’s done.”

Tate Johansen, Middleton, senio r

The Vikings’ move up to the Class 5A classification was a resounding success and a lot of that had to do with their 6-0, 180-pound do-it-all star player. Johansen was the only player in the conference to earn all-league first-team honors on both sides of the ball. On offense, he racked up 66 receptions for 861 yards and eight touchdowns to go with 239 yards and five scores on the ground.

“He is an outstanding athlete who excelled on offense and defense,” Middleton coach Bill Brock said. “When Tate was on the field, good things were going to happen for us.”

Zach Johnson, Lake City, senior

Johnson primarily made a name for himself this season on defense. He’ll play linebacker for the University of Idaho next season. But those who cover and know him best, say he’s just as good if not better at tight end. His 6-foot-2, 215-pound frame made him a nightmare matchup for any defender and almost a shoe-in to win any jump ball.

“He’s naturally physically gifted. He’s stronger, faster and bigger than a lot of kids,” said former Lake City coach Brian Fulp, who resigned in November. “But his football IQ is really high with understanding leverage and types of coverages.”

Luke Luchini, Rocky Mountain, senior

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder probably wasn’t the first wideout thought of on his own team going into the season. But by the end of it, he was without a doubt the best. Luchini totaled 1,057 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns, including 882 yards and 10 receiving scores. He turned all of that into a preferred walk-on offer, signing with the University of Washington.

“Luke was an absolute dude,” Rocky Mountain coach Chris Culig said. “He played like a man on a mission when he had the ball. He was full tilt till he got to the end zone.”

Brady Packer, Rigby, senior

Just a year ago, Packer was a seldom-used receiver - so much that he had to play on junior varsity just to see snaps. But after graduation hit a deep receiving corps hard, the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder was told he would need to step up. And, boy, did he ever. He saw 51 more targets than the next closest player on his team for 71 catches, 1,272 yards and 17 touchdowns.

“It makes it really easy for me to coach in a program that has kids who are selfless, want what’s best for the team and understand that they play a certain role at certain times,” Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said. “And when it’s their time to shine, they take advantage of it. And that’s exactly what he did.”

CLASS 4A

Photo by Julian Jenkins

Gatlin Bair, Burley, junior

To say Bair had a lot to deal the fall with is putting it lightly. He dealt with injury, a move and the pressure of multiple offers from the likes of Michigan, Utah, Oklahoma State and Mississippi State to name a few. But the 6-foot-2, 195-pound four-star recruit waded through it all on his way to a storied season that included 73 catches for 1,047 and 18 touchdowns.

“Gatlin is a dynamic athlete with unmatched explosiveness,” Burley coach Cameron Andersen said. “He runs angry. His knack for finding the ball and making catches at the point of the ball are at a high level. He is the best pure wide receiver in the state.”

Stephan Howe, Emmett, senior

With the loss of three all-league wide receivers, the 6-0, 175-pounder knew someone would need to step up this year. And despite really only ever having been a defensive back, Howe volunteered to play both ways. He ended up having the most productive season in school history with 51 catches for 870 yards and 20 touchdowns.

“He did a phenomenal job of just getting into the voids so that Dakota (Perry) could play catch with him. You would think it’s an obvious thing that all wide receivers just know how to get open, it’s not,” Emmett coach Rich Hargitt said. “He just never really got his chance and now he obviously turned out to be the best one that’s ever played there at our school.”

JaVonte King, Blackfoot, senior

Standing 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, King was one of the most physically intimidating presences in the state. His perfect combination of size, speed and hands made him a nightmare for opposing defenses to account for. He hauled in 50 receptions for 901 yards and 17 touchdowns. King isn’t done yet - he’ll be playing for Weber State next fall.

“JaVonte was one of the state's best playmakers this past season,” Blackfoot coach Jerrod Ackley said. “He provided a highlight catch in nearly every game. He is a great route runner and has elite skills high pointing the football. King has a phenomenal ceiling that will transition well at the next level."

Kenyon Sadiq, Skyline, senior

What’s left to say? The 6-foot-3, 220-pound University of Oregon signee leaves as one of, if not the best prospect the state has ever seen. You name it. Sadiq had it. Size, strength, speed, hands and IQ. It all made him virtually unguardable with 62 catches, 1,303 yards and 18 touchdowns. But it didn’t stop there with 233 yards and four TDs on the ground, too.

“He’s the best,” said Skyline coach Scott Berger when asked who the greatest player in program history is. “You can go a lifetime and never have a guy like him. I’m just fortunate enough that towards the end of my career, I had a chance to coach somebody like that.”

CLASS 2A

Kolby Luna, Kellogg, senior

No one in the state had a better stat line than Luna. He tracked down 94 passes for 1,753 yards and 21 touchdowns. His yards were among the best in the nation, too. Luna’s getting attention with his 6-foot-2, 200-pound frame, too. He has NCAA Division I offers from Montana and San Diego with FBS schools such as Miami having him down for visits.

“He’s in my opinion, one of the best receivers in high school football,” Kellogg coach Dan Davidian said. “It’s not like I’m out watching all these California and Florida players play, but I'll tell you what, Kolby can play with anybody. He’s just a superior athlete.