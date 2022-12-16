Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Boston Globe
10 classic Boston dishes, and 5 places to find each one
Plus, what readers had to say about each dish. With a rich colonial history, international influences (North End, we’re talking to you), and a seaside locale, Boston certainly has a seat at the big-name dining table. Through the years, the city has morphed its simple local flavor into globally recognized and universally loved classic dishes.
Eater
Boston’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022
To wrap up the year, Eater Boston polled both local journalists and readers of this site to get their thoughts on the past year in dining: the good, the bad, and the most exciting things still to come in 2023. The results have been collected in the following series of posts. (Check out the full archive here.)
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
WCVB
Massachusetts scratch bakery, oldest in New England, celebrating 135 years
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Along Broadway in Somerville's Ball Square, you'll find Lyndell's Bakery, where they have been serving up sweet baked goodies since 1887. Bill Galatis is the current owner of Lyndell's and only the fourth in the history of the 135-year-old bakery, which is the largest scratch bakery in all of New England.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Dorchester Reporter
Opponents target Pine Street bid for hotel conversion with sidewalk protest at the site
While city officials review a Pine Street Inn plan to convert the Comfort Inn at 900 Morrissey Blvd. into housing for formerly homeless persons, neighbors who oppose the idea staged a protest last Saturday on the sidewalk in front of the hotel. Between 50 and 75 neighbors gathered there over...
NECN
Maine Town Rated Among Top 5 ‘Christmas Towns'
With Christmas only a few days away, perhaps you’ve been considering a last-minute getaway full of holiday spirit. Fortunately, a certain New England community was recently ranked as the second-best "Christmas Town" in the United States in a list compiled by Travel + Leisure. Beating out Nantucket, Massachusetts, which...
These are the best restaurants in the suburbs of Boston, according to diners
LYNN, Mass. — While Boston is widely renown as one of the top culinary scenes in the country, foodies looking for a delicious bite to eat don’t have to travel too far outside of the city to find a plethora of highly rated restaurants. OpenTable says it analyzed...
15 Businesses That Could Replace the Famous Skip’s in Merrimac, MA
5.4 acres listed for two million dollars in the quaint Merrimac, Massachusetts. Why so much? Well, it is prime real estate for a few reasons. One, it would easily be a money-making apartment/condo opportunity (not that the people of Merrimac want more apartments). The people have made that pretty clear.
WMUR.com
6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
New England Confirmed to Host 2026 FIFA World Cup Games
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's only been a few days since the 2022 World Cup wrapped up, with Argentina taking home the trophy on Sunday night after beating France. But World Cup Fever is still alive and well, especially with the announcement just dropped by FIFA about the 2026 World Cup.
NECN
‘The Anxiety Is Unreal' for Parents at Boston Intersection Where Kids Have to Dodge Cars
Parents of some Boston students are growing more and more concerned that kids have to dodge cars and trucks to cross the street. The issues start at Causeway Street and North Washington Street, where traffic merges from several lanes down to just one due to the ongoing construction tied to the replacement of the North Washington Bridge.
Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant to reopen as The Barn in early 2023
A popular family-owned restaurant in Princeton which closed last summer will soon be back with a new look and a new name. The Mountain Barn on Worcester Road will be reopening as The Barn in early 2023, giving a nod to the nickname many of its old regulars used. Gabi Bennet, who co-owns the restaurant with her mother Carla Zottoli, told MassLive in an email that the goal is to have the doors open in late January or early February.
nhbr.com
New trains coming to Amtrak Downeaster route through NH
The Downeaster — Amtrak’s passenger train route between Maine and Boston with three stops in New Hampshire — is slated for new trains that are part of a nationwide upgrade. On Thursday, Amtrak introduced its Airo trains, which the passenger railroad company described as an “elevated experience”...
NECN
NBC10 Boston Responds to Help Car Owner Receive Title
What's the point of owning a car that you can't drive? That's what Samantha Steefel has been pondering for about a year. Her car has been parked in a friend's driveway for months. "It really just has been absolutely insane for something I thought was going to be so simple...
Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting
The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
NECN
Teen Injured After Shooting in Methuen Home
Authorities are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Methuen, Massachusetts late Wednesday night. Methuen Police say they responded to a report of a bleeding from their leg inside a residence on Pelham Avenue at around 10:56 p.m. After arriving at the scene they found a 17-year-old teen with a...
Boston Globe
Boston.com readers don’t just love this supermarket, they’re IN love with it
The supermarket that Boston.com readers picked as their favorite probably won’t surprise you. But the extent of their devotion just might. Prompted by Consumer Checkbook’s latest ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts, we asked readers which local grocery store held a special place in their hearts. And not only was the Tewksbury-based Market Basket chain the runaway winner, it elicited responses that went beyond mere admiration to approach something resembling true love.
NECN
WATCH: How a Boston Girl Made a ‘Pawsitive' Impact on a Diabetic Cat's Life at MSPCA
When 10-year-old Charlotte Friedmann saw Kit Kat, a diabetic cat, on the MSPCA adoption website, it didn’t take long for her to jump into action to help her. Charlotte teamed up with her dad to make homemade vanilla ice cream topped with Kit Kats -- a nod to the name's inspiration. She sold it on her front porch in Roslindale and raised $351 to help Kit Kat and animals like her.
NECN
Winter Storm Preparations Underway on Massachusetts Coast
Coastal locations like Gloucester and the Cape are expected to get the worst of Friday's winter storm, including heavy rain, strong winds, and the potential for coastal flooding. Power outages are also obviously a concern, with Eversource warning that up to 70,000 customers could be without power and outages could...
