Boston Globe

10 classic Boston dishes, and 5 places to find each one

Plus, what readers had to say about each dish. With a rich colonial history, international influences (North End, we’re talking to you), and a seaside locale, Boston certainly has a seat at the big-name dining table. Through the years, the city has morphed its simple local flavor into globally recognized and universally loved classic dishes.
BOSTON, MA
Eater

Boston’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022

To wrap up the year, Eater Boston polled both local journalists and readers of this site to get their thoughts on the past year in dining: the good, the bad, and the most exciting things still to come in 2023. The results have been collected in the following series of posts. (Check out the full archive here.)
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts scratch bakery, oldest in New England, celebrating 135 years

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Along Broadway in Somerville's Ball Square, you'll find Lyndell's Bakery, where they have been serving up sweet baked goodies since 1887. Bill Galatis is the current owner of Lyndell's and only the fourth in the history of the 135-year-old bakery, which is the largest scratch bakery in all of New England.
SOMERVILLE, MA
NECN

Maine Town Rated Among Top 5 ‘Christmas Towns'

With Christmas only a few days away, perhaps you’ve been considering a last-minute getaway full of holiday spirit. Fortunately, a certain New England community was recently ranked as the second-best "Christmas Town" in the United States in a list compiled by Travel + Leisure. Beating out Nantucket, Massachusetts, which...
OGUNQUIT, ME
WMUR.com

6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
NASHUA, NH
Seacoast Current

New England Confirmed to Host 2026 FIFA World Cup Games

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's only been a few days since the 2022 World Cup wrapped up, with Argentina taking home the trophy on Sunday night after beating France. But World Cup Fever is still alive and well, especially with the announcement just dropped by FIFA about the 2026 World Cup.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant to reopen as The Barn in early 2023

A popular family-owned restaurant in Princeton which closed last summer will soon be back with a new look and a new name. The Mountain Barn on Worcester Road will be reopening as The Barn in early 2023, giving a nod to the nickname many of its old regulars used. Gabi Bennet, who co-owns the restaurant with her mother Carla Zottoli, told MassLive in an email that the goal is to have the doors open in late January or early February.
PRINCETON, MA
nhbr.com

New trains coming to Amtrak Downeaster route through NH

The Downeaster — Amtrak’s passenger train route between Maine and Boston with three stops in New Hampshire — is slated for new trains that are part of a nationwide upgrade. On Thursday, Amtrak introduced its Airo trains, which the passenger railroad company described as an “elevated experience”...
DURHAM, NH
NECN

NBC10 Boston Responds to Help Car Owner Receive Title

What's the point of owning a car that you can't drive? That's what Samantha Steefel has been pondering for about a year. Her car has been parked in a friend's driveway for months. "It really just has been absolutely insane for something I thought was going to be so simple...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting

The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Teen Injured After Shooting in Methuen Home

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Methuen, Massachusetts late Wednesday night. Methuen Police say they responded to a report of a bleeding from their leg inside a residence on Pelham Avenue at around 10:56 p.m. After arriving at the scene they found a 17-year-old teen with a...
METHUEN, MA
Boston Globe

Boston.com readers don’t just love this supermarket, they’re IN love with it

The supermarket that Boston.com readers picked as their favorite probably won’t surprise you. But the extent of their devotion just might. Prompted by Consumer Checkbook’s latest ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts, we asked readers which local grocery store held a special place in their hearts. And not only was the Tewksbury-based Market Basket chain the runaway winner, it elicited responses that went beyond mere admiration to approach something resembling true love.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

WATCH: How a Boston Girl Made a ‘Pawsitive' Impact on a Diabetic Cat's Life at MSPCA

When 10-year-old Charlotte Friedmann saw Kit Kat, a diabetic cat, on the MSPCA adoption website, it didn’t take long for her to jump into action to help her. Charlotte teamed up with her dad to make homemade vanilla ice cream topped with Kit Kats -- a nod to the name's inspiration. She sold it on her front porch in Roslindale and raised $351 to help Kit Kat and animals like her.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Winter Storm Preparations Underway on Massachusetts Coast

Coastal locations like Gloucester and the Cape are expected to get the worst of Friday's winter storm, including heavy rain, strong winds, and the potential for coastal flooding. Power outages are also obviously a concern, with Eversource warning that up to 70,000 customers could be without power and outages could...
GLOUCESTER, MA

