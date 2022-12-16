ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Woman pleads guilty for arson at Littleton house

LITTLETON, Colo. — A woman pleaded guilty to arson related to a Littleton house fire back in May of 2022. Jessica Leann Williams pleaded guilty to arson on December 9. Back in May of 2022, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) responded to a house fire in the 6100 block on Spotswood Street, in Littleton. Two people, three dogs, and two cats were rescued from the home. No one was seriously injured, according to firefighters.
Colorado woman scammed out of $1.6 million

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A widow from Douglas County fell victim to a romance fraud scheme which cost her more than $1.5 million. Federal authorities said the scheme began in January 2018 and lasted until October of that year. A Minnesota man has now been indicted on 21 charges related to the scam.
NORAD Santa Tracker: How to track Santa on 9NEWS+

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It's almost time for Santa Claus to climb into his sleigh and take to the skies with his reindeer to deliver presents around the world. As he makes his annual trip, you can actively track where he is and where he's going on Christmas Eve, all thanks to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which has its headquarters in Colorado Springs.
Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures

DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
Delta announces new flights from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Delta Air Lines will launch two new flights from Colorado Springs in 2023. The Atlanta-based carrier will launch nonstop daily service between Atlanta and Colorado Springs Airport (COS) beginning June 5. Delta will also operate nonstop daily service from COS to Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) from...
