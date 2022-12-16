Read full article on original website
Appeals court sides with sheriffs, counties in tossing detainee death lawsuit
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The state's Court of Appeals has sided with Colorado's counties and multiple sheriffs in finding Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader cannot be sued for the suicide death of a jail detainee. Unlike other wrongful death lawsuits and claims against government officials, which have a two-year...
Club Q suspect celebrated dropped charges with visit to shooting range
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — When a kidnapping and felony menacing case against the alleged Club Q shooter was dismissed Aug. 11, the 22-year-old’s mother was elated. The next day, Laura Voepel took Anderson Aldrich to a Colorado Springs shooting range to celebrate. “He was a free man,”...
Law professors weigh in on Club Q shooting suspect's 2021 case
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The judge who eventually approved a defense motion to dismiss the Club Q shooting suspect's June 2021 bomb threat case also warned during a hearing in August 2021 that the suspect was planning something worse. Court documents detail Judge Robin Chittum's concerns, which came nearly...
Woman pleads guilty for arson at Littleton house
LITTLETON, Colo. — A woman pleaded guilty to arson related to a Littleton house fire back in May of 2022. Jessica Leann Williams pleaded guilty to arson on December 9. Back in May of 2022, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) responded to a house fire in the 6100 block on Spotswood Street, in Littleton. Two people, three dogs, and two cats were rescued from the home. No one was seriously injured, according to firefighters.
Colorado woman scammed out of $1.6 million
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A widow from Douglas County fell victim to a romance fraud scheme which cost her more than $1.5 million. Federal authorities said the scheme began in January 2018 and lasted until October of that year. A Minnesota man has now been indicted on 21 charges related to the scam.
Emergency alert mistakenly sent to 398,000 phones before dispatcher cancelled it
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Emergency alert notifications can save lives, but we’re learning now that the list of people signed up to receive them is not always accurate. Some counties collect phone numbers over the years but can’t keep track of who still lives in the area.
Man convicted in bowling alley shooting gets 23 years in prison
LONE TREE, Colo. — A man who was convicted in October in connection with a 2018 shooting at a Lone Tree bowling alley that seriously injured a man was sentenced to 23 years in the Department of Corrections. Peter Le, 29, was sentenced to 20 years for a first-degree...
NORAD Santa Tracker: How to track Santa on 9NEWS+
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It's almost time for Santa Claus to climb into his sleigh and take to the skies with his reindeer to deliver presents around the world. As he makes his annual trip, you can actively track where he is and where he's going on Christmas Eve, all thanks to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which has its headquarters in Colorado Springs.
Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures
DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
Delta announces new flights from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Delta Air Lines will launch two new flights from Colorado Springs in 2023. The Atlanta-based carrier will launch nonstop daily service between Atlanta and Colorado Springs Airport (COS) beginning June 5. Delta will also operate nonstop daily service from COS to Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) from...
