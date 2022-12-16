Read full article on original website
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
nwahomepage.com
Sam Pittman talks John Morgan III decision
FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Arkansas’ recruiting went as expected until former Pitt defensive end John Morgan III moved up his timeline and signed with the Razorbacks. Morgan, 6-2, 265, is the fourth recruit, first on defense, from the transfer portal to sign with the Hogs. Sam Pittman admitted it was great, unexpected news they got Morgan when they did.
nwahomepage.com
RB Emmanuel Crawford chooses Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Beginning in 2023, Sam Pittman won’t be the only Grove (Okla.) alum with the Arkansas program. On Wednesday, Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford, 5-10, 170, announced he has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks. “I chose it for a lot of reasons,” Crawford said....
nwahomepage.com
3 new starters for bowl game Hogs need to be outstanding
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will have several new starters for the bowl game who haven’t been a regular starter previously. Between opt outs, injuries and players entering the transfer portal Arkansas has been forced to add some new starters to face Kansas. Three starters declared for the 2023 NFL...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas offers WR Isaac TeSlaa
FAYETTEVILLE — Hillsdale (Mich.) College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has added an offer to Arkansas. TeSlaa, 6-4, 210, was the GMAC Offense Player of the Year this season. He caught 68 passes for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. TeSlaa owns a 41-inch vertical jump and runs a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas freshman combo forward Jordan Walsh steps up with top-shelf performances
LITTLE ROCK — Normally there’d be no need to engage in MVP chatter for player performances spanning a one-week / two-game stretch in mid-December non-conference play, but this year relative to last season and other factors for the Arkansas Razorbacks it seems fitting, and there’s no better candidate to hang that MVP moniker on than freshman Jordan Walsh.
nwahomepage.com
DE John Morgan III signs with Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Pitt defensive end transfer John Morgan III has signed with Arkansas. Morgan, 6-2, 265, was here this past weekend and said at time he would sign after the national championship game. He had visited Missouri prior to Arkansas and talked about maybe seeing Tennessee and Colorado before making a decision.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Hogville’s Otis Kirk breaks down Arkansas’ 2023 signing class.
The early signing period for College Football started on Wednesday, and quickly the Razorbacks started to get National Letters of Intent (NLI) rolling into the football offices. Hogville football recruiting expert Otis Kirk took the time to break down the early signees of the 2023 class with our Alyssa Orange.
nwahomepage.com
Hudson Henry finally going to play for Morgan Turner
FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Henry was highly recruited coming out of Pulaski Academy in the Class of 2019. Hudson eventually chose Arkansas, but among the others offering him that he gave serious consideration to was Stanford and coach Morgan Turner. But when Dowell Loggains left Arkansas to assume offensive coordinator duties at South Carolina he was replaced by Turner. Henry talked about Turner and the recruiting process and also if the bowl will be his last game at Arkansas.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas’ depth chart for bowl game
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has released its depth chart for the bowl game and the first such roster since the end of the season. Here’s a closer look at the Arkansas depth chart for Kansas. OFFENSE. WR 13 Jaedon Wilson R-Fr. // 6-3 // 175. 85 Harper Cole R-So....
nwahomepage.com
MBB Players play “Holiday Elves” for family at Samaritan Community Center.
Rogers, AR (Zipline Studio)- The Arkansas Men’s Basketball team has been busy on the court, and OFF the court the last few days! The Athlete Advocate Consortium “Elves” (aka Jalen Graham, Devo Davis, and Makhel Mitchell) visited the Rogers Samaritan Community Center shop on Monday where they spread a little Christmas cheer by paying for unsuspecting customers’ purchases and treating parents and children to mini-shopping sprees in the store.
Fort Smith named among top 15 neediest cities in study
Fort Smith, Arkansas was named among the top 15 cities in the U.S. for neediness in a new study conducted by WalletHub recently.
Accident impedes traffic on I-49 in Springdale
Traffic slows to a crawl due to an accident on Interstate 49 on Dec. 18.
nwahomepage.com
Wellness Wednesday – Partner Workouts
How about a workout to get you over the hump on this humpday? This time Fayetteville Athletic Club Fitness Director Betsy Rawlings teaches us some great exercises to do with a partner. Betsy say that it’s a proven fact that you exercise harder and longer when you are working with...
Arkansas Governor calls for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen sheriff's deputy
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. In the proclamation, the Governor spoke on how Deputy Newell displayed "dedication and...
Upcoming weather impacting Fort Smith trash pickup
City of Fort Smith Solid Waste Services will be collecting regularly scheduled Friday pickups to Wednesday for this week.
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
koamnewsnow.com
Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed.
Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
nwahomepage.com
Overnight road treatment: Benton, Washington counties
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – Thursday was a big day for the road departments in Benton and Washington counties. The crews for both still have big plans to continue treating streets into Friday. Melody Kwok, the communications director for Benton County said crews will normally stop working at night. However,...
Fort Smith death under investigation
Fort Smith Police closed down streets while investigating a death around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 17.
nwahomepage.com
Tips for avoiding holiday weight gain.
“So, if you’re worried about entering the holidays and gaining weight and feeling terrible when it’s all done, one of the main things that you can do is listen to your body, and kind of set some, just general guidelines in place.”, say Aubree Hays, Dietitian at Washington Regional Medical Center. “So, first of all, listening to your body. If your body says it’s full, don’t keep stuffing it. Remember that even though we have these special foods once or twice a year, if you wait an hour or two until you’re hungry again, it’ll still be there, so you don’t have to finish everything on your plate, you don’t have to take large portions of things every time, but, you can just wait and listen and enjoy things a little bit at a time, instead of large portions all at once. And you can also kind of set some guidelines in place for yourself before the holidays start, that will help you, kind of navigate some of those situations. Something you can do is make sure you eat a really healthy breakfast, that’s gonna keep you from wanting to overeat on appetizers or overdo it at lunch. Make sure that if you have family that likes to fix a lot of appetizers, how can we maybe focus on fruits and vegetables, or some lean meats, some cheeses, things that are going to fill us and be nourishing, without tempting us to make ourselves overdo it. If you have a family that likes to spend time together, maybe after you guys eat you could all go take a walk together. Something that’s gonna get your blood pumping, and kinda get that food moving through your body.”
