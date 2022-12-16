Read full article on original website
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
KARK
Pittman thankful for loyalty of high school signees
While the transfer portal certainly allows college football teams to add immediate contributors, Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman still believes that high school signees are the foundation of a program. Pittman and his staff added 19 high school signees and four portal transfers on Wednesday in a class that...
KARK
Hogs hoping to have successful early signing period
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ coaches are hoping for a successful early signing period that begins Wednesday and concludes on Friday. They currently have 20 high school commitments to go with three from the transfer portal. It’s always possible someone on Arkansas’ list could still flip to another school or the Razorbacks could flip a recruit from elsewhere. The Razorbacks have already had three players go back on verbal commitments.
KARK
Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr. Out Indefinitely
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., will be out of the lineup indefinitely for right knee management. Arkansas announcing the news minutes before tipoff of the Hogs game with UNC-Ashville.
KARK
WATCH: Hogville’s Otis Kirk breaks down Arkansas’ 2023 signing class.
The early signing period for College Football started on Wednesday, and quickly the Razorbacks started to get National Letters of Intent (NLI) rolling into the football offices. Hogville football recruiting expert Otis Kirk took the time to break down the early signees of the 2023 class with our Alyssa Orange.
KARK
Hudson Henry finally going to play for Morgan Turner
FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Henry was highly recruited coming out of Pulaski Academy in the Class of 2019. Hudson eventually chose Arkansas, but among the others offering him that he gave serious consideration to was Stanford and coach Morgan Turner. But when Dowell Loggains left Arkansas to assume offensive coordinator duties at South Carolina he was replaced by Turner. Henry talked about Turner and the recruiting process and also if the bowl will be his last game at Arkansas.
KARK
Arkansas Diamond Hogs ranked #7 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 preseason baseball poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas baseball team will begin the 2023 season as a Top 10 team. The Razorbacks are ranked #7 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday morning. It is Arkansas’ highest ranking in the publication’s preseason poll since the 2018 campaign, when the Hogs checked in at #3.
KARK
KJ Jefferson preparing for bowl and 2023 return
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior KJ Jefferson is once again preparing for a bowl game without all the targets he had during the regular season. Last year, star wide receiver Treylon Burks opted out of the Outback Bowl to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. This year, Jefferson will be missing Jadon Haselwood, Ketron Jackson and tight end Trey Knox for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Haselwood opted out to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft while Jackson and Knox entered the transfer portal.
KARK
Unbeaten Arkansas seeking success in San Diego
One way to move up the Associated Press women’s college basketball poll is to keep beating the teams ahead of you. That’s what No. 17 Arkansas (13-0) will try to do when it faces No. 16 Oregon (9-1) Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST in the four-team San Diego Invitational, which will be held at Pechanga Arena and televised by Flo Hoops.
KARK
MBB Players play “Holiday Elves” for family at Samaritan Community Center.
Rogers, AR (Zipline Studio)- The Arkansas Men’s Basketball team has been busy on the court, and OFF the court the last few days! The Athlete Advocate Consortium “Elves” (aka Jalen Graham, Devo Davis, and Makhel Mitchell) visited the Rogers Samaritan Community Center shop on Monday where they spread a little Christmas cheer by paying for unsuspecting customers’ purchases and treating parents and children to mini-shopping sprees in the store.
