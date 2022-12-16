KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Calvin has been at Great Plains SPCA for about two months and has had ZERO families want to meet him. He’s a one-year-old boxer mix who’s been struggling in the shelter environment for the past few weeks. We need your help to find a foster home for Calvin so he can relax and work on being himself while he waits for his forever home.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO