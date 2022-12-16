Read full article on original website
bluevalleypost.com
These Johnson County cities require you to shovel sidewalks after snow
The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office says many local areas could get between two to four inches of snow. Here are Johnson County cities’ rules about shoveling sidewalks in front of your property:. Leawood: Property owners or occupants of any lot abutting sidewalks are required to...
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood names new city administrator after death of Scott Lambers
Who she is: Stoddard previously served as one of the assistant city managers for the city of Lawrence, which is her hometown. She held this role for roughly 15 years, and from June 2015 to March 2016, she also served as the city’s interim city manager. Outside of Lawrence,...
KCTV 5
Gov. closes state office buildings in Shawnee Co. due to winter weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nonessential state employees in Shawnee County will get an early holiday weekend as the Governor has ordered all state office buildings in the county to close due to winter weather. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that due to safety concerns about the incoming winter storm projected...
KCTV 5
Kansas governor makes stop in Roeland Park to discuss tax break plan
ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made a stop in Roeland Park on Monday morning to discuss a three-tier tax break plan. If passed, the combined cuts would save Kansans $500 million over the next three years. You may remember Gov. Kelly’s ‘Axe the Food Tax’ plan...
northeastnews.net
Community opposes new liquor permits
Sheffield residents, who live in a historically working class community south of Independence Avenue in Northeast Kansas City, are fighting a liquor permit for a new bar in a residential part of their neighborhood. The Sheffield Neighborhood Association (SNA) has “exhausted all other options to stop this liquor license from...
KCTV 5
KCK Public Schools considering adding cameras in classrooms
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A proposal by the Kansas City, Kansas School District to add cameras within the classrooms is making some teachers consider quitting. Over the weekend KCKPS held a forum both in person and virtual for people to voice their feelings on the possibility of cameras being installed within classrooms.
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
WIBW
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
kcur.org
Meet the regulars of The Easy Inn in Kansas City, Kansas: 'This is my Cheers'
This story is part of an occasional KCUR series called The Regulars, about Kansas City’s neighborhood hangs and the customers who bring them to life. The Easy Inn is dressed up for Christmas, adorned in tinsel, lights, miniature trees and kitschy holiday ornaments. A flag on the wall — hung next to a deer head outfitted with a Christmas wreath — reads in cursive, “This ain’t no goddamn country club.”
Kansas Public Radio
Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
KCTV 5
KC shelters gather gear, space for homeless as winter moves in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The unsheltered in our community are getting help staying warm this winter from several shelters, including Shelter KC and City Union Mission. Shelter KC on Cherry Street is prepping for its second annual “Christmas at the Crossroads” event that will give those in need clothes, boots, gifts, and time to get out of the cold on Friday.
Flights at KCI Airport delayed, canceled as snow falls
Kanas City International Airport canceled and delayed flights due to snow and wintry weather as people travel for Christmas.
KCTV 5
KCMO offers free parking at 4 garages in effort to give plows room
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With winter weather on the way, the city of KCMO is offering free parking at four garages in an effort to give plows more room to clear the roads. Fewer cars parked along city streets will mean fewer obstacles for plow crews to work around.
rejournals.com
Block & Company president, other investors purchase Kansas City shopping center
A group of local investors headed by David Block, President of Block & Company, Inc., Realtors in Kansas City, Missouri, purchased the Shoppes at Shoal Creek from Pine Tree Development. The approximately 100,000-square-foot shopping center is located on the northwest quadrant of I-35 and 152 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri,...
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Calvin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Calvin has been at Great Plains SPCA for about two months and has had ZERO families want to meet him. He’s a one-year-old boxer mix who’s been struggling in the shelter environment for the past few weeks. We need your help to find a foster home for Calvin so he can relax and work on being himself while he waits for his forever home.
Kansas City neighbors want something done about eastside intersection
This comes after a woman and her daughter were nearly involved in a bad accident at the crossing Monday night.
All government offices in Shawnee County to close ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local government offices are set to close due to the impending winter storm expected to hit Kansas later this week. The Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management said on Tuesday that Shawnee County has been put under a wind chill warning from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST on Friday and a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has also said that they have high confidence in dangerous wintry conditions later this week, including wind chills that could bring -30 to -45 degree temperatures.
KCTV 5
RideKC preparing for winter weather, urging customers to plan ahead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - RideKC is preparing for winter weather, urging customers to plan ahead, and warning of possible service interruptions. “The safety of our operators and customers will continue to drive decisions throughout this winter event,” they said. “Customers should check frequently for the status of transit service as it may have to be modified at some point.” You can check for new service bulletins by clicking here.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
