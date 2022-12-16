Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Bessie Mae Kelley is one of the earliest known women to hand-draw animated films
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with author and historian Mindy Johnson about her discovery that Bessie Mae Kelley was one of the earliest known women to hand-draw and direct animated films. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. When you think pioneering animator, you think of Walt Disney, right? I mean, who doesn't?...
NPR
Holiday Mix: A Latin music Christmas
¡Felices fiestas y'all! This week, Alt.Latino revisits a classic episode from 2014 to enjoy the music of D.C. Latino choir, Cantigas.
NPR
'Wildcat' is a story of healing for its directors, stars and an orphaned ocelot
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with directors Trevor Beck Frost and Melissa about "Wildcat," their documentary about a couple working to rehabilitate orphaned ocelots in the Amazon rainforest.
NPR
Actor Naomi Ackie recounts portraying Whitney Houston posed many challenges
Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez speaks with British actor Naomi Ackie about playing Whitney Houston in the new film: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.
NPR
How to annoy Peter Sagal on a run through Central Park
I WISH I knew how to mess with Peter Sagal, the host of NPR's comedy news trivia show Wait... Wait... Don't Tell Me!. Well, on the most recent episode of Everyone & Their Mom, I did exactly that. And now, as an act of public service, I would like to share with you a set of instructions of how you, too, can live the dream!
NPR
Anderson Cooper explores his grief and loss in his podcast, 'All There Is'
Most of us are used to hearing CNN's Anderson Cooper sound like this. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "ANDERSON COOPER 360") ANDERSON COOPER: We begin tonight with breaking news. Moments ago, a federal judge at least temporarily reversed... KELLY: There you have the serious, in-control anchor of "Anderson Cooper 360." But...
NPR
How to be a better movie watcher, according to film critics (plus a handy brochure!)
Hey, I'm Andrew Limbong, arts reporter at NPR, and this is NPR's LIFE KIT. LIMBONG: I used to be a certain kind of teenager, that slightly annoying kind who would ditch class in high school and take the money I'd saved - and would usually spend on Magic: The Gathering cards in my younger years - and instead use it to buy tickets at the Angelika Theater in Manhattan to see some foreign movie or the latest indie art house - like I said, kind of annoying, but I miss that person sometimes. Lately, I've just been passively watching the latest Marvel thing or stuff I've got to watch for work. But I've been really interested in going back to high-school me and being intentional about broadening my movie-watching habits. So I hit up my colleague, Bob Mondello.
NPR
Artificial Intelligence helped connect a Holocaust survivor with photos of her past
NPR's Juana Summers talks with software engineer Daniel Patt about his website "From Numbers to Names," which uses artificial intelligence to find photos of victims and survivors of the Holocaust. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Blanche Fixler picked up a call from an unknown number a few months ago. A man named...
NPR
My Unsung Hero: Strangers on the plane
Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's story comes from Kate Baker. About 20 years ago, Kate, her husband Bob and their 2-year-old son, Neil, were on a flight to Europe. All of a sudden, Neil developed a fever and began having a seizure.
NPR
What is anxiety?
Americans are anxious. Nearly three years of a pandemic, political unrest and ongoing economic instability have left people feeling fearful, ill at ease. This week, we're spending some time understanding anxiety. We will kick off the series with a simple question - what is anxiety? NPR's health correspondent Rhitu Chatterjee went looking for the answer and brings us this story.
