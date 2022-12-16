Read full article on original website
Related
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
The 3 Best Christmas Movies Ever With New Jersey Stars
New Jersey has deep roots in the movie world, especially when it comes to holiday movies. There are a lot of Garden State celebrities who have left their mark on Christmas movies over the years. New Jersey might just have more celebrities per square mile than any other state, so...
Who’s Got The Winning $10,000 Lottery Ticket Bought in Vineland, NJ?
Somebody has fallen into some cash, thanks to the New Jersey Lottery. Lottery officials say a winning $10,000 ticket was purchased in Vineland, in Cumberland County. The Mega Millions ticket was for the Tuesday, December 20th drawing and was purchased at Charlie's Liquor on Gheysons Avenue in Vineland. The $10,000...
Study reveals NJ’s most popular gift this holiday season
As we get older, it becomes more complicated to shop for Christmas gifts. We buy what we want throughout the year so what do we actually NEED during the holidays?. I’m all about gift cards. I’ll accept any kind I get, but many people aren't too accepting of them because it's not as personal.
Netflix unveils NJ plan for $848M studio at massive Fort Monmouth property
Netflix has detailed its vision for a sprawling mega parcel in Monmouth County, involving 12 sound stages at an East Coast production facility offering more than 1,500 permanent jobs. On Wednesday, the Board of the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) approved a purchase and sale & redevelopment agreement with...
FL Man Arrested With 10,000 Fentanyl Pills in Mt. Laurel, NJ, Walmart Parking Lot
Authorities say a man from Florida has been charged after authorities allegedly found him in possession of 10,000 fentanyl pills. 33-year-old Shane Smith of Daytona Beach, FL, was arrested Monday in the parking lot of Walmart on Route 73 in Mount Laurel. He is facing two counts of second-degree distribution...
Former Timber Creek QB Devin Leary Joins Kentucky’s Football’s Program
Former Timber Creek quarterback Devin Leary announced he is transferring to Kentucky on Tuesday. The Sicklerville, NJ native broke the New Jersey state record for career passing yards (9,672) and passing touchdowns (117) while at Timber Creek and ended up committing to play at North Carolina State. He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in New Jersey as both a junior and senior.
This Cheesecake Is Ranked The Best In New Jersey
Cheesecake is the perfect thing to bring to your holiday gathering. Just ask the Golden girls, there is almost nothing better than a cheesecake to solve your problems or get through the holidays. There are lots of options so let’s cut to the chase and tell you the highest-ranked cheesecake spots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. I want to make sure your bases are covered.
What Was The Most Snow Ever Recorded in December in New Jersey?
It is December and Santa is getting to set out soon to visit us here in the Garden State. There is a slight chance of possibly some snow before Christmas Day on Sunday, but nothing like we had 75 years ago here in New Jersey. I started thinking about December...
Is It Illegal to Leave Your Dogs Outside During Winter in New Jersey?
We've reached the cold winter months! But no matter the weather, dogs will have to go outside to do their business. But how long can you leave them outside in dangerous weather conditions? And is it illegal to leave your dog, or any animal, outside for an extended amount of time during these weather conditions?
The Mosaic of People that Make Up the Atlantic County Region
America is the land of the free and the home of the brave. Our country is a mosaic of people from all over the world. Looking at the bigger picture, according to The American Immigration Council, nearly 25 percent of all New Jersey residents, are immigrants. Worldpopulationreview.com Over 19% of...
New Jersey Has Some Awesome Food But This Has Been Named The Weirdest
There are many things New Jersey is famous for, and there are a few things the Garden State is infamous for. This falls into the latter category. We are talking about the weirdest food in all of New Jersey. There is no question that we are one of the states...
NJ travelers warned to expect shocking waits and delays
If you’re planning to do any traveling over the upcoming long holiday weekend, whether by car or plane, be prepared for longer than normal waits and delays. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has announced nearly 11 million air passengers and vehicles are expected to use its airports and vehicular crossings from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2.
Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In The State
We're always searching for great food here in New Jersey, and there is plenty to be had. When we hear of great food locations, we can't wait to share them, and today we share a wonderful nugget about Garden State burritos. There is such an amazing variety of food in...
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks On The National Drunk Driving List
Well, this is some sobering news. Over 11 thousand people die every year from drunk driving accidents. There is nothing more selfish than drinking and getting behind the wheel. Where does New Jersey fall on the list of states for the likelihood to drive drunk?. I was not in New...
Tiffany Valiante’s Family Urge NJ Transit to Review Her Death
The family of the 18-year-old Mays Landing girl who was hit by an NJ Transit train in 2015, and, was recently the focus of an episode of Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries, have asked the agency's Board of Directors to review their investigation into her death. Tiffany Valiante's death was ruled a...
The Experts’ Choice For New Jersey’s Favorite Dessert May Surprise You
There is nothing we love more than a beautiful dinner here in New Jersey. Wait, there is one thing. We really love a great dessert after that awesome meal. So, which dessert is our favorite in the Garden State?. This is another area where we are very lucky here in...
New Jersey Needs More Sleep! Fall Asleep In Two Minutes With This Military Hack
Nearly 70 million Americans have a sleeping disorder. The cause for much of that is stress. Can you think of anyone in a more stressful situation than a soldier on the battlefield? To help, the military has devised a technique that is supposed to make you fall asleep anytime, anywhere in just two minutes.
Check Out The Top Ten Places For a Family Trip in New Jersey
So this is a pretty cool story, the best place to take the family in New Jersey. Microsoft Bing Travel has put together the ultimate guide to bringing the family to Jersey for a fun getaway. This list of ten places has something for everyone from different locations. From history to nature to boardwalks and beaches, check out the list of great places to visit here in the Garden State.
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds For This New Jersey Winter
We go through a lot of coffee in our house. ALOT of coffee. I wake up at 2:30 am every day and my husband wakes up at 3 am most days. I know we are not alone, we all work more than we should on top of crazy hours so coffee is really the lifeblood of America.
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0