Read full article on original website
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Convicted felon arrested for hitting people at Crane Ramen
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyler Deontae Bukas-Johnson, 28, was arrested last night after allegedly punching multiple people who were eating at Crane Ramen. At 7:00 p.m., Gainesville Police Department officers responded to multiple calls reporting that a man was running around and punching people at 16 SW 1st Avenue. Only one victim was still at the scene when officers arrived, but several witnesses told officers they saw Bukas-Johnson approach the victim from behind and punch her on the back of the head with a closed fist while she sat outside the restaurant.
alachuachronicle.com
Video: Convicted felon arrested for December 9 fatal shooting in Alachua
ALACHUA, Fla. – Lacorrin Raheem Calhoun, 20, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection with the December 9 fatal shooting in Alachua. On Friday, December 9, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO arrests armed convict leaving city bus
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) arrested 13-time convicted felon Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville while getting off a city bus downtown on Tuesday. Kaley Behl, spokesperson for ACSO, said deputies have spent weeks searching for Hall. They arrested him on charges of second-degree felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man charged in December 8 stabbing on Waldo Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rodney Leon Warren, 39, was arrested last night and charged with aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing a friend on December 8. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of NE Waldo Road at 10:30 a.m. on December 8. The officers’ investigation found that Warren had reached out to the victim about hanging out on the day of the incident, and Warren picked up the victim and brought him to his house. Warren’s behavior abruptly changed at his house, and he became confrontational and violent.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD arrests 2 for fatal SW Gainesville stabbing
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested two men for fatally stabbing another man during an altercation on Tuesday. According to GPD, officers responded Tuesday to calls about a stabbing at Phoenix Apartments, which is in the 3100 block of SW 26th Drive. “Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless woman arrested for taking money out of wallet, told officer she was “blessed” with the money
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Candace Jean Falke, 41, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly taking cash and multiple insurance cards that were in a wallet she found in a restroom at Publix. A Gainesville Police Department officer spoke to the victim at about 11 a.m. yesterday at the Publix at...
alachuachronicle.com
Pair arrested in connection with fatal stabbing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – D’Angelo James Bridges, 18, and Tasireous Townsend, 21, were arrested and charged in connection with a fatal stabbing yesterday. A Gainesville Police Officer determined that at about 10:05 a.m. on December 20, the victim began arguing verbally with Townsend, who was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot south of the intersection of SW 31st Place and SW 26th Drive. The victim reportedly opened the door of the car while arguing with Townsend.
Inmate death at Marion County Jail prompts FDLE investigation
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the death of inmate Scott Whitley III, 46, who died in custody while on suicide watch at the Marion County Jail after a confrontation with officers. Whitley was being held on a felony charge of resisting an officer with violence and a...
alachuachronicle.com
Arrests made in December 9 armed robbery that led to fatal shooting at Crossings at Santa Fe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., and his team would like to announce the arrest of all individuals responsible for the fatal shooting that occurred at the Crossings at Santa Fe on December 9, 2022. The details of the case are as follows:. On the night of December...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman and smashing her phone
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Javon Lemand Coney, 25, was arrested last night and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, aggravated assault, and possession of a concealed firearm without a permit. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she was sitting in a friend’s parked car by herself when...
Death investigation underway in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
alachuachronicle.com
Lake City man arrested for threatening elderly woman and her son with a hammer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Salaam Sabir Payton, 44, was arrested yesterday and charged with battery on a person over the age of 65, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and property damage after allegedly threatening a 70-year-old woman and her son with a hammer. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded...
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO arrests 2nd suspect from fatal robbery
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) on Monday arrested Andre Bleau, 18, the second person charged in a Dec. 9 fatal shooting at the Crossings at Santa Fe. The ACSO said in a Wednesday press release that Bleau along with Cameron Gibbs, 18, and Jacoby Edwards, 18, went to the Crossings at Santa Fe with the intent of committing armed robbery.
mycbs4.com
Armed robbery suspects charged with murdering accomplice
Alachua County — Alachua County deputies accuse two armed robbery suspects of murdering their accomplice, because he died while they were committing a crime. On December 9th, the Sheriff's Office says Jacoby Edwards, Andre Bleau, and Cameron Gibbs went to an apartment in the Crossings at Santa Fe Apartments to commmit an armed home invasion. Deputies say the target of the home invasion knew Edwards, and let him in, and then the other two rushed in with a gun.
alachuachronicle.com
Deputies arrest 14-time felon with loaded gun on RTS bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, was arrested today on a warrant for felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
WCJB
Convicted felon arrested with loaded gun, drugs on RTS bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies found a man with a loaded gun on a Gainesville public bus while serving an arrest warrant. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday. He was taken into custody while getting off an RTS bus in downtown Gainesville.
6 teenagers in Lake City involved in a shooting, 5 wounded
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving six teenage boys that happened Monday in broad daylight. The Lake City Police Department said all six teenage boys are going to be okay. Still, residents in Lake City told Action News Jax that a shooting involving that many people, let alone teenagers, is very scary.
mycbs4.com
Police arrest two men in connection with deadly stabbing in Gainesville
GPD arrested two men in connection with the stabbing. They were booked into the Alachua County Jail on Wednesday. Gainesville Police are investigating a deadly stabbing on SW 26th Drive. The incident happened shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. GPD received a call about a person that was stabbed outside....
ocala-news.com
Woman arrested after smuggling Suboxone, meth into Lowell Correctional Institution
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old woman after she was caught smuggling Suboxone and methamphetamine into Lowell Correctional Institution. On Saturday, December 17, two MCSO deputies responded to the Lowell Correctional Institution located at 11120 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to an individual who had attempted to smuggle a controlled substance into the prison.
WESH
Police arrest alleged shooter in Ocala road rage incident
OCALA, Fla. — Two people were hurt in an Ocala road rage shooting early Monday morning, officials said. Marquis Browdy was arrested later Monday morning by police. Ocala police said it started close to 7 a.m. at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and 60th Avenue when something sparked a case of road rage between Browdy and a man driving a pickup truck.
Comments / 1