FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 7 Texas romps over Louisiana, 100-72
In the penultimate non-conference game for the No. 7 Texas Longhorns before starting Big 12 play at the end of the month, acting head coach Rodney Terry’s team shot lights out against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on the way to a comfortable victory on Wednesday at the Moody Center, 100-72.
Burnt Orange Nation
Alamo Bowl - Fearless Predictions
Well, it's that time of year again where Texas gets to play in it's bowl away from home, the Alamo bowl. The good news is, Texas fans travel well and we should have a significant home field advantage. I also like the matchup. This will be a good test for the young Ewers and we can see what Sark is made of with all of the opt outs et all.
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star IOL Jaydon Chatman signs with Texas
Four-star Harker Heights offensive linemen Jaydon Chatman has officially put pen to paper, signing a National Letter of Intent to the Texas Longhorns. The 6’4, 300 pound Chatman was the highest-rated offensive line prospect in the Texas recruiting class this cycle, coming in as the ninth-ranked interior offensive line prospect in the country, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Burnt Orange Nation
Speedster WR Ryan Niblett signs with Texas
The Texas Longhorns may soon be looking for answers at the slot receiver and found it four-star Aldine Eisenhower wide receiver Ryan Niblett, who signed with the Longhorns on Wednesday during the early signing period. Niblett is one of the longest-standing members of the Class of 2023 even though it...
Burnt Orange Nation
3-star IOL Andre Cojoe signs with Texas
The ink is dry and the National Letter of Intent for three-star Mansfield Timberview offensive linemen Andre Cojoe is officially in. The 6’6, 325-pounder is officially a member of the Texas Longhorns program and will be bringing his talents to Austin. Cojoe committed to the Longhorns over the summer...
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star edge Tausili Akana commits to Texas over OU, others
In the lone fireworks of the day for the Texas Longhorns, elite edge rusher Tausili Akana signed with Texas as a part of Early Signing Day, choosing the Longhorns over the Oklahoma Sooners, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and Louisville Cardinals in a ceremony in Hawaii. Akana, a four-star edge...
Burnt Orange Nation
How to follow Texas Early Signing Day news
Second-year Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian takes his second big recruiting step in reshaping the Longhorns program in his image on Wednesday as the vast majority of the 21 commits in the 2023 recruiting class are expected to ink their National Letters of Intent and a handful of targets make their decisions on Early Signing Day.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 1 RB Cedric Baxter signs with Texas
Once again, the top running back prospect in the nation is headed to Austin, as Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater product Cedric Baxter has signed his National Letter of Intent with the Texas Longhorns on Early Signing Day. “The biggest factor is Coach Choice,” Baxter said during his commitment to Texas on...
Burnt Orange Nation
3-star OT Connor Stroh signs with Texas
It is safe to say that Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Kyle Flood has a type. Flood and Texas were the first FBS offer for Frisco Wakeland offensive lineman Connor Stroh back in 2021 after an unofficial visit to Texas. Fast forward one year and now Stroh and his family are decked out head to toe in Longhorn gear and he has signed his National Letter of Intent to officially become a Longhorn.
Burnt Orange Nation
3-star RB Tre Wisner signs with Texas
Days after winning a state title with DeSoto, running back Tre Wisner signed a National Letter of Intent with the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday during the early signing period. A 5’11, 180-pounder, Wisner committed to Texas back in April along with Aldine Eisenhower wide receiver Ryan Niblett following a visit to the Forty Acres for the Orange-White game. Wisner chose Texas over 20 other offers, including Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and USC, among others. The Sooners were perhaps the strongest contender for Wisner’s services following multiple visits to Norman, but the efforts of new Longhorns running backs coach Tashard Choice convinced the consensus four-star prospect to side with Texas.
Burnt Orange Nation
3-star OT Payton Kirkland signs with Texas
After signing a quality group of offensive linemen in the 2022 cycle, Texas Longhorns offensive line coach Kyle Flood set out to do the same thing in the 2023 cycle so that Texas could continue to stockpile talent in the pipeline and strengthen the health of the position group. During...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 7 Texas hosts Louisiana on Wednesday
For the third straight game under acting head coach Rodney Terry, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns return to Austin and the Moody Center to host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Wednesday looking for a more comfortable win than last Monday’s overtime victory over the Rice Owls. And while...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 7 Texas vs. Louisiana gamethread
In the penultimate non-conference matchup before Big 12 play begins, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at the Moody Center on Wednesday evening in acting head coach Rodney Terry’s third game leading the Longhorns. Tip is at 7 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network and...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas legacy Colton Vasek signs with the Longhorns
After a late-cycle flip from rival Oklahoma Sooners, four-star edge Colton Vasek officially signed with the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday during the early signing period, continuing the efforts of Pete Kwiatkowski and Co. to overhaul the Texas trenches. It was a bit of a heart breaker and a mystery for...
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star LB Liona Lefau signs with Texas
For the first time ever, a Hawaiian prospect is officially joining the Texas Longhorns football program, as Kahuku (Hawaii) linebacker Liona Lefau signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. For much of Lefau’s recruitment, it seemed that the West Coast programs — especially Oregon and ace recruiter Tosh Lupoi...
Burnt Orange Nation
Wake Forest transfer CB Gavin Holmes signs with Texas
Wake Forest Demon Deacons transfer cornerback Gavin Holmes committed to and singed with the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday during the early signing period. The rising junior originally planned to visit Penn State in January, but opted to shut down his recruitment early after spending time on the Forty Acres during the last visit weekend before the dead period.
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star LB S’Maje Burrell signs with Texas
The first linebacker commit in the 2023 class for the Texas Longhorns is now officially a Longhorn, as four-star Fort Worth North Crowley product S’Maje Burrell signed his National Letter of Intent on Early Signing Day. A rising prospect, Burrell earned his fourth star since committing to Texas in...
Burnt Orange Nation
3-star TE Will Randle signs with Texas
New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman tight end Will Randle signed with the Texas Longhorns on Early Signing Day. A 6’3, 220-pounder, Randle committed to Texas in June while on an official visit to the Forty Acres, preceding his high school teammate Arch Manning in that decision by only four days.
Burnt Orange Nation
Reacts Survey: Should Texas retire Logan Eggleston’s jersey?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Texas Longhorns added another National Championship last week, capturing their fourth Volleyball title and...
KBTX.com
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on Highway 290 in Elgin just before 1 p.m. on Friday, December 16. That’s less than an hour after he was seen leaving a gas station in Caldwell on the day he disappeared.
