Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Christmas light competition in Tea
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tea community is getting in the spirit of the season with tLink’s Christmas Lanes project. A variety of houses within Tea have decked the halls, and their homes, in anticipation of the project. The competition began on December 1st and will...
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Spreading holiday joy with an interactive light show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You’ll usually find Bill Newberg outside. “My whole life has been in landscaping. For 34 years. So outdoor work is my passion, I guess,” said Bill. For a number of years now, Bill has put up a massive holiday display outside...
dakotanewsnow.com
Monday Munchies: La Luna Cafe puts art in food and local art on walls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Perhaps you have company visiting Sioux Falls over the holidays, and you want to take them to that perfect, locally-owned sunny spot for a relaxing breakfast or lunch with gourmet coffee. Maybe you want to give them a cultural experience that is both...
dakotanewsnow.com
Whittier Middle School celebrates 100th anniversary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whittier Middle School students and staff celebrated its 100th Anniversary. Everyone has been working together to compile memories from alumni and former teachers. Wednesday, the school held an open house to share it with the community. The principal, Erika Paladino, says this was...
dakotanewsnow.com
REACH Literacy helping kids and adults in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - REACH Literacy is spreading the love of reading, by helping kids and adults in the Sioux Falls area. Executive Director Paige Carda joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Holiday travel predicted to reach pre-pandemic levels
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - TSA officials predict more foot traffic in the airports this holiday season. Authorities say over Thanksgiving, passenger volume reached the numbers seen in 2019, the trend likely to continue over the end-of-year holidays wrapping up 2022.
dakotanewsnow.com
Couple responds to garage fire next door
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As a doctor you’re used to saving lives on the clock, but off the clock is a different story. Sebrina Burnett and Cliff Crawford moved to Sioux Falls this year. They say they never expected a fire would take place so close to...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Sioux Falls Regional Airport closes due to blizzard conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport will be closed from 1 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday due to Blizzard Conditions. PREVIOUSLY: Several flights in and out of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport have been delayed or canceled Thursday as the region experiences severe winter weather conditions.
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, December 20th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jefferson boys won the battle of top-ranked teams with Lincoln while Tea Area (over #2AA Jefferson) and Washington’s girls were victorious Tuesday night. DJ Stewart talks about how much he enjoys playing for the Skyforce and in Sioux Falls. And Dave Moe’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Lunch is Served’ program delivers meals and hope in a paper bag
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls ministerial association recognized a need for individuals struggling financially to receive meals. 18 years ago, the group wanted to encourage and support those going to their jobs who were unable to afford lunch. Every year, up to 25,000 lunches are...
dakotanewsnow.com
Locals raise money for K9 Rescue Foundation with holiday lights show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A spectacular light display in a Sioux Falls neighborhood is not only helping bring Christmas cheer. The “Lights on Lotta” display takes donations for Big Paws K9 Rescue Foundation, a group that trains and donates service dogs to disabled veterans and former first responders. The Christmas light display raised $15,000 last year and aims to raise $20,000 this year.
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: Winter weather dangers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the two extreme seasons has arrived emphatically. The first day of winter had high temperatures barely above zero with wind chill values dropping well below zero. “This type of weather can be life-threatening,” Avera Clinical Vice President of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Jared Friedman said. “We see all ranges of cold exposure from mild frostbite to very hypothermic injuries that can result in a patient dying from the cold exposure,” he added.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, December 21st
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a big day for a pair of Pierre Governor football standouts as they signed National Letters of Intent to play at Ohio State (Lincoln Kienholz) and Nebraska (Jason Maciejczak) while Zach Lutmer of Central Lyon-GLR made it official that he’s head to Iowa. Northwestern headed the list of Plays of the Week and women’s basketball highlights from Brookings and Vermillion where SDSU and USD both had impressive lob-sided victories Wednesday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana staff spread holiday cheer to Good Samaritan Society residents
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nursing home residents from Good Samaritan Society – Luther Manor received a special holiday surprise on Tuesday. Staff from Augustana University’s Student Success Center sang Christmas songs and played Bingo with residents. “We love to bring joy to other people’s lives....
dakotanewsnow.com
Extreme wind chills bring bus stop hazards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest round of winter storms won’t bring nearly the amount of snow that South Dakota saw last week. But what area school districts are more concerned about are the dangerous wind chills it’s expected to bring with it. School districts...
dakotanewsnow.com
Heart attacks in abundance during holidays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The holidays are a time for cheer but are unfortunately when tragedy can strike. People die more during the holidays from heart attacks than at any other time of the year. Dr. Mitchell Elkind with the American Heart Association discussed what some of the main risks are and how to limit them.
dakotanewsnow.com
I-90 closure extending to Sioux Falls, No Travel Advisory issued across SD
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The current closure on Interstate 90 will be extended to Sioux Falls at 5 p.m. (CT) on Thursday. The state of South Dakota has issued a statewide No Travel Advisory. I-90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain due to...
dakotanewsnow.com
How do all-day outdoor workers stay warm in severe winter weather?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While all humans are strictly advised by both meteorologists and medical experts to stay indoors entirely when winter weather conditions are as frigid and severe as they are in the Upper Midwest this week, those who work outdoor jobs all day and everyday have no choice.
dakotanewsnow.com
Experts’ advice on surviving dangerous winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With extremely low temperatures, it’s important to keep yourself safe when braving the cold. This involves covering exposed skin and staying warm when possible. Patty Brooks with The American Red Cross in Sioux Falls says they monitor weather like this to help respond...
Comments / 0