Dallas, TX

CandysDirt.com

This Too-Cute Preston Village Condo Was Gone Too Soon

There are a few things you look for in a condo. Location, obviously — within the city and the complex. Style, of course. What amenities are available and does that rascally HOA cover them?. In the case of 17735 Windflower Way #106, it’s a good answer, party all around....
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

The 10 Most Exciting Dallas Restaurant Openings in 2023

2022 has been a year of incredible new restaurant openings in Dallas. But the ever-flourishing dining scene isn’t slowing down any time soon. We’re already talking about what’s coming out next year — and we can’t wait. From new steakhouses and oyster bars to a sky-high replacement in Reunion Tower, these are the 10 most exciting new Dallas restaurants slated to open in 2023.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Holiday mobile food market helping North Texans in need

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Tarrant Area Food Bank is offering relief for families in need ahead of Christmas. The nonprofit loaded up food for adults and kids through its Mega Mobile Market. The event was held Monday morning at Herman Clark Memorial Stadium in Fort Worth. On Tuesday, it...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texans Prepare Ahead of Arctic Air

It's the holiday season, which means people are running around getting ready to celebrate with family and travel, but there's another item to add to the to-do list. State and local officials are telling people to winterize their homes as bitter cold air makes its way to North Texas. "We're...
TEXAS STATE
BoardingArea

Bring an Empty Stomach – Capital One Lounge DFW First Impressions

I described my airport lounge hopping adventure at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) last week. The Capital One Lounge DFW was my second, and fourth, stop of this experience. I tend to set low expectations across the travel industry spectrum, but I had higher ones leading up to my visit to this lounge. Overall, I had a delightful experience and look forward to visiting again. Here are my initial thoughts on the Capital One Lounge DFW.
DALLAS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police looking for man who stole baby Jesus from a nativity scene

FORT WORTH, Texas – With only a few days left until Christmas, Sundance Square is now looking for a Christmas miracle after a man stole baby Jesus from a nativity scene. Sundance Square shared on their Instagram where they caught the man on camera wearing blue jeans and a gray sweater snatching baby Jesus.
FORT WORTH, TX
thetexastasty.com

15 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Dallas

With so many different restaurants it can be a challenge to decide where to go. We have created a list of the best breakfast options in Dallas. We created a list with a mix of different styles in hopes to make your breakfast better! Here are the top 15 best breakfast spots in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Frisco, Plano among the 10 happiest in the country, study shows

Frisco and Plano are two of the happiest cities in the country, according to a new study from the University of Pennsylvania. The study looked at the 200 largest cities in the country based on 13 different metrics in three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. Frisco finished...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Dec. 19 afternoon forecast

Arctic air is on its way to North Texas and it will send temperatures tumbling. There will be freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chills. FOX 4's Evan Andrews takes a look at when the cold air is coming and just how cold you can expect it to get.
DALLAS, TX
travelawaits.com

7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas

As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
DALLAS, TX
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
CANTON, TX

