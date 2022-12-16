Read full article on original website
Outpatient lab to reopen Jan. 3
Accessing convenient outpatient lab services is about to get easier with the reopening of the Rock Island Outpatient Lab, according to a news release. The lab is inside Medical Office Building 2 at UnityPoint Health –TrinityRock Island. The location is easily accessible from 24th Street on the east side of the hospital campus.
QC high school students named concerto contest winners
Students from Davenport Central and Pleasant Valley high schools are winners of the Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles (QCSYE) annual Concerto Competition. Thirteen confident Youth Symphony Orchestra (YSO) members auditioned to win one of two prizes. The YSO Prize winner is awarded the opportunity to play their concerto at the YSO Finale Concert, accompanied by the YSO. The Grand Prize winner performs their concerto with the QCSO at the QCSO/QCSYE Side-by-Side Concert in April.
Putnam, Muscatine museum closed for day
The Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport and Muscatine Art Center are closed for the day, Thursday (Dec. 22), due to the extreme cold and snowy conditions. While the Putnam plans to reopen Friday, the Muscatine Art Center will be closed for the Christmas holiday Friday (Dec. 23) through Monday (Dec. 26). The Art Center will resume normal hours of operation on Tuesday (Dec. 27). Normal hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 1-5 p.m.). The Art Center is normally closed to the public on Mondays.
QC community leaders die within days of each other
Two outstanding QC community leaders — the husband-and-wife Gerald and Martha Taylor — died within eight days of each other, both at age 74. Jerry, longtime publisher/editor of The Dispatch and Rock Island Argus, died on Dec. 8, 2022, and Martha, a dancer, teacher and choreographer, passed away on Dec. 16, also surrounded by her loving and caring family.
What’s your 22? You can help prevent veteran suicide
An average of 22 U.S. veterans die by suicide every day and on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 Moline martial artist John Morrow exercised his right to do something about it. The super-strong 70-year-old not only raised $1,130 in donations for the Black Hawk College Veterans Resources Center. On the 22nd, Morrow began shortly after 2:22 p.m. at his Morrow’s Academy of Martial Arts (1321 5th Ave., Moline) and proceeded to do 22 sets of 22 leg lifts and 22 sit-ups (a total of 484 each).
QC area leads Illinois in November job growth
Jobs increased over-the-year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in November — led by the Quad Cities, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate increased in five metropolitan areas, decreased in...
West Burlington seeks input for Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning
West Burlington invites its residents to let their voices be heard about community design and enhancement. West Burlington is participating in the 2023 Community Visioning Program. Iowa State University (ISU) is gathering opinions on how to improve the community’s landscape through transportation enhancements, and your input is valuable to the West Burlington Visioning Committee. Through January, randomly-selected residents will receive a packet with a questionnaire to be completed and mailed back to ISU in the postage-paid envelope provided.
Rock Island gets $300K housing grant
The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) has awarded the city of Rock Island $300,000 to participate in the Home Repair and Accessibility Program. Nichole Mata, Community Development Manager for Rock Island, said Thursday the program. assists low-income homeowners with health, safety and energy-efficiency home repairs and accessibility improvements. Assistance is...
Royal Neighbors names new chief executive
Royal Neighbors of America, a fraternal benefit society headquartered in Rock Island, has announced the appointment of Zarifa Reynolds as the company’s next President and CEO. “Ms. Reynolds is a mission-driven, transformational executive,” Suzy Riesterer, the chair of Royal Neighbors’ Board of Directors, said in a Tuesday release. “She...
After snow hits, Snowstar set to open soon
Winter really blew into town Thursday, but the Snowstar sports park is not opening for the winter season until Tuesday, Dec. 27. Guests are encouraged to purchase lift and snow tubing tickets in advance through the new Snowstar website HERE. “Updating our online presence was a priority for us during...
Muscatine facilities closing early
Due to the current weather conditions, and in consideration of the safety of staff and patrons, the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center in Muscatine will be closing at 1 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 22). Musser Library will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, weather permitting. The library will...
Animal curbside clinic to move indoors in cold weather
For the safety of clients, volunteers, and team, the Quad City Animal Welfare Center Curbside Wellness Clinic will be held inside when the outside temperature is expected to be 32 degrees or below, according to a news release. More information about the Wellness Clinic services is on the QCAWC Website.
Pet of the Week | Snowflake
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Snowflake is a gentle 2-year-old dog and she is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
Caitlin Clark reaches 2,000 career points in Hawkeyes’ rout
Caitlin Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and reached 2,000 career points as No. 13 Iowa beat Dartmouth 92-54 on Wednesday for its fifth straight victory. Clark hit the career scoring mark in her 75th game — tying Elena Delle Donne for the quickest women’s or men’s Division I player to reach 2,000 career points since at least 1999-00, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
QC area medical centers update COVID policies
MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is updating its visitor and masking guidelines due to a recent increase in cases of COVID-19 and flu in Eastern Iowa. To help ensure the safety of patients, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is continually refining policies and procedures, and starting Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, the following guidelines will be implemented:
City keeps property taxes flat, maintains services
Rock Island City Council members on Monday, Dec. 19, approved the City’s 2023 budget, keeping property taxes flat while maintaining a high level of city services, according to a news release. With total expenditures of $159.9 million and budgeted revenues of $145.9 million, Finance Director Linda Barnes said the...
Davenport responds to Farnam Street house fire
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 6:52 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department. responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Farnam Street. Five apparatus, one Incident Command vehicle and an additional support unit responded to the incident. A total of 21 personnel worked at the scene at some point during the fire, according to a Tuesday release.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in John Deere Road crash
UPDATE: The victim of Wednesday’s fatal crash in Moline has been identified as Tyler J. Snyder, 20, of Moline, who died from multiple traumatic injuries. The crash is under investigation by the Moline Police Department and their Accident Reconstruction Unit and the Rock Island County Coroner. EARLIER UPDATE: A...
Blizzard warning issued for parts of the QCA
1 PM UPDATE: A BLIZZARD Warning has been issued for Clinton, Cedar, Jackson, and Jo Daviess Co until 6 AM Saturday. We will have another update from the NWS at 3 PM. More counties could be added to the blizzard warning. Good Wednesday Morning. Today is the last day to...
Police at vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon
An SUV collided with a pickup that was pulling a trailer about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 4th and Division streets, Davenport. One vehicle was on its side. Davenport Police were on the scene. We do not know whether there were injuries or what caused the crash. We...
