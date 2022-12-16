ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orioles get McCann, $19M from Mets for player to be named

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired catcher James McCann and $19 million from the New York Mets on Wednesday night for a player to be named. McCann was an All-Star in 2019 for the Chicago White Sox, but hit just .195 with three home runs and 18 RBIs for the Mets last season. He joins a Baltimore team that already has perhaps the top young catcher in the game in Adley Rutschman, but the 32-year-old McCann could be a capable backup and fill the type of role veteran Robinson Chirinos did last season. McCann is due $12 million in each of the next two seasons as part of the $40.6 million, four-year contract he signed with New York in December 2020. As part of the trade, the Mets agreed to pay the Orioles $11 million in 2023 and $8 million in 2024. He became expendable when the Mets agreed last week to a $15 million, two-year deal with free-agent catcher Omar Narváez that was announced Thursday. Narváez, who turns 31 in February, gets an $8 million salary next year, has a $7 million player option for 2024 and can earn award bonuses.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
