First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
NAACP sues Mississippi over legislative redistricting plan
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is perpetuating a legacy of racial discrimination because lawmakers failed to draw enough majority-Black districts for the state House and Senate, civil rights advocates say in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The Mississippi NAACP and five Black residents of Mississippi filed the suit in federal...
New TN laws set to go into effect January 1st 2023
A collection of bills sponsored by Senate Republicans will become effective on January 1, 2023. This includes key legislation that provides tax relief to farmers. The law exempts farmers from sales tax on items and services used for agriculture production, including building materials, repair services, and labor, among other expenses used in agriculture production.
This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.
One Mississippi hospital is ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation when to comes to surgical care for patients. King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state for Patient Safety for Overall Surgical Care and General Surgery. The CareChex ranking — based on a comprehensive quality scoring system comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals — also ranked KDMC in the top 10 percent in the nation.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Mississippi using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Advocates are calling for earlier intervention in youth justice system and DCS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's Note: I a previous version, we said DCS had transferred a 15 year old to adult prison, however this was a misread, DCS had made incorrigibility transfers of 15 youth, this has since been corrected. Advocates are calling for more to be done before children...
Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting at Mississippi Walmart
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Richland Police Department responded to a shooting on Dec. 21 at approximately 5:45 p.m., at the Walmart on Market Place. When officers arrived, they found one person dead, according to a media release. MBI...
Mississippi Left $47 Million in Aid To Poor Families Unspent, Prompting Calls For Reform
JACKSON, Miss. — The State of Mississippi is leaving millions of dollars on the table that could directly benefit families in deep poverty, witnesses emphasized repeatedly during a public hearing Thursday before the Mississippi House and Senate Democratic caucuses. LaDonna Pavetti, senior fellow at the Center on Budget and...
Traffic stop leads to discovery of 68 pounds of meth, 5 kilos of cocaine in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after Mississippi authorities found 68 pounds of methamphetamine and five kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop last week. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), a Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division (CTED) officer stopped a Dodge Ram that was hauling a loaded three-vehicle trailer. The […]
$1.7 million returned to Mississippi families with unpaid child support
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Treasury and Mississippi Department of Human Services returned $1.7 million in unclaimed money to families with unpaid child support. Leaders said the return was completed through a match of past-due child support cases with the Treasury’s database of unclaimed money. This project is the result of SB2319, which […]
What’s going on with the Mississippi River
Areas of the Mississippi River Region have received some much needed moisture and reports are indicating that the Mississippi River Levels have come back up. I talk with DTN Meteorologist John Baranick about the river levels.
TSA: Firearm detection at Tennessee airports is at all-time high
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Tennessee airports have discovered a total of 353 firearms at security checkpoints so far in 2022. The TSA said each of the firearms was discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property. All commercial airports in Tennessee...
New Call For Snowfall
Good evening, folks. This is a bonus post just to get in my New Call For Snowfall and to offer some very quick thoughts on this dangerous setup ahead. Snow and bitter cold temps are going to cause some big time issues. This is the New Call for Snowfall…. I’ve...
Report: Thieves make away with 2,500 feet of copper cable from Mississippi interstate light
Thieves made away with over 2,000 feet of copper cable Thursday night, stolen from one of the lights along a stretch of Mississippi interstate. WAPT in Jackson reports that officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say that more than $800,000 of copper wiring has ben stolen from lights up and down Mississippi’s busy interstate system in the last five years.
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars
JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
Nearly 20 twisters confirmed so far
The National Weather Service has already confirmed at least 18 tornadoes struck Mississippi during last week’s outbreak. There are at least seven more reports of damage that’s suspected to be caused by tornadoes. According to National Weather Service offices in Jackson and New Orleans, the following tornadoes were...
Report says inadequate childcare costs Shelby County more than $422 million per year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new report says childcare is a growing crisis for families in Tennessee, and costs taxpayers, parents, and businesses in Shelby County about $422.5 million each year. The group Tennessee for Quality Early Education (TQEE) released its ‘Workforce of Today and Tomorrow: The Economics of Tennessee’s...
