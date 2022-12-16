Stantec receives SAFETY Act designation for Mobility Plan Consulting Services from US Department of Homeland Security

The ability to share digital data effectively is a critical factor that impacts the success of digital transformation in the design and construction industry. This includes both the ability to share data within different departments in the same company or across multiple companies involved in the same project. New research from Dodge Construction Network, together with Trimble, published in the Connected Construction SmartMarket Brief series, reveals that owners, architects, engineers, general contractors and specialty trades are utilizing digital workflows to share project information.

1 DAY AGO