Morgan Wallen will now play three nights in Boston, MA at Fenway Park in August 2023 as part of his “One At A Time” world tour. The verified presale on Ticketmaster was on Dec. 7, 8 and 9 and if you missed out on the opportunity to purchase tickets during that time or the general sale, there is still a way to buy tickets. Fans can shop around for the best seats and prices on reliable resale ticket vendors such as VividSeats, StubHub and SeatGeek.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO