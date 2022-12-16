Read full article on original website
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
New 'The Last of Us' Image Teases Merle Dandridge’s Marlene in Live Action
Gamers are less than a month away from the release of HBO’s The Last of Us. The series premieres in mid-January and has seen a marketing explosion because of that. Leading up to the release, we have received countless new trailers, posters, and images for this highly anticipated horror adaptation. Now the series, based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise of the same name, has revealed a new image that highlights one of The Last of Us’ most compelling characters.
Daniel Craig Reflects on How James Bond Ended Where it Started for Him: With 'Casino Royale'
The final outing for Daniel Craig as James Bond in last year's No Time to Die was memorable for many reasons, most notably for the fact that the film did something no villain had managed to do in over sixty years of the franchise — kill him. The conclusion of the film saw Bond, mortally wounded on an island (that also happened to be the lair of a supervillain, naturally) blown to smithereens by a naval bombardment.
Charlie Cox Reveals When 'Daredevil: Born Again' Will Film
Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again will shoot for almost a year, reveals the Man Without Fear himself, Charlie Cox. Cox also discussed the show's unprecedented 18-episode order, pondering what this could mean for the series structure during an interview with NME. Cox first played the blind vigilante Matt Murdock in...
Charlie Cox Is Flattered By James Bond Fancasts, But He's Not Interested in Playing Him
While Charlie Cox fans would love to see the English actor playing the world’s most famous spy, it seems like the star is not interested in the role of James Bond. In an interview for NME, Cox also discussed what he would love to see in the next iteration of 007.
From 'Cheers' to 'The Simpsons': The 10 Greatest TV Theme Songs of All Time
We may be in the golden age of television, but there's an argument to be made that the golden age of TV theme songs has sadly come and gone. In fact, some modern shows, such as Netflix's smash hit series Cobra Kai, have bygone theme songs altogether. And we just can't accept a world without theme songs.
'Terrifier 2' Yule Log Warms Hearts With Catchy "Clown Café" Tune
SCREAMBOX has a holiday treat for Terrifier 2 fans straight out of the Clown Café. The horror streamer released an hour-long Yule Log featuring everyone's favorite demonic clown Art and the earworm of a tune from The Clown Café to ring in the holidays. Now, you can celebrate the festive season with an iconic song from one of the most surprising success stories of the year.
'Three Pines' Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in Prime Video's Murder Mystery
In December 2022, Prime Video saw the release of its murder mystery series Three Pines. Created by Emilia di Girolamo, with Sam Donovan and Tracey Deer directing, Louise Penny's original novel series has been brought to the small screen in an unforgettable fashion. The eight-episode whodunit is set against the backdrop of a fictional Canadian province; Three Pines is an eerily-ordinary, outwardly-idyllic village in Quebec's Eastern Townships whose residents harbor deep-rooted secrets. The unnerving enigma that is Season 1 follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache of the Sûreté du Quebec police force, as he intuitively investigates each of the four standalone whodunit murder cases, establishing time and again that nobody in Three Pines is ever as they seem.
Why Ben Affleck's Direction Would Be a Good Thing for the DCU
The DC Extended Universe, along with its parent company, Warner Bros, has experienced a tumultuous 2022, from canceled projects, mixed reception of tent-pole releases, and massive executive changeover. Perhaps the lone bright spot in the midst of their creative and financial turmoil was the recent announcement that, along with Peter Safran, James Gunn would be in charge of DC Studios, overseeing all future studio productions. This is a step in the right direction for Warner Bros. With a filmmaker like Gunn rather than a business executive at the creative helm of these projects, the films of the DCEU have the chance to break out of their rut. A move that shows that DC is ready to succeed again is the latest comment from Gunn, where he has expressed interest in getting the Zack Snyder-verse's Batman, Ben Affleck, in the director's chair.
'Joyride': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
From The Crown to Empire of Light, Olivia Colman continues to impress with her bold choices in the film and television scenes. After all the dramatic roles that she's portrayed recently, the Academy Award-winning actress is about to venture into a more toned-down and light-hearted project. In Joyride, Colman plays Joy, a solicitor who ends up in a cab with a baby next to her in the back seat and a 12-year-old as the driver.
New 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Images Reveal Lauren Ambrose as Adult Van
The first look at Lauren Ambrose as Adult Van in Yellowjackets Season 2 has just been revealed. With three images in total revealed by Entertainment Weekly, the first look suggests that Van lives a happy life as an adult, but still wears scars, both physically and emotionally. Yellowjackets Season 2 is scheduled to drop on Showtime in March 2023 and will continue to explore the past and present of the high school soccer team that became stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash in 1996.
Whatever Happened to Disney's 'Tron 3'?
When it arrived in theaters in December 2010, there was hope that Tron: Legacy, like many movies that cost over $150 million to make, could spawn a new endlessly lucrative franchise for its financiers. A sequel to the 1982 movie Tron, Tron: Legacy was aiming to exploit the cult following of its predecessor and use it as a springboard towards getting the kind of massive fanbase that Star Wars has. It's now been over a decade since Legacy was released, and that sequel has never come to fruition, though not for a lack of effort. In fact, there have been several attempts to get the Tron franchise up and running again, but none of the incarnations of Tron 3, as of this writing, have ever gained enough momentum to actually exist.
‘The Pale Blue Eye' Review: Christian Bale and Henry Melling Get at the Tell-Tale Heart of an Edgar Allan Poe Mystery
Based on Louis Bayard’s critically acclaimed novel by the same name, Scott Cooper’s The Pale Blue Eye narrows in on a brief window of time when the literary great Edgar Allan Poe was a student at West Point Military Academy. While the film is a work of fiction, it presents a rather intriguing and believable interpretation of Poe, that neatly incorporates allusions to his later poems and short stories.
New 'Jack Ryan' Season 3 Images Take Fans Behind the Scenes of the Spy Drama
Prime Video has shared new images for Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan a day after the series' third season made its debut on the streaming service. These new images take fans behind the scenes as we see how the show is made as well as how the cast spends their downtime together.
New 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Image Puts Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Heart of the Adventure
There are a lot of films to get excited about in 2023, particularly in the summer movie season, which looks to be the most crowded in history. Arguably the most highly anticipated film next summer sees the return of the name of adventure, and its name is Indiana Jones. Everyone’s favorite Nazi-fighting archeologist is returning to theaters for one final adventure in June with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. With just six months until the film’s release, the marketing machine has been ramping up with Indy 5’s first trailer, poster, and a whole slough of new images. Now the latest image further teases Indy’s newest partner in crime for Dial of Destiny.
'The Sandman's Deleted Scene Explains Why Death Is So Compassionate
The Sandman is a gift that keeps on giving! In the spirit of the holiday season, Netflix released a deleted scene from the episode "The Sound of Her Wings" featuring Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Dream (Tom Sturridge). Previously, the clip was exclusively shown at the Brazil CCXP, during The Sandman panel attended by Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, and Howell-Baptiste.
'Treason' Review: Everyone's Got a Secret in Charlie Cox's Spy Thriller Series
It’s no secret that Netflix likes to pump out content, for better or for worse. Critical and commercial success stories such as Stranger Things, The Sandman, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and now the explosive series Wednesday have dominated the original content charts for the streamer and helped it maintain its status as it competes with an ever-expanding lineup of streaming services. These TV shows stand out in a sea of constant new releases for Netflix that tend to rely on more generic plot lines and casts, the majority of which you haven’t even heard of or don’t stumble upon until long after they have ended naturally or by force. While Treason might not light Netflix on fire in the same way the Addams family or the residents of Hawkins, Indiana have, this succinct espionage thriller is certainly a worthy addition to your watch list.
'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Aftersun' Lead London Critics' Circle Awards Nominations
The 43rd annual London Critics’ Circle Film Awards announced today the nominees for best movies of the year across several categories. The list celebrates some movies that have been discussed and praised ever since they premiered, including Tom Cruise-led blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, South Korean hit Decision to Leave, multiverse-themed action/comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Steven Spielberg’s deeply personal drama The Fabelmans.
How to Watch ‘Jingle All the Way’ Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger
In the prime of the 90s, when people were swooning over Arnold Schwarzenegger’s action roles, he showed his fans that he could be equally good in comedy. That’s how we got some of the most raucous comedies of the 90s featuring the former Mr. Universe, like Twins, Junior, and the almost cult-like holiday movie, Jingle All the Way. It’s full of classic family fun, laugh-out-loud scenarios, as well as a generous dose of heartwarming moments, all of which make it just about right for this season. The plot follows Schwarzenegger as Howard Langston, a mattress salesman who desperately tries to buy a Turbo-Man action figure for his son, but has tough competition from the postal worker, Myron Larabee (Sinbad) who also wants to buy the same toy for his own kid. The movie is said to have been inspired by the real-life trend of the high sell-out of popular toys/games of its time, like the Cabbage Patch Kids, Tamagotchi, Tickle-me Elmo, et al.
'The Simpsons' Producers Explain the Process Behind Their Famous Couch Gags
The Simpsons has been a decades-old television staple and is now in its 34th season, with Springfield's eponymous family bringing laughter to everyone's humble abode for 33 years now. It is, without a doubt, an animated series that has truly stood the test of time, thanks to its comedic characters, numerous spin-offs, and classic gags that made viewers laugh due to their creative execution. One of The Simpsons' "biggest moments" often occurs during couch gags, which has also contributed to the series' success by letting the show remain connected with the "new generation."
