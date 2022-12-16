Read full article on original website
Why Are Toys Ingrained In Our Culture?
For many, the holiday season means gift giving. According to the American Retail Federation, the average American is set to spend more than $830 on gifts and other holiday items this year — with much of that being spent on toys. Toy spending topped $38 billion in the U.S. in 2021.
Why Do We Play With Dreidels On Hanukkah?
Starting December 18 Jewish people around the world celebrate Hanukkah by singing songs, lighting candles, eating latkes and playing dreidel. But why do we play with this little top during the holiday? It goes back to the second century when the Greek empire ruled over Israel. "The Jews were not...
Why Are There So Many Ways To Spell Hanukkah?
Hanukkah celebrates the re-dedication of the second temple in ancient Jerusalem and the miracle of a tiny amount of oil lasting for eight days. It is the Jewish festival of lights. But whether you celebrate it or not, when it comes to its spelling you might be in the dark: there’s Hanukkah, Chanukah and Hanukah. In fact, the historical Oxford English Dictionary lists 24 variations for the eight-day holiday. So why the confusion when it comes to its spelling?
Why Are There 8 Days Of Hanukkah?
Eight candles lit for an eight night tradition — from lights, to games to food, Jews celebrate Hanukkah’s traditions around the world. But why does this festival of lights last eight nights?. "You would assume Hanukkah is the Jewish Christmas, but it’s not," said Mackenzie Sherman. Hanukkah...
