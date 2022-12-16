Hanukkah celebrates the re-dedication of the second temple in ancient Jerusalem and the miracle of a tiny amount of oil lasting for eight days. It is the Jewish festival of lights. But whether you celebrate it or not, when it comes to its spelling you might be in the dark: there’s Hanukkah, Chanukah and Hanukah. In fact, the historical Oxford English Dictionary lists 24 variations for the eight-day holiday. So why the confusion when it comes to its spelling?

