Read full article on original website
Related
Shania Twain’s Stripped Down Photoshoot for Latest Single Was ‘Liberating’
The country music star’s upcoming album, ‘Queen Of Me,’ is slated to release in February 2023.
Collider
New Image from 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Shows Keanu Reeves Wielding Nunchucks
The world's most legendary hitman will soon be gracing the big screen again in Lionsgate's highly anticipated film John Wick: Chapter 4. With the film's release just months away, the studio has provided a fresh look at everyone's favorite deadly protagonist. In a new image from Entertainment Weekly, the film's iconic titular hero, played once again by Keanu Reeves, is seen back in action against an opponent in full military garb. John Wick can be seen holding nunchucks as his enemy appears to creep around a corner, likely not expecting the most prolific assassin on the globe to be waiting for an ambush. It is possible that this enemy is a member of the High Table — the council of crime lords that serves as the overarching antagonist group in the John Wick series. However, the film's logline from Lionsgate says that in John Wick: Chapter 4, the hitman "must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes," so it is possible that this enemy could be part of a separate faction or different adversary.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Passes $600 Million at the Worldwide Box Office
James Cameron's return to Pandora continues to make waves across the world as Deadline reports that Avatar: The Way of Water has earned $609.7 million at the worldwide box office as of Wednesday. Domestically, the film has accumulated a total of $183 million, with an additional $426.8 million from overseas so far.
Collider
'That '90s Show': Laura Prepon to Direct on 'That '70s Show' Spinoff
That ‘70s Show star Laura Prepon won’t just be on-screen during the upcoming Netflix spinoff That ‘90s Show. The actress revealed on Instagram that she has been charged to direct episodes of the new series, which is set to premiere on January 19. Netflix recently released a full trailer for the new series, teasing both familiar faces and new ones headed to Point Place.
Collider
Daniel Craig Reflects on How James Bond Ended Where it Started for Him: With 'Casino Royale'
The final outing for Daniel Craig as James Bond in last year's No Time to Die was memorable for many reasons, most notably for the fact that the film did something no villain had managed to do in over sixty years of the franchise — kill him. The conclusion of the film saw Bond, mortally wounded on an island (that also happened to be the lair of a supervillain, naturally) blown to smithereens by a naval bombardment.
Collider
How to Watch ‘Jingle All the Way’ Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger
In the prime of the 90s, when people were swooning over Arnold Schwarzenegger’s action roles, he showed his fans that he could be equally good in comedy. That’s how we got some of the most raucous comedies of the 90s featuring the former Mr. Universe, like Twins, Junior, and the almost cult-like holiday movie, Jingle All the Way. It’s full of classic family fun, laugh-out-loud scenarios, as well as a generous dose of heartwarming moments, all of which make it just about right for this season. The plot follows Schwarzenegger as Howard Langston, a mattress salesman who desperately tries to buy a Turbo-Man action figure for his son, but has tough competition from the postal worker, Myron Larabee (Sinbad) who also wants to buy the same toy for his own kid. The movie is said to have been inspired by the real-life trend of the high sell-out of popular toys/games of its time, like the Cabbage Patch Kids, Tamagotchi, Tickle-me Elmo, et al.
Collider
Charlie Cox Reveals When 'Daredevil: Born Again' Will Film
Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again will shoot for almost a year, reveals the Man Without Fear himself, Charlie Cox. Cox also discussed the show's unprecedented 18-episode order, pondering what this could mean for the series structure during an interview with NME. Cox first played the blind vigilante Matt Murdock in...
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Image Teases Merle Dandridge’s Marlene in Live Action
Gamers are less than a month away from the release of HBO’s The Last of Us. The series premieres in mid-January and has seen a marketing explosion because of that. Leading up to the release, we have received countless new trailers, posters, and images for this highly anticipated horror adaptation. Now the series, based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise of the same name, has revealed a new image that highlights one of The Last of Us’ most compelling characters.
Collider
Charlie Cox Is Flattered By James Bond Fancasts, But He's Not Interested in Playing Him
While Charlie Cox fans would love to see the English actor playing the world’s most famous spy, it seems like the star is not interested in the role of James Bond. In an interview for NME, Cox also discussed what he would love to see in the next iteration of 007.
Collider
'Alice in Borderland' Season 2 Ending Explained: How Did They Get There?
As much fun as it was to spend some hours in the company of Arisu (Kento Yamazaki), Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), and Chishiya (Nijiro Murakami) in Alice in Borderland Season 2, there was one thing that everyone watching was looking forward to more than the life-and-death games: Answers. While Season 1 provided us with virtually no information about the game makers, Borderland itself, and what exactly are the rules, Season 2 had the job of finally helping us understand what the heck is going on in the Japanese series. And it did. Sort of.
Collider
New 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Image Puts Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Heart of the Adventure
There are a lot of films to get excited about in 2023, particularly in the summer movie season, which looks to be the most crowded in history. Arguably the most highly anticipated film next summer sees the return of the name of adventure, and its name is Indiana Jones. Everyone’s favorite Nazi-fighting archeologist is returning to theaters for one final adventure in June with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. With just six months until the film’s release, the marketing machine has been ramping up with Indy 5’s first trailer, poster, and a whole slough of new images. Now the latest image further teases Indy’s newest partner in crime for Dial of Destiny.
Collider
Why the Big Bad Wolf From 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' is the Best Dreamworks Villain
Editor's Note: The following article contains full spoilers for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.Dreamworks Animation has delivered no shortage of fantastic villains over its decades-long career, particularly from the Shrek franchise with Lord Farquard (John Lithgow), the Fairy Godmother (Jennifer Saunders), and Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn). There are of course examples from their other films as well, like the complex Ramesses (Ralph Fiennes) from The Prince of Egypt (1998) and the deranged Lord Shen from Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011). The acclaimed studio's latest critical hit, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022), is already worthy of being called a modern animated masterpiece for its gorgeous art style, hysterical sense of humor, and surprisingly mature themes on mortality, but the foes that Puss (Antonio Banderas) and his friends face pushes the sequel into a whole other tier altogether. The variety of the antagonistic forces is also a big plus, with the sympathetic Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and her crime family of the Three Bears, the power-mad and irredeemable Big Jack Horner (John Mulaney), and one final main villain who completely steals the show.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Star Edie Falco Reveals She Thought the Movie Had Come Out "Years Ago"
Whether you’re a fan or not, you know that Avatar: The Way of Water took a long time to come out. A long, long time. In fact, it took so long that even actors who are in the movie found themselves shocked at the reveal that the movie was finally in theaters. That’s the case with Edie Falco, who went on The View this week and commented that she thought the movie had already come out years ago.
Collider
Whatever Happened to Disney's 'Tron 3'?
When it arrived in theaters in December 2010, there was hope that Tron: Legacy, like many movies that cost over $150 million to make, could spawn a new endlessly lucrative franchise for its financiers. A sequel to the 1982 movie Tron, Tron: Legacy was aiming to exploit the cult following of its predecessor and use it as a springboard towards getting the kind of massive fanbase that Star Wars has. It's now been over a decade since Legacy was released, and that sequel has never come to fruition, though not for a lack of effort. In fact, there have been several attempts to get the Tron franchise up and running again, but none of the incarnations of Tron 3, as of this writing, have ever gained enough momentum to actually exist.
Collider
'Eight Crazy Nights' and 9 More Must-Watch Hanukkah Movies
Hanukkah is celebrated for eight special days every holiday season with traditions like the spinning of dreidels and lighting of menorahs, and now more than ever, it can be spent watching movies centered around the Jewish holiday, new and old in a variety of genres. Between some classic comedies starring...
Collider
'The Simpsons' Producers Explain the Process Behind Their Famous Couch Gags
The Simpsons has been a decades-old television staple and is now in its 34th season, with Springfield's eponymous family bringing laughter to everyone's humble abode for 33 years now. It is, without a doubt, an animated series that has truly stood the test of time, thanks to its comedic characters, numerous spin-offs, and classic gags that made viewers laugh due to their creative execution. One of The Simpsons' "biggest moments" often occurs during couch gags, which has also contributed to the series' success by letting the show remain connected with the "new generation."
Collider
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Will Reveal What Happened to Indy's Son
One of the most contentious features of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull surround the character of Mutt Williams, the young greaser who, it was eventually revealed, was the son of Indiana Jones. Mutt Williams was played by Shia LaBoeuf, who has not been announced as part of the cast for the upcoming sequel - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
Collider
'Violent Night' Receives Surprise Digital Release
There have been many surprise box office successes this year. December was no different with the release of the rated-R action comedy Violent Night. The film, which saw an action-packed Santa played by Stranger Things' David Harbour, delighted audiences across the globe with its brilliant blend of John Wick level action and traditional Christmas cheer. Now, after being the rare film to make its budget back in a weekend, Violent Night is available to enjoy at home next to an open fire with its digital release. On all the major VOD services this new Christmas classic can be rented for $19.99 or purchased for $24.99.
Collider
‘The Pale Blue Eye' Review: Christian Bale and Henry Melling Get at the Tell-Tale Heart of an Edgar Allan Poe Mystery
Based on Louis Bayard’s critically acclaimed novel by the same name, Scott Cooper’s The Pale Blue Eye narrows in on a brief window of time when the literary great Edgar Allan Poe was a student at West Point Military Academy. While the film is a work of fiction, it presents a rather intriguing and believable interpretation of Poe, that neatly incorporates allusions to his later poems and short stories.
Collider
2023 Oscars Shortlists Unveiled in 10 Categories With 'All Quiet On the Western Front,' and 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Mentions
We're starting to enter awards season and the Academy has released its shortlists in a few key categories ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on March 12. The lists show off the most-likely nominees in ten categories: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short, International Feature, Live Action Short, Animated Short, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music Score, Original Song, Sound, and Visual Effects. All nominees will be unveiled on January 24, but these shortlists give some feel for what features the Academy is looking at for major awards.
Comments / 0