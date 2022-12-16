Read full article on original website
Elite and Death Triangle go No DQ, Swerve debuts faction, Shida vs. Hayter | Day After Dynamite #41
Will flies solo today, talking all of the news going into and out of Dynamite from December 21st, 2021 in San Antonio, TX.
Inside Jamie Noble's Final Match, Alan Angels' 2023 Goals, A Maximum Male Models X-Mas | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 22, 2022. - WWE released a video with an in-depth look at the final match of James "Jamie Noble" Gibson. - Alan Angels has named his 2023 bucket list and it includes the X-Division Title. - Speaking to The Columbus Dispatch,...
Switchblade Jay White Says Eddie Kingston Pioneered The Trend Of F--kboys Joining AEW
Eddie Kingston doesn't appear to be a fan of some of the new faces in AEW. Eddie Kingston has some thoughts about the ever-evolving landscape of the AEW locker room. Kingston is of the belief that there are a handful of fuck boys coming into AEW and, never one to miss an opportunity to dunk on someone, Jay White proclaims that Kingston himself might have started the trend.
Evil Uno Provides More Details On AEW Fight Forever, Compares It To Deep Rock Galactic, No Man’s Sky
Evil Uno talks in depth about AEW Fight Forever. Since the inception of the company in 2019, the fans of All Elite Wrestling have been clamoring for the promotion to make a video game that can help disrupt WWE's monopoly over the wrestling game industry. In November 2020, the game's development was officially revealed to the public. Although the game has still yet to be released as of publish time, the company is beginning to ramp up promotion for the release of the game, which is seemingly set to come sooner rather than later.
The Elite Beats Death Triangle On 12/21 AEW Dynamite, Avoids Elimination In Best Of Seven Series
The Elite avoid elimination. The best of seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle is seemingly far from over, as Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were able to score their second victory over Death Triangle on the December 21 edition of AEW Dynamite. By scoring the win, The Elite are now down 2-3 in the best of seven series against PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo.
Athena Says People Backstage Thought She Took Liberties With Jody Threat
On the October 17 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, Athena took on Jody Threat in singles competition. Athena was victorious in the hard-hitting affair, but many fans online thought Athena was being too rough with Jody in how she was hitting her and tossing her around. The match was a...
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2022 Sees Uptick In Viewership, Drop In Key Demo Rating
Viewership numbers for the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash drew 957,000 viewers on December 21. This number is up slightly from last week's episode which drew 950,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.30 (396,000 viewers) in the...
Trick Williams, Charlie Dempsey, Sol Ruca, More Set For WWE NXT Level Up On 12/23
The lineup is set for Friday's NXT Level Up. WWE announced that the December 23 episode of NXT Level Up will be headlined by Hank Walker going against Trick Williams. Plus, Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne lock horns. Lastly, Sol Ruca and Valentina Feroz go one-on-one From WWE:. Walker and...
Athena Says There Was Interest From IMPACT Wrestling After WWE Release, Always Wanted To Be In AEW
On November 4, 2021, Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) was released by WWE after a six-year run with the company that saw her win the NXT Women's and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. After a run on the Independent scene, Athena joined AEW at AEW Double or Nothing to confront...
Evil Uno On AEW Fight Forever, Dark Order Dissolving, Angels, Preston Vance | 2022 Interview
IMPACT Wrestling (12/22/2022) Results: Jordynne Grace & Mickie James Team Up, Mike Bailey In Action.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/22/2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here's what is set for the show. - Mickie James &...
Swerve Strickland Debuts Mogul Affiliates, Complete With Rick Ross Ad-libs, On 12/21 AEW Dynamite
Swerve Strickland has a new group. On the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland debuted the Mogul Affiliates in an attack on Keith Lee. Swerve and Lee were set to meet face-to-face, with Rick Ross, as the mediator, but Swerve never made it to the ring, saying Lee needed to have eyes in the back of his head.
WWE NXT (12/20/2022) Results: New Day vs. Briggs & Jensen, Axiom vs. Hayes, Lyons vs Stark & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/20/2022 edition of NXT on the USA Network. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here's what is set for the show. - NXT Tag Team...
Sol Ruca Discusses Viral Finisher, Wants To Set A New Bar In The Women's Division
Sol Ruca went viral on the December 9 episode of NXT Level Up when she hit a forward flipping cutter out of the corner on Valentina Feroz. She has dubbed the move the Sol Snatcher. The move caught the attention of Triple H, who said the future is SO bright.
Molly Holly On Potentially Competing In 2023 Royal Rumble: I Told WWE That I'd Need Some Notice
Molly Holly comments on potentially competing in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Molly had a memorable run with WWE from 2000-2005. Since then, she has made sporadic appearances, and the former WWE Women's Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. She subsequently returned to the company as a producer. Molly has also been in three Women's Royal Rumble Matches, including the 2022 edition.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 12/26 (Taped On 12/21)
AEW taped matches for the December 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on December 21 ahead of AEW Dynamite from San Antonio, TX. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 12/26 (Taped On 12/21) - Nyla Rose & Marina Sharif def. Leva Bates & Charisma.
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Returning To Universal Studios With AEW For AEW Dark Tapings
On December 17, Jeff Jarrett returned to Universal Studios for AEW to compete at the AEW Dark tapings. Jarrett spent years at Universal Studios with TNA/IMPACT as the company taped television and events at the Soundstage from 2004 to March 2013. Universal Studios was dubbed The IMPACT Zone since IMPACT made its home there.
Chris Jericho Says Ideas Have Been Discussed For AEW Winnipeg Show, 'Maybe I Team With Kenny Omega'
Chris Jericho is looking forward to returning to Winnipeg. AEW will make its debut in Winnipeg on March 14 with a live episode of AEW Dynamite and a taping of AEW Rampage. Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega are both Winnipeg natives and are two of the biggest stars in AEW.
AEW Files Trademarks On 'WrestleBowl' And 'Wrestling Bowl'
AEW files trademarks for the purposes of show production. On December 19, All Elite Wrestling filed trademarks on the terms "WrestleBowl" and "Wrestling Bowl." Both are registered with the intent of "covering the categories of conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers." Fans...
Tony Khan: ROH Is In A Strong Position, It's The Perfect Time To Take The Training Wheels Off
Tony Khan discusses the return of HonorClub and previews Ring of Honor's future. Khan announced that he acquired ROH in March. Over the next several months, ROH titles were often defended on AEW programming, and Khan held three pay-per-views over the course of the year. After the Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10, Khan announced that the company will be relaunching HonorClub, which will be the home for its television show once it returns.
