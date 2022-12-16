ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Switchblade Jay White Says Eddie Kingston Pioneered The Trend Of F--kboys Joining AEW

Eddie Kingston doesn't appear to be a fan of some of the new faces in AEW. Eddie Kingston has some thoughts about the ever-evolving landscape of the AEW locker room. Kingston is of the belief that there are a handful of fuck boys coming into AEW and, never one to miss an opportunity to dunk on someone, Jay White proclaims that Kingston himself might have started the trend.
Fightful

Evil Uno Provides More Details On AEW Fight Forever, Compares It To Deep Rock Galactic, No Man’s Sky

Evil Uno talks in depth about AEW Fight Forever. Since the inception of the company in 2019, the fans of All Elite Wrestling have been clamoring for the promotion to make a video game that can help disrupt WWE's monopoly over the wrestling game industry. In November 2020, the game's development was officially revealed to the public. Although the game has still yet to be released as of publish time, the company is beginning to ramp up promotion for the release of the game, which is seemingly set to come sooner rather than later.
Fightful

The Elite Beats Death Triangle On 12/21 AEW Dynamite, Avoids Elimination In Best Of Seven Series

The Elite avoid elimination. The best of seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle is seemingly far from over, as Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were able to score their second victory over Death Triangle on the December 21 edition of AEW Dynamite. By scoring the win, The Elite are now down 2-3 in the best of seven series against PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo.
Fightful

Molly Holly On Potentially Competing In 2023 Royal Rumble: I Told WWE That I'd Need Some Notice

Molly Holly comments on potentially competing in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Molly had a memorable run with WWE from 2000-2005. Since then, she has made sporadic appearances, and the former WWE Women's Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. She subsequently returned to the company as a producer. Molly has also been in three Women's Royal Rumble Matches, including the 2022 edition.
Fightful

AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 12/26 (Taped On 12/21)

AEW taped matches for the December 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on December 21 ahead of AEW Dynamite from San Antonio, TX. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 12/26 (Taped On 12/21) - Nyla Rose & Marina Sharif def. Leva Bates & Charisma.
Fightful

AEW Files Trademarks On 'WrestleBowl' And 'Wrestling Bowl'

AEW files trademarks for the purposes of show production. On December 19, All Elite Wrestling filed trademarks on the terms "WrestleBowl" and "Wrestling Bowl." Both are registered with the intent of "covering the categories of conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers." Fans...
Fightful

Tony Khan: ROH Is In A Strong Position, It's The Perfect Time To Take The Training Wheels Off

Tony Khan discusses the return of HonorClub and previews Ring of Honor's future. Khan announced that he acquired ROH in March. Over the next several months, ROH titles were often defended on AEW programming, and Khan held three pay-per-views over the course of the year. After the Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10, Khan announced that the company will be relaunching HonorClub, which will be the home for its television show once it returns.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy