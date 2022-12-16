ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Emma Raducanu reportedly finds new coach in Germany’s Sebastian Sachs

By Guardian sport and PA Media
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3k4E_0jlMoo2X00

Emma Raducanu has begun working with a new coach as she prepares for the 2023 season, joining forces with the former German player Sebastian Sachs, according to reports.

Related: Dmitry Tursunov says he opted against Emma Raducanu role due to ‘red flags’

Sachs is thought to be working with the British No 1 on a trial basis and would be Raducanu’s fifth coach in under two years. The 30-year-old only had a brief playing career on the Futures tour but has impressed as a coach, guiding Belinda Bencic to Olympic gold in Tokyo last year.

Raducanu has shown a willingness to chop and change coaches on a regular basis during her short career. After winning the 2021 US Open she stopped working with Andrew Richardson, who had stepped into the shoes of Nigel Sears.

The German coach Torben Beltz was recruited until April this year, when Raducanu turned to Dmitry Tursunov. After they went their separate ways in October, Tursunov described the player as “minimum, a one-year project but I would say that she’s probably a two-and-a-half-year project, to be on the safe side”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20QTG3_0jlMoo2X00
Sebastian Sachs with Belinda Bencic at this year’s US Open. Sachs helped the Swiss player reach a career high with Olympic gold in 2021. Photograph: Robert Prange/Getty Images

Raducanu made an encouraging return from a wrist injury on Friday, falling to a narrow defeat to the world No 2, Ons Jabeur, in Abu Dhabi. The 20-year-old recovered from a break down to take the first set in the Mubadala exhibition event, but lost the second and was edged out 10-8 in the deciding tie-break.

It was a positive display from Raducanu, who will continue her preparations for next month’s Australian Open. “I’m rather pleased,” she said afterwards. “Been building in the gym, got back on court the last two weeks and now looking forward to 2023.”

Raducanu’s season will officially start in New Zealand at the ASB Classic in Auckland, which begins on 2 January.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Painting myself blue and learning Na’vi: how Avatar taught me to love being a fan

When my alarm went off just after midnight on Thursday, readying me for the drive to the 1:45am screening of Avatar: The Way of Water after three hours of fitful sleep, I experienced a brief moment of existential reckoning. The bargaining began: it’s been a long year, I’m 40, at the pointy end of my PhD, there’s Covid around … all I needed to do was turn the alarm off, and go back to sleep. To do so, however, would mean ignoring that before I went to bed, I had laid out my Kryolan greasepaint, ready to swipe across my face like Trudy Chacon when she went to war for the Omaticaya. It was time to return to Pandora.
The Guardian

‘This film is a corrective’: Whitney Houston biopic aims to change the narrative

In the 10 years since Whitney Houston lost her life, four movies have tried to tell her story. In quick succession, we got an unauthorized documentary, an endorsed one, a Lifetime TV depiction, plus a film that focused squarely on her relationship with her daughter, Bobbi Kristina. According to Anthony McCarten, who has written the first big-budget Hollywood biopic of the star, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, those films all had one thing in common. “They’re obsessed with her mistakes,” he said to the Guardian. “They were all sensationalist.”
The Guardian

Eight teenage girls charged with murder in Toronto stabbing death

Eight teenage girls who appear to have met on social media have been charged with second-degree murder over the death of a 59-year-old man who was stabbed in downtown Toronto. Police allege that the girls assaulted and stabbed the man at a plaza near the main rail station in Canada’s largest city early on Sunday morning. Three of the girls are 13, three are 14 and two are 16, police said on Tuesday.
The Guardian

My in-laws feel we are too rich to need presents. I don’t know how to handle Christmas

My little family of three is not rich, but we are richer than my in-laws. As my husband and I have grown our careers, his parents and sister have let their resentment quite openly grow with them. Their perception doesn’t quite meet reality: we live in an expensive area and while we don’t make a big deal out of our jobs and the training we undertook to get them, we have sacrificed a lot and work long hours while they have made conscious choices to work fewer hours, share childcare, live rurally and prioritise differently.
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the January 6 committee: Trump’s terrible, no-good year

In its closing months, 2022 is looking like an annus horribilis for Donald Trump – or to put it in the former president’s terms, a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad year. The January 6 committee’s recommendation on Monday that criminal charges be brought against him over his attempt to subvert the 2020 election results and the deadly storming of the Capitol was unprecedented – the first time that Congress has referred a former president to the Department of Justice. Though largely symbolic, it has set down a marker. And it is the latest in a string of recent setbacks.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Ex-crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried out on $250m bail after extradition from Bahamas

The fallen crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried was freed on $250m bail on Thursday, a day after agreeing to be extradited from the Bahamas. The 30-year-old faces eight charges connected to his role in the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX, which carry a maximum sentence of 110 years. Judge Gabriel Gorenstein said Bankman-Fried would have to remain under strict supervision at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California.
PALO ALTO, CA
The Guardian

Government extends ‘generation buy’ mortgage guarantee

The government is extending the mortgage guarantee scheme, which helps buyers with small deposits get on the property ladder as higher borrowing costs threaten to put the brakes on the UK housing market in 2023. The scheme, launched in April 2021, was billed as a way of helping turn generation...
The Guardian

The Guardian

539K+
Followers
123K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy