Notable Quotes: Dan Lanning talks recruiting, Will Stein, and Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina

It’s been quite a while since we had a chance to talk to Oregon Ducks’ head coach Dan Lanning, and a great deal has transpired since.

It’s a busy time of year for any college football coach with the early recruiting cycle rolling on and prep for bowl games taking place. In addition, the Ducks were faced with an offensive coordinator hire, choosing UTSA’s Will Stein to run Oregon’s offense after Kenny Dillingham’s departure for Arizona State.

The Ducks are in full bowl-prep mode. They face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28. After practice on Friday, we had a chance to talk to Lanning and select student-athletes.

Here are some of the most notable things that Lanning had to say.

Opening Statement

Lanning: Had a good good day of prep. These practices tend to be a little bit shorter, a little more detailed focus on and off the field with some quick work. I thought we got good, good crossover work today offense versus defense and some good special teams work

On the NCAA passing an exemption for redshirt freshmen four-game rule

Lanning: Our guys prepare like that for every game. We train everybody on our program we try to develop our by our program. So that's that's great to hear. When you have less people here there are more opportunities for the people that are here and we're excited about the guys we have.

On a hectic December with bowl prep, recruiting and transfers

Lanning : It's the name of the game, right? I mean, it's that you gotta go out here and adapt. And I think right now in college football, one of the biggest things about college football is who can adapt the best and who can handle the adjustments that it's required, and we've got a great staff that's done a good job of that.

On how off-the-field analysts help with game prep

Lanning : There's a lot of people that touch our organization that helped us have successful wins and do well on the field and it's not just the coaches. It's not just myself. It's academic help, it's our football ops staff, it's the analysts. Thre are a lot of people that are able to help and have a role in our program that help us be successful.

New offensive coordinator Will Stein's first week in the program

Lanning : We were really thorough. I think as a coach, you always have to be prepared for transition, especially when you're successful. And when you talk about having a staff that you want, to be able to reach their goals and aspirations. You want to create those opportunities. That he'd be prepared for those moments, but after going through a real detailed search, and working through with our staff, where we thought the direction we wanted to head is a perfect fit. He's not just an elite coach. He's experienced as a player and a coach. I love hiring people that have high school coaching experience as well because you see it from a different lens. So he's done that and he's done it a really high-level. The guy has won everywhere. He's been so excited, I'm glad he's on our team.

Relationship with Stein before the interviewing process

Lanning : It was more through people than anything and not a direct friendship. For me, it's about hiring the best people. It doesn't mean they're always somebody that you spent intimate time with, but you can recognize from afar and there are a lot of people I could connect with that were able to point me in the right direction to about what I thought he was and he certainly is that.

Stein's role with bowl game prep and who will be running the offense

Lanning : He's helping us as a coach. But it's a different role than what it'll be next season, but certainly, we're gonna lean on everybody's expertise. You got an opportunity to have an extra set of eyes that can help you and an extra set of years on the field. Coach Mehringer and coach Adams and the offensive staff gonna work together and put together a plan.

On Stein's ability to recruit

Lanning : When you're in a school like Lake Travis and some of the stops he's been, but it's programs like Louisville. He understands what it looks like. He's seen a lot of guys walk through those halls. He's been a part of signing some great players and developing great players and recruiting. Recruiting is about relationships and if you're a guy who's driven by relationships with Will, you're gonna be really successful.

Benefits and challenges of bowl season

Lanning : The illusion of time is kind of what really exists, right? You feel like you have time because the game is a long way away, but there are so many other things that are going on within the organization, whether it be early signing day, transition of players in and out, finals, bowl practices, but the fact that you get to go hit the reset button, really attack some of your weaknesses, treat it almost like an extra spring ball. We can get some additional practices and grow and then just getting healthy. At the end of the season, a lot of guys are banged up gives you an opportunity to get that.

On if he knows who and who isn't going to play in the bowl game

Lanning : I'm not talking about that. We're gonna go to the field and we're gonna play with who we got and we're going to come back. Right now our focus is winning this football game. So whoever goes on this trip is gonna to have an opportunity to go play in the game for us.

Quick North Carolina scouting report

Lanning : It's a good team. We got a lot of respect for coach (Mack) Brown and the job that he's done there. They were playing for a championship in their conference. Really explosive on offense ... got a great quarterback. They've done a lot of things. I've worked with some of the guys that they have on their defensive staff. I think they do a really good job. So it's a great opponent. You wanna play a good team, and we got fortunate enough to play a good team in a bowl game.

Changes in game prep with UNC's opt-out and tranfers

Lanning : Not a ton. You're playing the team, you're playing this game, you're playing the players, and certainly, there are some differences. But you know, just like every one of us, nobody really goes into the bowl game with the same group that they had anymore, and that's what's changed in college football. So they have to adapt. We have to adapt.

On UNC quarterback Drake Maye

Lanning : He's a good quarterback man. There are a lot of things that go into being a good quarterback, but the decision making, the ability to throw the ball into tight spaces and they have an offense where he gets the opportunity to make decisions and he's shown that he can do that at a really high level. He has the ability to run and he's a dynamic player.

On what the ultimate goal is for the bowl game

Lanning : Finish. We want to go finish. We will finish the season with an exclamation point and do a great job of it.

On using the transfer portal to the program's benefit

Lanning : We will continue to look for opportunities to enhance our program if opportunities come across the board, but we're also really excited about the guys you know. We're still going to be a team that develops our talent on a roster and grows from the ground up. So we're a team that's still gonna sign freshmen that we think that we can develop within our program and grow over time. We have several guys on board that we're really excited about. I can't really talk about them yet but those guys have to deal with coming to make an impact as well.

