The Comeback

Soccer wife sends brutal message to niece who stole her man

Soccer legend Hulk is currently preparing for the new season with Atletico Mineiro in Brasil’s top division. However, the 36-year-old is currently dealing with unwanted headlines off the field. Hulk infamously left his then wife, Iran Angelo, for her niece, Camila Angelo. Iran spoke with British tabloid The Daily Mirror this week to blast the scandalous Read more... The post Soccer wife sends brutal message to niece who stole her man appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to Lionel Messi news

Just a few days after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup over France, Argentina star Lionel Messi made a big decision on the future of his soccer career with his current club Paris Saint-Germain, better known as PSG. According to a report from Le Parisien Sport on Twitter, Messi and...
AFP

Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer worsens

Brazilian football great Pele will spend Christmas in hospital, his medical team and family said Wednesday, as he receives treatment for worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems. They said Wednesday on Instagram that they would be spending Christmas with their father at the hospital.
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post

Salt Bae ripped for getting aggressive with Lionel Messi, World Cup trophy

As the World Cup festivities were occurring after Argentina captured the victory, fans were quick to point out Salt Bae’s aggressive gestures towards Lionel Messi. Nusret Gokce, the Turkish chef nicknamed “Salt Bae” who exploded into fame from his viral cooking videos, was spotted grabbing Messi and continually tapping him on the shoulder to try and get his attention. Eventually the Argentinian superstar shook his hand before wandering off. Gokce was also seen slapping the World Cup trophy next to Ángel Di María, who scored Argentina’s second goal, and biting into goalkeeper Franco Armani’s medal while it was still around his neck. Fans...
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Runner Finally Awarded Olympic Gold After Russian Doping Is Confirmed

American Olympian Lashinda Demus is officially the champion of the 400 meter hurdles from the 2012 London Games after Russian athlete Natalya Antyukh was stripped of her gold medal for doping. The allegations against Antyukh surfaced in October but were only made official on Wednesday after Antyukh declined to file an appeal, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced. The International Olympic Committee will now reallocate medals and the update its database. “I’m not afraid to say that I then deserve the official title, medal, recognition, and missed compensation that goes along with it all,” Demus, who retired from the sport in 2016, said, according to NBC. Czech athlete Zuzana Hejnová and Jamaican athlete Kaliese Spencer will now be awarded silver and bronze medals, respectively.Read it at ABC News

