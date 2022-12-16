Read full article on original website
Soccer wife sends brutal message to niece who stole her man
Soccer legend Hulk is currently preparing for the new season with Atletico Mineiro in Brasil’s top division. However, the 36-year-old is currently dealing with unwanted headlines off the field. Hulk infamously left his then wife, Iran Angelo, for her niece, Camila Angelo. Iran spoke with British tabloid The Daily Mirror this week to blast the scandalous Read more... The post Soccer wife sends brutal message to niece who stole her man appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Soccer world reacts to Lionel Messi news
Just a few days after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup over France, Argentina star Lionel Messi made a big decision on the future of his soccer career with his current club Paris Saint-Germain, better known as PSG. According to a report from Le Parisien Sport on Twitter, Messi and...
Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer worsens
Brazilian football great Pele will spend Christmas in hospital, his medical team and family said Wednesday, as he receives treatment for worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems. They said Wednesday on Instagram that they would be spending Christmas with their father at the hospital.
Soccer-French federation condemns racist abuse of players after World Cup final loss
Dec 21 (Reuters) - The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned the online racist abuse directed towards its players and pledged to take action after they were targeted as the team lost to Argentina on penalties in Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar.
Transfer rumours: Mbappe to announce PSG exit; Kante pushing for Barcelona move
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kylian Mbappe, N'Golo Kante, Jude Bellingham, Emiliano Martinez & more.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
This US state is named after an "unpopular" English queen, Henrietta Maria
Queen Henrietta Maria; portrait by Anthony van DyckPhoto byRoyal Collection ; Public Domain Image. Queen Henrietta Maria (1609 - 1661) was Queen of England, Scotland, and Ireland. She was the wife and queen consort to King Charles I (1600 - 1649). She was also the mother of two kings of England, Charles II, and James II.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Salt Bae ripped for getting aggressive with Lionel Messi, World Cup trophy
As the World Cup festivities were occurring after Argentina captured the victory, fans were quick to point out Salt Bae’s aggressive gestures towards Lionel Messi. Nusret Gokce, the Turkish chef nicknamed “Salt Bae” who exploded into fame from his viral cooking videos, was spotted grabbing Messi and continually tapping him on the shoulder to try and get his attention. Eventually the Argentinian superstar shook his hand before wandering off. Gokce was also seen slapping the World Cup trophy next to Ángel Di María, who scored Argentina’s second goal, and biting into goalkeeper Franco Armani’s medal while it was still around his neck. Fans...
Conor McGregor shouts out ‘fascinating’ Zion Clark, who vows 1st MMA win is ‘just the start’
Zion Clark has a new fan in Conor McGregor. Clark, a wrestler born without legs, got a shout-out from the former two-division UFC champ after winning his pro MMA debut this past Saturday. Commenting on a video of Clark’s first fight, McGregor lauded Clark as a unique strategic challenge and...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Will Earn Around €500m Over 30 Months At Al Nassr
A report by Spanish newspaper Marca has claimed that Ronaldo is on the verge of moving to Saudi Arabia to sign a mega-money deal with Al Nassr.
U.S. Runner Finally Awarded Olympic Gold After Russian Doping Is Confirmed
American Olympian Lashinda Demus is officially the champion of the 400 meter hurdles from the 2012 London Games after Russian athlete Natalya Antyukh was stripped of her gold medal for doping. The allegations against Antyukh surfaced in October but were only made official on Wednesday after Antyukh declined to file an appeal, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced. The International Olympic Committee will now reallocate medals and the update its database. “I’m not afraid to say that I then deserve the official title, medal, recognition, and missed compensation that goes along with it all,” Demus, who retired from the sport in 2016, said, according to NBC. Czech athlete Zuzana Hejnová and Jamaican athlete Kaliese Spencer will now be awarded silver and bronze medals, respectively.Read it at ABC News
