Eagles take top-ranked Wayzata into OT
It looked as though Eden Prairie Eagles just might upend the state’s top-ranked team at Plymouth Arena Wednesday night. A packed house of spectators braved the winter storm to watch the Eagles go toe-to-toe with Wayzata, as the two teams skated to a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation. After the Trojans took a [...]
Eagles roll in 102-67 win over Waconia
The Eden Prairie boys basketball team put up 50 first-half points against Waconia on their home court Tuesday night. The Eagles balanced that with 52 points in the second half, cruising to a 102-67 win over the Wildcats. Sophomore Max Lorenson led the Eagles with 23 points in a game where a number of players [...]
Eden Prairie football standouts sign national letters of intent
Two defensive standouts for the Eden Prairie Eagles football team, which reached the state semifinals in November, both signed national letters of intent contracts on Wednesday, determining their respective college football futures. Eagles senior defensive end Chiddi Obiazor and senior defensive back Devin Jordan inked the dotted lines, with Obiazor headed to Kansas State and [...]
Young racer Sawalich signs new deal, sets sights on NASCAR
For seven years, Eden Prairie native William Sawalich has been darting around racetracks all over the country, driving cars that routinely travel at triple-digit speeds. He just became eligible for his Minnesota driver’s license in October. The 16-year-old race car driver had a strong 2022 season, registering 15 wins across various racing series. Those accomplishments [...]
William Oliver Holte
William Oliver Holte, age 97, of Eden Prairie, died on Dec. 17, 2022. He is survived by his wife Carol, six children, 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sister Barbara Bragg and many friends. Preceded in death by his wife Beverly and brothers Richard, Leonard and Wayne. A Celebration of Life service will take place on Tuesday, [...]
It’s no mystery: Mary Jo Pehl returns to Eden Prairie
In 1989, the soon-to-be-hit-comedy TV show, “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” the brainchild of Minnesota comedian Joel Hodgson and television producer Jim Mallon, and further developed by fellow comedians Trace Beaulieu and head writer Mike Nelson, had just taken a big step forward. In addition to being the signature program for a new cable TV enterprise, [...]
EP Schools limits Wed. after-school activities, closes Dec. 22 due to winter storm
Eden Prairie Schools will limit or cancel many afternoon activities and services on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and school will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, due to snow and anticipated blizzard conditions. In an email to families on Wednesday afternoon, EP Schools said, “Due to the winter storm, we are making several changes to our [...]
EP School Board reinstates red cord graduation honor for Class of 2023
The Eden Prairie School Board approved the administration’s proposal at its Dec. 12 meeting to reinstate a popular academic graduation honor that had been removed this summer. Board members voted 7-0 to approve the Superintendent Consent Agenda, which included a proposed student handbook change reinstating the availability of red academic recognition cords for the graduating [...]
Research shines a light on EP’s Indigenous past
Research into the history of the Minnesota River on Eden Prairie’s southern boundary has uncovered more knowledge about the Indigenous people who were our earlier residents. But, it’s also a reminder about how little is known and shared about this portion of EP’s past. Paul Thorp, a member of the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC), [...]
Young voices at the polls: EPHS students express their views on the recent midterm election
Abortion, the climate crisis, inflation, and civic engagement were key issues for Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) students eligible to vote in the midterm elections this past November – as well as for some who weren’t yet eligible. EPLN asked several EPHS seniors to explain their positions in order to understand the significance of the [...]
School’s in session at the mall
There’s a new cultural offering at Eden Prairie Center: a pop-up gallery hosted by the Performing Institute of Minnesota (PiM) Arts High School. The PiM POPUP, which opened Nov. 25, is located in a retail space opposite the food court on the mall’s upper level, between Sandbox VR and American Eagle Outfitters. It will be [...]
Douglas Matthew Keddie
Douglas Matthew Keddie, 48, of Eden Prairie, left us on Dec. 7, 2022, to be with our Heavenly Father. He was surrounded by family. He fought a short and difficult battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children Kayla, Cooper, and Kenzie; parents David and Carol; and siblings David Jr., Deborah, and [...]
Light rail: A year in review
The platform of the Golden Triangle light rail station last Friday was flocked with snow. Work shoe impressions passed under signs that read: “to SouthWest Station” and “to Union Depot.” No passengers will board LRT cars here until, maybe, 2027. Two sets of rails cross adjacent West 70th Street to the south. To the north, [...]
Police report outlines tragic events of Aug. 22 at Scheels
Jordan Markie walked swiftly through the south doors of the Eden Prairie Scheels store just after 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. At the same moment, a young girl is seen walking at her father’s side as they approach the exit, each carrying merchandise bags. Less than 10 minutes later, father and daughter presumably are [...]
Mikkal Henry Gust
Mikkal Henry Gust, age 84, of Eden Prairie, was born on April 3, 1938, and passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 30, 2022. After graduating from St. Louis Park High School in 1956, he started working at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, where he spent the next four decades until retirement. At [...]
EPLN’s holiday kiosk at Eden Prairie Center mall
Monday afternoon, Mark Weber, Jeff Strate and David Lindahl took a moment to have their picture taken for Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN). The trio had just set up EPLN’s holiday kiosk at Eden Prairie Center mall. They happen to be board members of your online newspaper and are known for their community work. EPLN [...]
Former EPHS teacher Hollenbeck pleads guilty to gross misdemeanor endangerment of a child
Craig Lee Hollenbeck, a former Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) teacher, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to a charge of gross misdemeanor endangerment of a child, which experts in the field refer to as child grooming. The charge stems from an inappropriate relationship Hollenbeck had with an EPHS student between Feb. 1 and June 1, 2021. [...]
City declares snow emergency on Dec. 15-16
The City of Eden Prairie has declared a snow emergency effective Dec. 15-16 after a new blanket of snow fell on the Twin Cities. According to a city alert, residents are asked not to park on streets until noon on Friday, Dec. 16. A winter storm warning remains in effect by the National Weather Service [...]
City receives award for adding electric vehicles to its squad car fleet
Eden Prairie is being recognized for its groundbreaking addition of battery-powered police cars to its fleet. Eden Prairie joins Dakota County and St. Cloud in receiving the Conservation Minnesota Blazing Star Award for implementing initiatives that advance conservation, climate, or the environment. The award will be presented by Conservation Minnesota at the Dec. 6 Eden [...]
2022 Eden Prairie holiday lights map
As you are getting ready to enjoy everything this wonderful holiday season has to offer, make sure to include an Eden Prairie holiday lights tour. People come from far and wide to experience Eden Prairie’s dazzling spectacle of lights, and this year many residents have already set the stage for this magical adventure. Outdoor [...]
ABOUT
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
