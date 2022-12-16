Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Holiday Joy: When a Child Needs Help This Christmas: Local Children's Charity Provides for Underserved Kids.Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Related
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur on kneeldown at 1-yard line: “There’s a way you handle winning in this league”
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times
Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not. So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “Rough day and, man, losing...
NBC Sports
Justin Fields on Ndamukong Suh hit: Too many times I’ve slid and been hit and don’t get flags
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s...
Ronnie Hillman, Super Bowl champion and former La Habra High standout, dies at 31
Running back Ronnie Hillman, part of the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died in hospice care after being diagnosed in August with a rare form of kidney cancer, his family said.
NBC Sports
Trevor Lawrence estimated as non-participant in practice
The Jaguars estimated quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) as a non-participant in Monday’s practice. The team did not practice but still had to issue a report ahead of Thursday Night Football. Lawrence has not had a full practice since Week 13. He went on the practice report in Week 14...
NBC Sports
Report: Ryan Tannehill “very likely” out for the season
The Titans expect to play the rest of the season without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports. Kuharsky said it’s “very likely” Tannehill will not return until next season because of a right ankle injury expected to require surgery to repair. Tannehill originally injured...
NBC Sports
Former Patriots exec slams hiring of Patricia, Judge as huge mistake
The New England Patriots decided to forego naming an official offensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season and that move has, predictably, resulted in a disaster. Matt Patricia calling plays and Joe Judge serving as the quarterbacks coach has been a colossal failure through the first 15 weeks. The passing...
NBC Sports
Edelman criticizes Mac Jones for outbursts, tackle attempt on lateral play
Vince Wilfork isn't the only former New England Patriots player who hasn't liked seeing Mac Jones' on-field outbursts in recent weeks. The Patriots' starting quarterback has not been shy about voicing his frustration with his words -- like screaming about the offense on the sideline during a Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills -- or throwing up his hands.
NBC Sports
Saints rule out Chris Olave; Jarvis Landry is headed to IR
The Saints will have depth issues at receiver for Saturday’s game against the Browns. They have ruled out rookie receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) after he did not practice all week. Olave leads the Saints in receptions (63), targets (102) and receiving yards (940) and has three touchdown receptions this...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers trashed report based entirely on on-the-record quotes from teammates
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during...
NBC Sports
T.J. Watt made Pro Bowl after missing seven games, Eddie Jackson missed two and was off the ballot
Bears safety Eddie Jackson is out for the season with a foot injury and wouldn’t be able to participate even if he made the Pro Bowl, but Jackson isn’t happy about his snub — especially compared to Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who has missed more time than Jackson but still made the AFC Pro Bowl roster.
NBC Sports
Will Mac Jones start at QB rest of season? Here is Belichick's response
The New England Patriots' 2022 season isn't over yet, despite a gut-wrenching loss in Week 15 to the Las Vegas Raiders that will be shown on NFL highlight reels for a long, long time. The Patriots still control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race. There's plenty more to...
NBC Sports
Ravens add Tyler Huntley to Wednesday injury report
Lamar Jackson already appears unlikely to be back this week when the Ravens take on the Falcons, as he’s missed the first two days of practice. But Baltimore also has an injury concern with its backup quarterback. The Ravens added Tyler Huntley to their Wednesday practice report with a...
NBC Sports
Jaguars elevate Coy Cronk, Jeremiah Ledbetter for Thursday Night Football
The Jaguars elevated offensive lineman Coy Cronk and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter to the active roster from the practice squad for Thursday Night Football. Both are standard elevations, the team announced. Cronk, who was with the Jaguars in training camp and the preseason, has spent the season on Jacksonville’s practice...
NBC Sports
Chiefs unsure if Mecole Hardman will return, plan to activate Blake Bell
The Chiefs have a pair of players who may be activated off injured reserve for Saturday’s game against the Seahawks. But at this point, one looks more likely to play than the other. In his Thursday press conference, head coach Andy Reid made it seem like he’s anticipating tight...
NBC Sports
Purdy explains differences for 49ers QBs in Shanahan's system
Brock Purdy might have a different skill set than the 49ers quarterbacks before him, but the rookie explained why not much has to change in Kyle Shanahan’s system. “Everyone plays the game a little differently,” Purdy said on Wednesday. “But at the core, we are running the same offense with Kyle — his mindset in terms of the progressions, where we need to be, and where the ball needs to go.”
NBC Sports
Tyler Huntley throwing at Thursday’s practice, Lamar Jackson absent again
All signs continue to point toward Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missing his third straight game with a knee injury. Jackson is not on the practice field Thursday, which means he has missed his third straight week of practice. The team will issue injury designations for their game against the Falcons until later in the day, but the lack of on-field work makes it almost certain that Jackson will remain sidelined.
NBC Sports
Josh Allen limited in Tuesday practice
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has not missed time with the right elbow injury he suffered back in the Week Nine loss to the Jets. But on Tuesday, he was listed as a limited participant in practice due to the elbow issue for the first time in several weeks. Allen threw...
NBC Sports
Rob Gronkowski says he’s “kinda bored”
Free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski has said he’s done playing. His agent has said he doesn’t believe Gronk. And the rest of us have believed that Gronkowski could possibly return if/when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turns on the Gronk signal. Fully aware of those dynamics, Gronkowski tweeted on...
NBC Sports
49ers struggling to keep up with Purdy jersey demand
If you're feeling disheartened in the search for a Brock Purdy jersey, keep the faith, Faithful. The rookie quarterback is quite popular these days, and his No. 13 jersey is selling out faster than the 49ers can make them. "Demand’s sky-high,” Umesh Johari, 49ers vice president of business strategy and...
Comments / 0