Brock Purdy might have a different skill set than the 49ers quarterbacks before him, but the rookie explained why not much has to change in Kyle Shanahan’s system. “Everyone plays the game a little differently,” Purdy said on Wednesday. “But at the core, we are running the same offense with Kyle — his mindset in terms of the progressions, where we need to be, and where the ball needs to go.”

5 HOURS AGO