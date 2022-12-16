ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Trevor Lawrence estimated as non-participant in practice

The Jaguars estimated quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) as a non-participant in Monday’s practice. The team did not practice but still had to issue a report ahead of Thursday Night Football. Lawrence has not had a full practice since Week 13. He went on the practice report in Week 14...
NBC Sports

Report: Ryan Tannehill “very likely” out for the season

The Titans expect to play the rest of the season without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports. Kuharsky said it’s “very likely” Tannehill will not return until next season because of a right ankle injury expected to require surgery to repair. Tannehill originally injured...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Former Patriots exec slams hiring of Patricia, Judge as huge mistake

The New England Patriots decided to forego naming an official offensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season and that move has, predictably, resulted in a disaster. Matt Patricia calling plays and Joe Judge serving as the quarterbacks coach has been a colossal failure through the first 15 weeks. The passing...
NBC Sports

Edelman criticizes Mac Jones for outbursts, tackle attempt on lateral play

Vince Wilfork isn't the only former New England Patriots player who hasn't liked seeing Mac Jones' on-field outbursts in recent weeks. The Patriots' starting quarterback has not been shy about voicing his frustration with his words -- like screaming about the offense on the sideline during a Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills -- or throwing up his hands.
NBC Sports

Saints rule out Chris Olave; Jarvis Landry is headed to IR

The Saints will have depth issues at receiver for Saturday’s game against the Browns. They have ruled out rookie receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) after he did not practice all week. Olave leads the Saints in receptions (63), targets (102) and receiving yards (940) and has three touchdown receptions this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Will Mac Jones start at QB rest of season? Here is Belichick's response

The New England Patriots' 2022 season isn't over yet, despite a gut-wrenching loss in Week 15 to the Las Vegas Raiders that will be shown on NFL highlight reels for a long, long time. The Patriots still control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race. There's plenty more to...
NBC Sports

Ravens add Tyler Huntley to Wednesday injury report

Lamar Jackson already appears unlikely to be back this week when the Ravens take on the Falcons, as he’s missed the first two days of practice. But Baltimore also has an injury concern with its backup quarterback. The Ravens added Tyler Huntley to their Wednesday practice report with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Jaguars elevate Coy Cronk, Jeremiah Ledbetter for Thursday Night Football

The Jaguars elevated offensive lineman Coy Cronk and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter to the active roster from the practice squad for Thursday Night Football. Both are standard elevations, the team announced. Cronk, who was with the Jaguars in training camp and the preseason, has spent the season on Jacksonville’s practice...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Purdy explains differences for 49ers QBs in Shanahan's system

Brock Purdy might have a different skill set than the 49ers quarterbacks before him, but the rookie explained why not much has to change in Kyle Shanahan’s system. “Everyone plays the game a little differently,” Purdy said on Wednesday. “But at the core, we are running the same offense with Kyle — his mindset in terms of the progressions, where we need to be, and where the ball needs to go.”
NBC Sports

Tyler Huntley throwing at Thursday’s practice, Lamar Jackson absent again

All signs continue to point toward Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missing his third straight game with a knee injury. Jackson is not on the practice field Thursday, which means he has missed his third straight week of practice. The team will issue injury designations for their game against the Falcons until later in the day, but the lack of on-field work makes it almost certain that Jackson will remain sidelined.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Josh Allen limited in Tuesday practice

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has not missed time with the right elbow injury he suffered back in the Week Nine loss to the Jets. But on Tuesday, he was listed as a limited participant in practice due to the elbow issue for the first time in several weeks. Allen threw...
NBC Sports

Rob Gronkowski says he’s “kinda bored”

Free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski has said he’s done playing. His agent has said he doesn’t believe Gronk. And the rest of us have believed that Gronkowski could possibly return if/when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turns on the Gronk signal. Fully aware of those dynamics, Gronkowski tweeted on...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

49ers struggling to keep up with Purdy jersey demand

If you're feeling disheartened in the search for a Brock Purdy jersey, keep the faith, Faithful. The rookie quarterback is quite popular these days, and his No. 13 jersey is selling out faster than the 49ers can make them. "Demand’s sky-high,” Umesh Johari, 49ers vice president of business strategy and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

