Matt LaFleur on kneeldown at 1-yard line: “There’s a way you handle winning in this league”
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation.
Justin Fields on Ndamukong Suh hit: Too many times I’ve slid and been hit and don’t get flags
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s...
NFL Network suspends Willie McGinest pending investigation of criminal charges
Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon, based on a December 9 attack that was caught on video. Based on the allegations, NFL Network has removed McGinest from the air. “We are aware of the incident and the...
Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times
Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not. So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “Rough day and, man, losing...
Former Patriots exec slams hiring of Patricia, Judge as huge mistake
The New England Patriots decided to forego naming an official offensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season and that move has, predictably, resulted in a disaster. Matt Patricia calling plays and Joe Judge serving as the quarterbacks coach has been a colossal failure through the first 15 weeks. The passing...
Report: Ryan Tannehill “very likely” out for the season
The Titans expect to play the rest of the season without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports. Kuharsky said it’s “very likely” Tannehill will not return until next season because of a right ankle injury expected to require surgery to repair. Tannehill originally injured...
Will Mac Jones start at QB rest of season? Here is Belichick's response
The New England Patriots' 2022 season isn't over yet, despite a gut-wrenching loss in Week 15 to the Las Vegas Raiders that will be shown on NFL highlight reels for a long, long time. The Patriots still control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race. There's plenty more to...
Aaron Rodgers trashed report based entirely on on-the-record quotes from teammates
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during...
T.J. Watt made Pro Bowl after missing seven games, Eddie Jackson missed two and was off the ballot
Bears safety Eddie Jackson is out for the season with a foot injury and wouldn’t be able to participate even if he made the Pro Bowl, but Jackson isn’t happy about his snub — especially compared to Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who has missed more time than Jackson but still made the AFC Pro Bowl roster.
Kirk Cousins is the NFC offensive player of the week
Playing a big role in pulling off the biggest comeback in NFL history helped Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins win an award this week. Cousins had a hand in the Vikings digging themselves a 33-0 hole in the first half by throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown, but he made up for it in the second half. Cousins went 28-of-42 for 417 yards and four touchdowns after halftime and the Vikings stormed back to beat the Colts 39-36.
Ravens add Tyler Huntley to Wednesday injury report
Lamar Jackson already appears unlikely to be back this week when the Ravens take on the Falcons, as he’s missed the first two days of practice. But Baltimore also has an injury concern with its backup quarterback. The Ravens added Tyler Huntley to their Wednesday practice report with a...
Tyler Huntley throwing at Thursday’s practice, Lamar Jackson absent again
All signs continue to point toward Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missing his third straight game with a knee injury. Jackson is not on the practice field Thursday, which means he has missed his third straight week of practice. The team will issue injury designations for their game against the Falcons until later in the day, but the lack of on-field work makes it almost certain that Jackson will remain sidelined.
Josh Allen limited in Tuesday practice
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has not missed time with the right elbow injury he suffered back in the Week Nine loss to the Jets. But on Tuesday, he was listed as a limited participant in practice due to the elbow issue for the first time in several weeks. Allen threw...
Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72
Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back who scored perhaps the greatest touchdown in NFL history, has died at the age of 72. Harris died just two days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception,” his game-winning touchdown that propelled the 1970s Steelers to the first of their postseason victories, which is widely regarded as one of the signature plays in the history of the National Football League.
Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett return to practice
The Browns have gotten a few key players back at practice on Thursday. According to multiple reporters on the scene, running back Nick Chubb (foot), defensive end Myles Garrett (illness), and safety John Johnson (thigh) are all participating in Thursday’s session. All three players didn’t practice on Wednesday. But...
Ranking the Eagles’ five biggest Pro Bowl snubs
The Eagles had eight players named to the Pro Bowl this season. That’s more than any other team in the NFL, which makes sense when you look at their 13-1 record. And they could have had even more. In fact, nine Eagles players were named alternates this season: Rick...
Noah Sewell will skip Oregon’s bowl game, join his brothers in the NFL in 2023
Oregon middle linebacker Noah Sewell will enter the 2023 NFL draft and make his family 4-for-4 in producing brothers who play pro football. Sewell is the brother of Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Saints practice squad linebacker Nephi Sewell and Philadelphia Stars linebacker Gabriel Sewell. Noah is viewed as a mid-round pick and the most talented of the three Sewell brothers who play linebacker, although not quite the kind of prospect as Penei, who was an All-American and No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey will be limited in Tuesday practice
As the division-champion 49ers get their practice week started, two of their most important offensive players will be on the field but limited participants. Via multiple reporters, head coach Kyle Shanahan said at his Tuesday press conference that quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey would be among the players limited in the session.
Vikings sign Josh Rosen to practice squad
Josh Rosen is getting another NFL opportunity. The Vikings signed Rosen to the practice squad this morning. A quarterback drafted by the Cardinals with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Rosen has never come close to living up to his pre-draft expectations. He lasted just one year in Arizona before he was traded to Miami, then lasted just one year with the Dolphins before he was cut. Since then he has spent time with the Buccaneers, 49ers, Falcons and Browns.
49ers struggling to keep up with Purdy jersey demand
If you're feeling disheartened in the search for a Brock Purdy jersey, keep the faith, Faithful. The rookie quarterback is quite popular these days, and his No. 13 jersey is selling out faster than the 49ers can make them. "Demand’s sky-high,” Umesh Johari, 49ers vice president of business strategy and...
