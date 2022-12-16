Read full article on original website
Charlotte FC sign midfielder Brandon Cambridge after acquiring rights from Vancouver Whitecaps
Charlotte FC have signed midfielder Brandon Cambridge on a two-year contract, the club has announced.
CF Montreal sign Aaron Herrera in trade with Real Salt Lake
CF Montreal have bolstered their backline with the signing of full-back Aaron Herrera in a trade with Real Salt Lake. The Canadian side have paid RSL $500k in General Allocation Money (GAM) split over the next two seasons, a 2023 international roster spot, and their first-round pick in the MLS SuperDraft for Herrera's services.
Liverpool: When do World Cup stars return?
A look at when we can expect to see Liverpool's World Cup players return to action for the Reds.
2023 MLS SuperDraft: Every first round pick
The 2023 MLS SuperDraft took place on Wednesday, with clubs from across the league picking up some of the most talented prospects from the college system. Though the emergence of MLS academies has led to a reduced role for the SuperDraft, the mechanism has still produced some top talent over the years, including Leeds United forward Jack Harrison, United States internationals Miles Robinson and Daryl Dike, and CanMNT stars Tajon Buchanan and Alistair Johnston.
Colorado Rapids acquire forward Calvin Harris in trade with FC Cincinnati
The Colorado Rapids have strengthened their forward line with the signing of Calvin Harris in a trade with FC Cincinnati.
Soccer-Man City face Southampton, Man United host Charlton in League Cup quarters
LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Manchester City will travel to Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals after knocking out holders Liverpool and Manchester United were handed a home tie against third-tier Charlton Athletic in the draw on Thursday.
Eintracht Frankfurt reveal surprise contact from Cristiano Ronaldo
Eintracht Frankfurt CEO Axel Hellmann reveals that they were offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.
Thomas Tuchel learning Spanish amid links to La Liga clubs
Thomas Tuchel has started to learn Spanish having been tipped to move to La Liga in the future.
Toronto FC sign ex-FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges via free agency
Toronto FC have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of free agent center-back Matt Hedges. Hedges has signed a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season, with TFC holding options on 2025 and 2026. The 32-year-old brings priceless experience to the Toronto backline after running up 349 appearances across...
DC United acquire defender Ruan from Orlando City
DC United have boosted their defensive options with the signing of Brazilian defender Ruan in a trade with Orlando City.
FC Cincinnati sign Ecuador international midfielder Marco Angulo
FC Cincinnati have completed the signing of Ecuadorian midfielder Marco Angulo from Liga Pro side Independiente de Valle.
Liga MX & European clubs showing interest in Seattle Sounders' Danny Leyva
Seattle Sounders midfielder Danny Leyva is generating interest from clubs in Mexico and Europe, 90min understands. After an injury-hit 2020 campaign, the 19-year-old has bounced back to play 46 senior games for the Sounders across all competitions over the past two seasons. During that time, Leyva has helped Seattle become the first-ever MLS team to lift the Concacaf Champions League.
Will Messi, Mbappe & Neymar play in PSG's next Ligue 1 game?
Three of the world's biggest stars were on show in Qatar, but when will they be back in action for PSG?
MLS SuperDraft: How to watch & eligible player list
Find out how to watch the MLS SuperDraft live and which players are eligible to be picked.
Andres Iniesta hits back at Lionel Messi detractors
Andres Iniesta sends a message to those who do not consider Lionel Messi to be the best player of all time after his World Cup success.
2023 Major League Soccer regular season information
Major League Soccer has released the 2023 schedule. The season will kick off on February 25 as Nashville SC takes on New York City FC. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming MLS campaign... Where to Watch the 2023 MLS season. United States: All matches will be...
Is Darwin Nunez playing today for Liverpool vs Manchester City?
Darwin Nunez is back in Liverpool training and should be involved for the Reds against Manchester City.
New York Red Bulls sign defender Jayden Reid to homegrown contract
The New York Red Bulls have signed homegrown defender Jayden Reid to a one-year professional contract.
Tottenham ask Sporting CP about potential Pedro Porro deal
Tottenham's search to sign a new right wing-back is continuing, with the club asking Sporting CP about a potential deal for Pedro Porro.
Zurich 1-9 Arsenal UWCL: Player ratings as Gunners emphatically seal top spot
Player ratings from Arsenal's Champions League victory over Zurich.
