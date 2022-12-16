ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CF Montreal sign Aaron Herrera in trade with Real Salt Lake

CF Montreal have bolstered their backline with the signing of full-back Aaron Herrera in a trade with Real Salt Lake. The Canadian side have paid RSL $500k in General Allocation Money (GAM) split over the next two seasons, a 2023 international roster spot, and their first-round pick in the MLS SuperDraft for Herrera's services.
2023 MLS SuperDraft: Every first round pick

The 2023 MLS SuperDraft took place on Wednesday, with clubs from across the league picking up some of the most talented prospects from the college system. Though the emergence of MLS academies has led to a reduced role for the SuperDraft, the mechanism has still produced some top talent over the years, including Leeds United forward Jack Harrison, United States internationals Miles Robinson and Daryl Dike, and CanMNT stars Tajon Buchanan and Alistair Johnston.
INDIANA STATE
Toronto FC sign ex-FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges via free agency

Toronto FC have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of free agent center-back Matt Hedges. Hedges has signed a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season, with TFC holding options on 2025 and 2026. The 32-year-old brings priceless experience to the Toronto backline after running up 349 appearances across...
Liga MX & European clubs showing interest in Seattle Sounders' Danny Leyva

Seattle Sounders midfielder Danny Leyva is generating interest from clubs in Mexico and Europe, 90min understands. After an injury-hit 2020 campaign, the 19-year-old has bounced back to play 46 senior games for the Sounders across all competitions over the past two seasons. During that time, Leyva has helped Seattle become the first-ever MLS team to lift the Concacaf Champions League.
SEATTLE, WA
2023 Major League Soccer regular season information

Major League Soccer has released the 2023 schedule. The season will kick off on February 25 as Nashville SC takes on New York City FC. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming MLS campaign... Where to Watch the 2023 MLS season. United States: All matches will be...
