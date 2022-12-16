ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rarest Skins in Warzone 2: How to Get

Although it's been just over a month since Call of Duty: Warzone 2 first launched, the race to collect the rarest skins has already been rolling in full force. For those curious about the most eye-catching cosmetics the game has to offer, here's a breakdown of the rarest operator skins released in Warzone 2 to date.
Fortnite Guff Gringle Outfit: How to Get

In light of the holidays, Epic Games announced that it will be giving Fortnite players an all-new Guff Gringle Outfit for free. Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Guff Gringle skin in Fortnite. Fortnite Guff Gringle Outfit: How to Claim. To get the all-new Guff Gringle Outfit, players...
Can You Play Fortnite on Logitech G Cloud?

The Logitech G Cloud is advertised to compete with other powerful handheld systems like the Nintendo Switch and Valve's Steam Deck. Unlike the other two, it uses Cloud technology to stream games. In order to run any games owners will have to subscribe to a Cloud gaming service. There are a few options, like NVIDIA GeForce Now, or Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Overwatch World Cup 2023 Announced

After a three-year hiatus, the Overwatch World Cup will return in 2023, Blizzard Entertainment announced over the weekend. The last Overwatch World Cup took place at BlizzCon 2019, an event in which the United States took home the gold and Overwatch 2 was announced. Four years later, it appears Overwatch 2 is set to have its first World Cup.
Overwatch 2 Shop Rotation: How Does it Work?

Perhaps one of the most drastic changes that players have had to get accustomed to heading into Overwatch 2 with its new seasonal, free-to-play model has been the substitution of its Loot Box system for an in-game item shop. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the...
Warzone 2 Dev Error 11557: How to Fix

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have been experiencing issues with the first-person shooter. From corrupted files to discovering specific blueprints, here's everything you need to know about fixing dev error 11557. With recent reports of Dev 11557 appearing in many players' games, Infinity Ward released a tweet that displayed...
Is Forspoken Included in PlayStation Plus?

Given that Forspoken is set to be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, many players are wondering whether or not the game will be included in the PlayStation Plus subscription.
Gingerbread Bastion Overwatch 2: How to Get

In light of the holidays, Blizzard announced that it will be giving Overwatch 2 players an all-new Legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin to buy for a single Overwatch Coin. Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin offer in Overwatch 2. Gingerbread Bastion Overwatch 2: How to...
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming.

