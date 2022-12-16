Read full article on original website
Pokémon GO Hawaii Friend Codes
Guide to helping Pokémon GO players complete the Vivillon challenge through online friend codes.
How to Get to Argus in Dragonflight
Getting to Argus in Dragonflight is a bit more complicated compared to most places since it's locked content from Legion
Pokémon GO’s Winter Holiday Event Part 2 Detailed
Details and other information about Pokémon GO's Winter Holiday Part 2.
Rarest Skins in Warzone 2: How to Get
Although it's been just over a month since Call of Duty: Warzone 2 first launched, the race to collect the rarest skins has already been rolling in full force. For those curious about the most eye-catching cosmetics the game has to offer, here's a breakdown of the rarest operator skins released in Warzone 2 to date.
Fortnite Guff Gringle Outfit: How to Get
In light of the holidays, Epic Games announced that it will be giving Fortnite players an all-new Guff Gringle Outfit for free. Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Guff Gringle skin in Fortnite. Fortnite Guff Gringle Outfit: How to Claim. To get the all-new Guff Gringle Outfit, players...
Can You Play Fortnite on Logitech G Cloud?
The Logitech G Cloud is advertised to compete with other powerful handheld systems like the Nintendo Switch and Valve's Steam Deck. Unlike the other two, it uses Cloud technology to stream games. In order to run any games owners will have to subscribe to a Cloud gaming service. There are a few options, like NVIDIA GeForce Now, or Xbox Cloud Gaming.
How Long is the Dark and Darker Playtest?
Here's a breakdown of when the Dark and Darker Alpha Playtest #3 will end.
WhosImmortal Reveals Potential 'Best Gun in the Game' for Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is one of the top close-range options to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. As most Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players are likely well aware, the...
How Many Downloads Does Apex Legends Have?
How many downloads does Apex Legends have? The game has grown faster than even Fortnite in its early stages with more downloads in the first 10 days.
Overwatch World Cup 2023 Announced
After a three-year hiatus, the Overwatch World Cup will return in 2023, Blizzard Entertainment announced over the weekend. The last Overwatch World Cup took place at BlizzCon 2019, an event in which the United States took home the gold and Overwatch 2 was announced. Four years later, it appears Overwatch 2 is set to have its first World Cup.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Sephiroth DMW: How to Get 100%
Trying to get Sephiroth's DMW to 100% in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion? Here's what you need to know.
Overwatch 2 Shop Rotation: How Does it Work?
Perhaps one of the most drastic changes that players have had to get accustomed to heading into Overwatch 2 with its new seasonal, free-to-play model has been the substitution of its Loot Box system for an in-game item shop. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the...
Warzone 2 Dev Error 11557: How to Fix
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have been experiencing issues with the first-person shooter. From corrupted files to discovering specific blueprints, here's everything you need to know about fixing dev error 11557. With recent reports of Dev 11557 appearing in many players' games, Infinity Ward released a tweet that displayed...
Is Forspoken on Nintendo Switch?
Wondering if Forspoken will be heading to the Nintendo Switch? Here's what you need to know.
Apex Legends Season 16 Rumored to Skip Adding New Legend for First Time
It appears for the first time in Apex Legends, the launch of Season 16 could very well not include a new Legend. The rumor has been discussed in recent days by prominent Apex Legends leaker Thordan Smash. On Dec. 8, Thordan Smash initially took to Reddit to comment that they...
Is Forspoken Included in PlayStation Plus?
Given that Forspoken is set to be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, many players are wondering whether or not the game will be included in the PlayStation Plus subscription.
Gingerbread Bastion Overwatch 2: How to Get
In light of the holidays, Blizzard announced that it will be giving Overwatch 2 players an all-new Legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin to buy for a single Overwatch Coin. Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin offer in Overwatch 2. Gingerbread Bastion Overwatch 2: How to...
