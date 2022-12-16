Read full article on original website
WhosImmortal Reveals Potential 'Best Gun in the Game' for Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is one of the top close-range options to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. As most Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players are likely well aware, the...
When is Building 21 Coming Back to Warzone 2?
Building 21, the headliner of the new DMZ content in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, has had an interesting opening debut in recent days, to say the least. Heralded pre-launch as a higher-stakes area for those invested in what DMZ has offered thus far, access to Building 21 was seemingly nowhere to be found in-game at the release of Season 1 Reloaded until it opened five days later. Now, it appears Building 21 has been removed from the game once again.
How to Get the Weapon Case From DMZ Building 21 in Warzone 2
DMZ Mode's Building 21 has its own weapon case up for grabs in Warzone 2. Here's how to get your hands on it. There's been a lot of secrecy surrounding the additional content of Building 21 in Warzone 2's DMZ Mode. Almost all of its content, including how to get there, has been left up to the player to work out. But hidden inside the fortress is one major challenge, in which players can extract a weapons case from the building.
Rarest Skins in Warzone 2: How to Get
Although it's been just over a month since Call of Duty: Warzone 2 first launched, the race to collect the rarest skins has already been rolling in full force. For those curious about the most eye-catching cosmetics the game has to offer, here's a breakdown of the rarest operator skins released in Warzone 2 to date.
Warzone 2 Dev Error 11557: How to Fix
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have been experiencing issues with the first-person shooter. From corrupted files to discovering specific blueprints, here's everything you need to know about fixing dev error 11557. With recent reports of Dev 11557 appearing in many players' games, Infinity Ward released a tweet that displayed...
Are There Warzone 2 Gift Cards?
The heart of the 2022 holiday sale season is finally here, which means it's the perfect time to shop for anyone who is a fan of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Here's a breakdown of whether or not there are any gift cards for Warzone 2. Are There Warzone 2...
How to Get to Argus in Dragonflight
Getting to Argus in Dragonflight is a bit more complicated compared to most places since it's locked content from Legion
Dark and Darker Alpha Playtest 3 Maps: Full List
Here's a breakdown of all of the maps players can expect to see in the Dark and Darker Alpha Playtest #3.
Can You Play Fortnite on Logitech G Cloud?
The Logitech G Cloud is advertised to compete with other powerful handheld systems like the Nintendo Switch and Valve's Steam Deck. Unlike the other two, it uses Cloud technology to stream games. In order to run any games owners will have to subscribe to a Cloud gaming service. There are a few options, like NVIDIA GeForce Now, or Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Apex Legends Season 16 Rumored to Skip Adding New Legend for First Time
It appears for the first time in Apex Legends, the launch of Season 16 could very well not include a new Legend. The rumor has been discussed in recent days by prominent Apex Legends leaker Thordan Smash. On Dec. 8, Thordan Smash initially took to Reddit to comment that they...
Is Forspoken Included in PlayStation Plus?
Given that Forspoken is set to be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, many players are wondering whether or not the game will be included in the PlayStation Plus subscription.
Apex Legends Player Highlights Apparent Boosting Issue on Bahrain Ranked Servers
It appears an Apex Legends player has discovered perhaps one of the most broken ranked situations in the battle royale genre at the moment — players boosting on Bahrain servers. As most longtime Apex players can likely attest to, the game has had its fair share of cheaters over...
Overwatch World Cup 2023 Announced
After a three-year hiatus, the Overwatch World Cup will return in 2023, Blizzard Entertainment announced over the weekend. The last Overwatch World Cup took place at BlizzCon 2019, an event in which the United States took home the gold and Overwatch 2 was announced. Four years later, it appears Overwatch 2 is set to have its first World Cup.
Where to Decorate Traffic Lights in Fortnite Winterfest 2022
Wondering where to decorate traffic lights in Fortnite this Winterfest? Here's what you need to know. Fortnite Winterfest 2022 is fully underway. Players will have spotted a number of festive additions scattered around the island, from the fully decorated Battle Bus to the devastating Snowball Launchers. As always, players can head over to Cozy Lodge to unwrap daily presents containing free cosmetic items.
Warzone 2 Player Count: How to Check
Now that it's been about a month since the initial release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, it's perhaps as good of a time as any to go over how the game has performed so far with its player count. For fans of the free-to-play, first-person shooter battle royale, here's...
Warzone 2 Players Report Semtex Grenade is Bugged After Season 1 Reloaded Update
It appears Semtex Grenades are perhaps the weakest they've ever been in the series after the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded update. As noted in the patch notes for Season 1 Reloaded, Semtexs were supposed to buffed if anything. According to players on Reddit, however, it appears the sticky, tried-and-true lethals may have secretly received a nerf after the latest update.
Sifu to Get Xbox and Steam Release
Sloclap's indie hit Sifu is getting a release on Xbox and PC via Steam.
