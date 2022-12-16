Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tri-City Herald
Tre Mann Shines in First OKC Blue Game
On Wednesday night, most Oklahoma City fans were likely watching the Thunder take down the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in three nights. At the same time, however, Mann was leading the OKC Blue to a dominant victory over the Lakeland Magic in Las Vegas at the G League Showcase.
Tri-City Herald
Clock Is Ticking for Sixers Rivals Hawks to Satisfy Trae Young?
Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers were faced with a tough situation that only had one way to be resolved. As the former Sixers star Ben Simmons refused to play for the organization, Philadelphia had no choice but to find value for Simmons by trading him away. According to a report...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Why L.A. Has Yet To Officially Diagnose Anthony Davis Foot Injury
Anthony Davis has been unavailable to play for your Los Angeles Lakers with a loosely defined "right foot injury" since the second half of L.A.'s most impressive win of the season, a 126-108 drubbing of MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets last Friday. We know he's going to...
Tri-City Herald
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks
With so many iconic moments in Madison Square Garden throughout his career, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will unfortunately not get to play in MSG this season. Curry is just two games into his likely 10-12 game absence, as a shoulder injury has him sidelined for around one month. The Warriors are fighting to maintain positioning in the Western Conference without him, and will enter New York down multiple key players.
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat Trying To Make Adjustments During Injury-Filled Season
The Miami Heat were without three of their best players in Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. By now, the Heat have gotten accustomed to playing shorthanded. It seems to be the norm because of so many injuries this season. "It's definitely tough but it's part of the NBA season,"...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Week 17 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There are two weeks left in the season and as we head into 2023, just five teams – the Bears, Cardinals, Rams, Texans and Broncos – have been eliminated. That should make for some competitive games and challenging selections in our NFL Week 17 picks and predictions.
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs are back at home this week for a Christmas Eve matchup on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, and their injury report has contained quite a few names in recent days. To begin the week, four members of the team missed practice. The trio of defensive end...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Open Raiders Week With Four Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have three players held back at the beginning of the week due to injuries as they start preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team's injury report heading into the week and mentioned four injuries to...
Tri-City Herald
Giants’ Average Ticket Get-in Price Holding Steady on Secondary Market
The New York Giants can wrap up their first postseason berth since 2016 this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings with a win and losses this week from at least two of the Lions, Seahawks, and Commanders. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings, who host the Giants on Saturday, are looking to gain...
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Sweep Trail Blazers in Two-Game Set
The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Portland Trail Blazers at home for the second time in a row. This time around, the Thunder didn’t need a last second shot to win the game, but rather a stop. The Thunder won 101-98. The offense was not there early for...
Tri-City Herald
Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Is First South Florida Player To Lead In All-Star Votes Since LeBron James in 2014
After being labeled as a bust his first two seasons, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had a resurgence in the third year of his young career. Through his 12 games, Tagovailoa has thrown for 3,238 yards and 24 touchdowns. He leads the league in passer rating and is tied for the second-least interceptions among starting quarterbacks. The addition of Tyreek Hill and continued success of Jaylen Waddle elevated Tagovailoa’s game.
Tri-City Herald
NFC East Week 16 Preview: Playoff Berths on the Line
The New York Giants and Washington Commanders hope to join fellow NFC East rivals Philadelphia and Dallas this year in the postseason. But unfortunately for the Commanders, the Giants have a better chance of making it happen thanks to the Giants’ 20-12 win over them last weekend. Washington’s playoff...
Tri-City Herald
From the Raiders’ Locker Room: Tyler Hall
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) and headed to a collision in the cold against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve, Saturday. We caught up in the Raiders' locker room to talk to Tyler Hall and look ahead to this weekend versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and Christmas.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Changing Field to Replicate Immaculate Reception
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still set to honor the late Franco Harris during their Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders and are taking extra steps to ensure the stage is set for the moment. The Steelers will retire Harris's number at halftime of the game and...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: NBA Insider Thinks Bradley Beal to LA Makes a Lot of Sense
Trade season is almost upon us, and that means it's time for some rumors. The Lakers, who currently sit at 13-17 and just lost Anthony Davis for an extended period of time, find themselves in a difficult position. At times, they've looked really good this year — mainly when the...
Tri-City Herald
Greg Roman Focused on Ravens, Not His Critics
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Some Ravens fans have been vocal critics of offensive coordinator Greg Roman throughout the season. They've become frustrated with the offense's struggle to create explosive plays. The Ravens' passing game is ranked near the bottom of the NFL. Roman is just focused on improving the...
Tri-City Herald
National Sports Personality: Cincinnati Bengals Are The Best Team In The League
CINCINNATI — Colin Cowherd is a big believer in the Cincinnati Bengals. The host of The Herd on FS1 has Zac Taylor's team at No. 1 in his latest "Herd Hierarchy." "I think Cincinnati is the best team in the league," Cowherd said. "I've been on this for seven weeks, situationally best team in football, six-game winning streak. Burrow now has time to throw. He's completing 70% of his throws. I don't see a lot of weaknesses here."
Tri-City Herald
Broncos HC Entering ‘Final Evaluation’ to Save Job per NFL.com
For the first time in three months, the Denver Broncos won a game on U.S. soil, and boy, did they need it. A quality opponent or not, the Broncos took the field on Sunday and handled the Arizona Cardinals in one of their best offensive performances this season. No, that’s...
Comments / 0