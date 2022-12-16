ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Tre Mann Shines in First OKC Blue Game

On Wednesday night, most Oklahoma City fans were likely watching the Thunder take down the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in three nights. At the same time, however, Mann was leading the OKC Blue to a dominant victory over the Lakeland Magic in Las Vegas at the G League Showcase.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Clock Is Ticking for Sixers Rivals Hawks to Satisfy Trae Young?

Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers were faced with a tough situation that only had one way to be resolved. As the former Sixers star Ben Simmons refused to play for the organization, Philadelphia had no choice but to find value for Simmons by trading him away. According to a report...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks

With so many iconic moments in Madison Square Garden throughout his career, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will unfortunately not get to play in MSG this season. Curry is just two games into his likely 10-12 game absence, as a shoulder injury has him sidelined for around one month. The Warriors are fighting to maintain positioning in the Western Conference without him, and will enter New York down multiple key players.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat Trying To Make Adjustments During Injury-Filled Season

The Miami Heat were without three of their best players in Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. By now, the Heat have gotten accustomed to playing shorthanded. It seems to be the norm because of so many injuries this season. "It's definitely tough but it's part of the NBA season,"...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

NFL Week 17 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There are two weeks left in the season and as we head into 2023, just five teams – the Bears, Cardinals, Rams, Texans and Broncos – have been eliminated. That should make for some competitive games and challenging selections in our NFL Week 17 picks and predictions.
OHIO STATE
Tri-City Herald

Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs are back at home this week for a Christmas Eve matchup on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, and their injury report has contained quite a few names in recent days. To begin the week, four members of the team missed practice. The trio of defensive end...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Open Raiders Week With Four Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have three players held back at the beginning of the week due to injuries as they start preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team's injury report heading into the week and mentioned four injuries to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Thunder Sweep Trail Blazers in Two-Game Set

The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Portland Trail Blazers at home for the second time in a row. This time around, the Thunder didn’t need a last second shot to win the game, but rather a stop. The Thunder won 101-98. The offense was not there early for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Is First South Florida Player To Lead In All-Star Votes Since LeBron James in 2014

After being labeled as a bust his first two seasons, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had a resurgence in the third year of his young career. Through his 12 games, Tagovailoa has thrown for 3,238 yards and 24 touchdowns. He leads the league in passer rating and is tied for the second-least interceptions among starting quarterbacks. The addition of Tyreek Hill and continued success of Jaylen Waddle elevated Tagovailoa’s game.
FLORIDA STATE
Tri-City Herald

NFC East Week 16 Preview: Playoff Berths on the Line

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders hope to join fellow NFC East rivals Philadelphia and Dallas this year in the postseason. But unfortunately for the Commanders, the Giants have a better chance of making it happen thanks to the Giants’ 20-12 win over them last weekend. Washington’s playoff...
Tri-City Herald

From the Raiders’ Locker Room: Tyler Hall

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) and headed to a collision in the cold against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve, Saturday. We caught up in the Raiders' locker room to talk to Tyler Hall and look ahead to this weekend versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and Christmas.
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Changing Field to Replicate Immaculate Reception

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still set to honor the late Franco Harris during their Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders and are taking extra steps to ensure the stage is set for the moment. The Steelers will retire Harris's number at halftime of the game and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Greg Roman Focused on Ravens, Not His Critics

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Some Ravens fans have been vocal critics of offensive coordinator Greg Roman throughout the season. They've become frustrated with the offense's struggle to create explosive plays. The Ravens' passing game is ranked near the bottom of the NFL. Roman is just focused on improving the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

National Sports Personality: Cincinnati Bengals Are The Best Team In The League

CINCINNATI — Colin Cowherd is a big believer in the Cincinnati Bengals. The host of The Herd on FS1 has Zac Taylor's team at No. 1 in his latest "Herd Hierarchy." "I think Cincinnati is the best team in the league," Cowherd said. "I've been on this for seven weeks, situationally best team in football, six-game winning streak. Burrow now has time to throw. He's completing 70% of his throws. I don't see a lot of weaknesses here."
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Broncos HC Entering ‘Final Evaluation’ to Save Job per NFL.com

For the first time in three months, the Denver Broncos won a game on U.S. soil, and boy, did they need it. A quality opponent or not, the Broncos took the field on Sunday and handled the Arizona Cardinals in one of their best offensive performances this season. No, that’s...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy