NJ storm update: Thursday we get soaked, Friday we freeze

Mother Nature is going on the "naughty" list this year. A powerful storm system will impact New Jersey through one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leading up to Christmas. It is NOT a "snow storm" — but this will be a multiple high impact event. From rain and wind, to a brief hit of snow, to an arctic blast causing a flash freeze, to potential coastal flooding. This is going to be a nasty one. There will be significant travel headaches across New Jersey and beyond.
N.J. weather: Heavy rain, winds as strong as 50 mph to lash the state, posing power outage threat

UPDATE: Powerful storm to hit state with 50 mph winds, rain, flooding ahead of deep freeze. Weather forecasters say New Jersey residents and business owners should be prepared for the possibility of scattered power outages, widespread coastal flooding, 2 to 3 inches of rain and “dangerously cold wind chills” during the next few days as a strong storm system and Arctic cold front sweep across our region just ahead of Christmas weekend.
New Jersey Could Witness Its Coldest Christmas in 30 Years

Light up a cozy fire and gather 'round—New Jersey is about to get freezing cold this weekend. In addition to heavy rain and strong winds right before the weekend, New Jerseyans are likely to be in for a sunny (albeit very cold) Christmas. According to NJ.com, starting from Thursday night and into Friday, one to two inches of rain are set to fall on the Garden State, and wind could reach 50 mph in select areas, including the Jersey Shore. The same storm system is expected to snarl holiday travel in the Midwest and Central region starting Thursday night.
NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey

I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
Let it snow: The last time we saw snow for Christmas in NJ

Christmas is almost here. And with it, comes the thought of a white Christmas. Yes, it has snowed on Christmas in New Jersey before, but it is rare. In terms of opinion, it's mainly mixed. Some would love to see snow on Christmas, while others would prefer the sunshine. Of course, the opinion of kids most likely differs from adults.
These 7 Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made Tops in New Jersey

Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. This list is from blog.yelp, the top 100 restaurants in New Jersey. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. There's a restaurant on here, that's more of a quick pick-up, but you love it and I do, too. Let's just say, "Taco's."
