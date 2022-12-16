Read full article on original website
N.J. weather: Dangerous flash freeze could follow heavy rain, flooding, 60 mph winds. Latest forecast.
A powerful storm packing a hazardous mix of heavy rain, flooding and wind gusts up to 60 mph will hit New Jersey today followed by the potential for a dangerous flash freeze Friday as temperatures plummet to the coldest temperatures in four years. The National Weather Service has issued several...
N.J. weather: Powerful storm to hit state with 50 mph winds, rain, flooding ahead of deep freeze
UPDATE: When will the storm arrive? Latest forecast, timing of strong storm and possible ‘flash freeze’. New Jersey has a few days of wild weather ahead starting Thursday will include up to 3 inches of rain, winds gusts of up to 50 mph, coastal flooding and then wind chills that plummet to around zero for Christmas weekend.
NJ storm update: Thursday we get soaked, Friday we freeze
Mother Nature is going on the "naughty" list this year. A powerful storm system will impact New Jersey through one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leading up to Christmas. It is NOT a "snow storm" — but this will be a multiple high impact event. From rain and wind, to a brief hit of snow, to an arctic blast causing a flash freeze, to potential coastal flooding. This is going to be a nasty one. There will be significant travel headaches across New Jersey and beyond.
STORM WATCH: Winter storm to bring rain, wind, wicked cold to NJ
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that this will impact Christmas holiday travel.
N.J. weather: Heavy rain, winds as strong as 50 mph to lash the state, posing power outage threat
UPDATE: Powerful storm to hit state with 50 mph winds, rain, flooding ahead of deep freeze. Weather forecasters say New Jersey residents and business owners should be prepared for the possibility of scattered power outages, widespread coastal flooding, 2 to 3 inches of rain and “dangerously cold wind chills” during the next few days as a strong storm system and Arctic cold front sweep across our region just ahead of Christmas weekend.
Thrillist
New Jersey Could Witness Its Coldest Christmas in 30 Years
Light up a cozy fire and gather 'round—New Jersey is about to get freezing cold this weekend. In addition to heavy rain and strong winds right before the weekend, New Jerseyans are likely to be in for a sunny (albeit very cold) Christmas. According to NJ.com, starting from Thursday night and into Friday, one to two inches of rain are set to fall on the Garden State, and wind could reach 50 mph in select areas, including the Jersey Shore. The same storm system is expected to snarl holiday travel in the Midwest and Central region starting Thursday night.
News 12
Storm approaching New Jersey expected to impact Christmas holiday travel
A storm approaching New Jersey is expected to impact Christmas travel plans – especially for those planning on flying at the end of the week. The storm is expected to be at its worst on Friday – right when many New Jersey residents are preparing to fly for the Christmas holiday.
Weather woes for NJ this holiday week: Rain, snow, wind, cold
This is a busy week. With Hanukkah officially on and Christmas coming up next weekend, New Jerseyans will be doing lots of traveling, shopping, hustling and bustling. With high pressure in control of our atmosphere, the first half of the week will be quiet. (Although unseasonably cold.) And then our...
NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
