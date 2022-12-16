Light up a cozy fire and gather 'round—New Jersey is about to get freezing cold this weekend. In addition to heavy rain and strong winds right before the weekend, New Jerseyans are likely to be in for a sunny (albeit very cold) Christmas. According to NJ.com, starting from Thursday night and into Friday, one to two inches of rain are set to fall on the Garden State, and wind could reach 50 mph in select areas, including the Jersey Shore. The same storm system is expected to snarl holiday travel in the Midwest and Central region starting Thursday night.

