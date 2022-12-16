ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get during winter storm

Most of Michigan is under a blizzard warning or a winter storm warning from Thursday night until Saturday, Christmas Eve, as a large storm front plows across the Midwest toward the Great Lakes region. Snowfall totals will vary across the state, with most taking place on the west Lake Michigan coast line and in the northern Lower Peninsula. The metro Detroit area is expected to get somewhere between 3-7 inches of snow, with 5-8 inches expected further...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Huge renewable energy purchase by Ford OK’d by Michigan utility regulators

LANSING, MI – Ford’s plans to make U.S. history’s largest purchase of renewable energy from a utility company got the green light from Michigan utility regulators. The state Public Service Commission on Wednesday, Dec. 21, approved a 35-year contract between DTE Energy and the Michigan-based automaker for 650 megawatts of dedicated solar electricity. The deal puts Ford a decade ahead of its goal to be carbon-neutral by 2050.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Closings reported in West Michigan on Thursday & Friday, Dec. 22-23

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Thursday, Dec. 22 and/or Friday, Dec. 23. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3's closing system, click here for instructions. We are getting numerous requests for closings....
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday. Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night. On Nov. 16, 2018, police...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Could money from vacation rentals fund affordable housing? A lawsuit in northern Michigan has sparked that debate

For over a century, tourism has been a part of the Traverse City region’s economy and for most of that time it fit seamlessly into the business of the region. At some point, someone coined the term “fudgies” to refer to the visitors who appeared in late spring and vanished in early fall, people who came to the area for a week or so and kept the fudge shops in business and then returned to somewhere else, to the relief of locals who wanted their town back. That term reflected a low-key, jovial hostility to visitors, even though locals knew, deep down, they were essential to the local economy.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
michiganradio.org

Consumers Energy considering future of 13 dams in Michigan

The future of 13 hydro-electric dams in Michigan is under review. Consumers Energy operates power-producing dams along the Muskegon, Manistee, Grand, Kalamazoo and Au Sable rivers. The federal hydro-dam licenses will start expiring in 2034. Terry Dedoes, a Consumers spokesman, said the dams produce about one percent of the utility’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Flint has cheapest gas in Michigan -- except for one UP city

FLINT, MI -- Gas prices are down across Michigan and the lowest prices in the state are in the Flint area -- unless you’re driving in the Upper Peninsula. AAA Michigan reported on Monday, Dec. 19, that gas prices statewide are down 17 cents from a week ago with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded averaging $3.07 -- a new low for 2022 and 81 cents less than a month ago.
FLINT, MI

