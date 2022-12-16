Read full article on original website
Five Michigan Hermits and the Saga of ‘Michigan Slim': 1889-1978
It seems there are hermits a-plenty living in Michigan, for one reason or another. In the late 1800s, the man known as “Uncle Eph” hermitized himself in Benzie County, around Platte Lake near Honor and west of Traverse City. Taking a look at his three-wall shack, there's a huge wood-burning stove that kept him warm.
Michigan Travel Will Be ‘Impossible’ in These Areas Due to Storm
Why couldn’t the snowstorm have waited until after the holidays? This weekend is one of the busiest for travel the entire year, and now, it will be hampered with a major snowstorm across much of the Midwest and across the U.S. According to AccuWeather.com, there’s even a 16% chance...
Is It Legal to Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Michigan?
It's the most wonderful time of the year...or is it?. Mother nature sure has a funny way of showing her holiday spirit. With the Winter season only just having begun on December 21, of course, it only makes sense that a massive Winter storm is about to hit the Midwest right before the holidays.
Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get during winter storm
Most of Michigan is under a blizzard warning or a winter storm warning from Thursday night until Saturday, Christmas Eve, as a large storm front plows across the Midwest toward the Great Lakes region. Snowfall totals will vary across the state, with most taking place on the west Lake Michigan coast line and in the northern Lower Peninsula. The metro Detroit area is expected to get somewhere between 3-7 inches of snow, with 5-8 inches expected further...
Huge renewable energy purchase by Ford OK’d by Michigan utility regulators
LANSING, MI – Ford’s plans to make U.S. history’s largest purchase of renewable energy from a utility company got the green light from Michigan utility regulators. The state Public Service Commission on Wednesday, Dec. 21, approved a 35-year contract between DTE Energy and the Michigan-based automaker for 650 megawatts of dedicated solar electricity. The deal puts Ford a decade ahead of its goal to be carbon-neutral by 2050.
It’s here: Blizzard warnings go into effect as storm begins
A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to move into West Michigan late Thursday.
Facing strong headwinds, West Michigan cannabis operators seek new options for growth
Michigan cannabis prices have plummeted as more competition saturates the market, leaving industry operators eyeing new pathways like consumption lounges to grow their businesses in 2023. Companies in Michigan’s adult-use cannabis sector are selling more marijuana than ever before, with year-over-year sales volumes by weight up 106 percent in November....
Closings reported in West Michigan on Thursday & Friday, Dec. 22-23
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Thursday, Dec. 22 and/or Friday, Dec. 23. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3's closing system, click here for instructions. We are getting numerous requests for closings....
Ahead of the storm, some West Michigan schools already making Thursday a half day
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- With a strong winter storm bearing down on Michigan, some school districts already are announcing an abbreviated schedule for Thursday and closing Friday. Among the districts so far to call for reduced hours Thursday are Jenison Public Schools, Zeeland Public Schools, Spring Lake Public Schools and Galesburg-August Community Schools.
2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday. Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night. On Nov. 16, 2018, police...
Could money from vacation rentals fund affordable housing? A lawsuit in northern Michigan has sparked that debate
For over a century, tourism has been a part of the Traverse City region’s economy and for most of that time it fit seamlessly into the business of the region. At some point, someone coined the term “fudgies” to refer to the visitors who appeared in late spring and vanished in early fall, people who came to the area for a week or so and kept the fudge shops in business and then returned to somewhere else, to the relief of locals who wanted their town back. That term reflected a low-key, jovial hostility to visitors, even though locals knew, deep down, they were essential to the local economy.
This Is The Biggest House In Michigan
It was built by the widow of 'automotive giant' John Dodge.
JARS Cannabis is giving away over $1 million in luxury prizes for holiday campaign
We could all use some weed to survive the holidays, especially if it comes with a new Rolex
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
COMPLETE UPDATE AS OF 7:30 A.M. THURSDAY- PLEASE READ THIS LINK FOR LATEST SNOWFALL FORECAST. The forecast information below is still very close, but is getting outdated now. The post link above has the latest update. The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells...
Consumers Energy considering future of 13 dams in Michigan
The future of 13 hydro-electric dams in Michigan is under review. Consumers Energy operates power-producing dams along the Muskegon, Manistee, Grand, Kalamazoo and Au Sable rivers. The federal hydro-dam licenses will start expiring in 2034. Terry Dedoes, a Consumers spokesman, said the dams produce about one percent of the utility’s...
Flint has cheapest gas in Michigan -- except for one UP city
FLINT, MI -- Gas prices are down across Michigan and the lowest prices in the state are in the Flint area -- unless you’re driving in the Upper Peninsula. AAA Michigan reported on Monday, Dec. 19, that gas prices statewide are down 17 cents from a week ago with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded averaging $3.07 -- a new low for 2022 and 81 cents less than a month ago.
Sparrow report reveals death increase in Mid-Michigan
Data shows that death is on the rise in Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties.
Livengood: Retailers, environmentalists fed up with 'broken' bottle return law
In his three decades in the Michigan grocery business, Sean Kennedy has seen every imaginable form of waste end up in bottles returned to his family's supermarkets for a 10-cent refund. Cigarettes, chewing tobacco, urine, gasoline and even used condoms. “Oh, I’ll tell you the best one: meth,” said Kennedy,...
Blizzard warning issued for multiple counties in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for multiple counties in West Michigan, including Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties. The warning is in effect from Thursday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m....
5 Things Michigan Transplants Need to Be Ready for This Winter
If this is your first winter in Michigan, you're about to experience something rather unique. Here are five things that transplants to the state of Michigan need to be ready for as we approach another winter season. Michigan Drivers May Not Be Any Better at Winter Driving Than Your State.
