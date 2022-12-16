For over a century, tourism has been a part of the Traverse City region’s economy and for most of that time it fit seamlessly into the business of the region. At some point, someone coined the term “fudgies” to refer to the visitors who appeared in late spring and vanished in early fall, people who came to the area for a week or so and kept the fudge shops in business and then returned to somewhere else, to the relief of locals who wanted their town back. That term reflected a low-key, jovial hostility to visitors, even though locals knew, deep down, they were essential to the local economy.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO