Wind Chill Warning with 50 Below Possible In Effect For Billings
Good news for the winter weather lovers out there, the National Weather Service has just issued a notice related to the cold snap we are experiencing in Montana. Wind Chill Warning (Now through 6 PM Wednesday) According to NWS Billings, a wind chill warning is now in effect until 6...
School open tomorrow, Wednesday, in Billings during Extreme Cold
Billings Schools Superintendent Greg Upham just sent out a notice to parents concerning the weather conditions in the area. Edited for readability by Josh Rath. Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21st, the schools will operate with our cold weather protocols. The temperature in the morning is expected to be 17 below zero...
Flint’s Top Montana Stories of 2022, Remember This One?
As I look back on the top 10 stories that I covered for the year 2022, this was certainly a remarkable story- and thankfully it had a happy ending. Remember the little boy that went missing in the woods near Troy, Montana and was found safe two days later?. We...
Ho Ho Ho. Montana Makes The Top 5 States When It Comes To This.
The countdown to Christmas is winding down and all across Montana folks have their trees decorated and their Christmas lights up. The hot chocolate and warm apple cider are flowing, Christmas songs are on the radio, and kids are trying to be a little less naughty and a little more nice.
Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?
This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
Powerful Winter Storm Causes Traffic Nightmare in Montana
Interstate 90 was a parking lot. Traffic came to a complete stand-still many times due to crashes, pile ups, and slide offs. US 93 had dozens of it's own accidents. Montana is having a very rough week on the roads. The Montana Highway Patrol, fire crews, police, medical response teams,...
Most Popular Fast Food in Montana, They Missed One
I was scanning through the latest print edition of the Big Sky Business Journal, and I came across this report about the top fast food restaurants in Montana. I like all three that made the top of the list- but I still can't believe that Taco Johns wasn't in the top three.
PETA Wants Montanans To Be Vegan This Holiday To Protect Turkeys
Here in Montana, you know we are known for eating MEAT, and the vegan lifestyle generally isn't common around here. Do we hate vegans? No, but we certainly will joke around with you at the dinner table... or laugh at an impossible burger. So when my email received a release...
Montanans- This is a MUST-DO Craft for the Holidays
My co-host Michael and I were talking about trying crafts during holiday break. The kids will really like this one. I don't have children, so I did it for myself. I love trying new things and seeing if it works out like I hope. Plus, Montana is about to get colder this week. This will be the week do to this experiment.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
Montanans’ Number One New Year’s Resolution is… Surprising
Tis the season to judge ourselves and our “bad habits.”. Just kidding! No judgement. That’s the first thing that needs to go out the window as we enter 2023. Most people, 80% in fact, fail at achieving their New Year’s Resolution. But why? Well, that’s because we...
ICYMI: These are Trent’s Top 10 Articles of 2022
This year was a long one. I started writing articles full time in February, and since then I've loved seeing the response to my writing as a brand-new member of this digital team. I hope to continue writing things people are interested in, as well as some stuff that would interest new readers. As 2022 comes to a close, let's take a look back at some of my best performing articles that you all enjoyed.
EWW! Billings Area Has Some of the Absolute Worst Stinky Places
Have you ever woken up in Billings and just hated the smell? I'm talking some awful stenches that make it seem like something awful is burning up, or maybe even something much viler, depending on where you live of course. I think I have a few places in and around Billings that are just awful smelling. This is not to say that these places are bad, just stinky.
Montana Highway Patrol Prohibits Workers Comp. for PTSD?
The Mayo Clinic defines PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) as,. A mental health condition that's triggered by a terrifying event — either experiencing it or witnessing it. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event.”. Other symptoms include intrusive thoughts, reliving the...
Montana Ranks 2nd Worst in USA in Protecting Elders from Abuse
According to the National Council on Aging, around 5 million Americans over the age of 60 are abused in some form every year. Much of the abuse actually also comes from family members, but it can come from medical staff and other caretakers as well. There's lots of laws in place to prevent elder abuse, however, it seems that Montana doesn't do a great job in treating elder abuse seriously. A new study has even ranked Montana as being one of the worst states in the nation in this regard.
Billings Man Shot on King Arthur Drive, Suspect in Custody
Tonight at 5 PM, Billings Police responded to King Arthur Drive for a report of a male who had been shot. The male was transported to the hospital, and BPD took the suspect into custody. As more information is released, this article will be updated. Top 10 Stories in 2022...
I Spent An Hour To Find The Best Oil Change Pricing in Billings
I'm honestly exhausted, mentally, after realizing I needed to get the oil changed in my car. Since moving to Billings, I haven't had this issue... as my last car came with free oil changes for 5 years from the dealer. After trading that vehicle in last year, my new ride (from Kia) didn't come with that luxury. So, I set off on the adventure to find the most reasonable pricing for an oil change.
An Open Letter to the Man at Kohl’s in Billings
My spouse and I ventured out to Kohl’s in Shiloh Crossing to do a little holiday shopping. We were a couple of the first customers last Saturday morning to beat the crowds. We noticed a man was watching us as we ventured through the store. Wherever we were he was there...
Early Morning Weapons Complaint Starts Off Holiday Week in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Early this morning, around 2:42 AM, Billings Police responded to the 3300 block of Winchell for a "Weapons Complaint". On arrival, Officers located approximately two bullet holes in a residence. No injuries have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing. As...
Help Fill Empty Stockings in Billings And Make Christmas Special
This holiday season, there are over 850 children in Foster Care within Yellowstone County alone. Of those, Yellowstone Valley Woman Magazine is trying to bring Christmas to 200 of them this year. What is needed?. Yellowstone Valley Woman Magazine has a complete, updated daily list of kids and what they...
