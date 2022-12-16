Read full article on original website
Pre-Christmas winter storm: When to expect rain in Metro Detroit, and when it will change to snow
DETROIT – A major winter storm is heading toward Metro Detroit this weekend, with rain expected to turn into snow that lasts through Friday and into Christmas Eve. Here’s the latest 4Warn Weather forecast from Brett Collar, as of 2 p.m. Thursday. Rain arrives in afternoon. Precipitation will...
Dangerous winter storm starts with rain Thursday before snow, wind, cold hit early Friday in SE Michigan
4Warn Weather – The National Weather Service has placed all of SE lower Michigan and Southern Ontario under a Winter Storm Warning starting tonight through Saturday morning. High temperatures Thursday will hit the middle and upper 30s. You might not feel the warmth, but temps will rise into the upper 30s this evening as the leading edge of the storm brings mostly rain showers in from the southwest after 5 p.m.
Kim Adams explains: Why this winter storm is so dangerous (and it’s not just the snow)
4Warn Weather – The winter storm arriving in Metro Detroit Thursday night will bring a mix of trouble -- and it’s not just snow. 4Warn Weather meteorologist Kim Adams spent some time explaining why the storm is so concerning and what goes into forecasting a storm like this during our Local 4+ storm special on Thursday with Christy McDonald.
SE Michigan winter storm timeline breakdown, snow total predictions, flash-freeze concerns
4Warn Weather – It’s all systems go for our significantly impactful severe winter storm. Things are rather benign this afternoon, with light wind, temperatures that have risen into the upper-30s to mid-40s (4 to 6 degrees Celsius), and mainly dry conditions. This is your last opportunity to get...
Winter storm warning tonight in SE Michigan: Snow predictions, timeline updates
Morning 4: Here’s the latest pre-Christmas winter storm forecast for SE Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Dangerous winter storm starts with rain Thursday before snow, wind, cold hit early Friday in SE Michigan. Detroit Metro Airport flight delays and cancellations:...
LIVE UPDATES | Winter storm warning takes effect tonight in SE Michigan
4Warn Weather – A dangerous winter storm is expected to hit Southeast Michigan right before the Christmas holiday weekend -- and it’ll make travel both tricky and treacherous. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from Thursday night through early Saturday morning, with several inches of snow...
Blizzard warning in effect for West, Northern Michigan with 12-18+ inches of snow possible
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – While Southeast Michigan is under a winter storm warning ahead of the holiday weekend, parts of Western and Northern Michigan are bracing for a blizzard. Blizzard conditions are expected as rain converts to snow on Thursday evening. Here’s what the National Weather Service in Grand...
Winter storm headed for Metro Detroit: How much snow to expect and when
4Warn Weather – So many of you read and found useful my article on Tuesday that, for simplicity, I will keep the same format with updated information. The bottom line is that there is no chance that this storm will miss us. Some of the severest winter conditions that we have experienced in a long time will hit the area just before Christmas, causing very dangerous travel conditions, not to mention possible power outages (some will be without heat as bitter cold arctic air streams in).
Metro Detroit school closings: Check the list here for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
With a winter storm warning taking effect on Thursday night, we’re expecting some school closures around Metro Detroit on Friday. You can track school closings in SE Michigan right here. You can also track the latest weather alerts, radar and video forecasts from our weather team with the totally...
Here’s how road commissions are preparing for the incoming snowstorm in Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Because Metro Detroit faces the prospect of not just snow but ice before the snow even hits, clearing the roads will be challenging, and driving is likely to be treacherous. The most problematic issue facing local road commissions ahead of the winter weather moving in Thursday...
Morning 4: Metro Detroit under winter storm watch, but that may change to storm warning -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Winter storm watch in Metro Detroit may get upgraded: Here’s what blizzard, winter storm warnings mean. A winter storm is approaching Michigan just before...
Updated winter storm snow predictions, timeline for Metro Detroit: In-depth forecast, analysis
How to prepare for power outages during winter storms
A dangerous pre-Christmas storm is approaching Michigan and with it comes the potential for power outages. The storm is expected to begin with rain on Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Metro Detroit starting late Thursday and going through Saturday afternoon. The...
Severe winter storm to hit Metro Detroit before Christmas: Snow total predictions, timeline
4Warn Weather – All systems are go for one of the severest winter storms to ever hit our area. And I say this not based upon the amount of snow we’ll get but, rather, based upon the severity of the overall conditions that we will experience, not to mention the timing…on the huge travel day just before Christmas.
Shoveling snow can be dangerous for your health: What you need to know
DETROIT – Depending on your age and health history, you may want to avoid shoveling snow. Each year, shoveling snow sends more than 11,000 people to the hospital. While most have orthopedic (back) injuries, 7% of people have cardiac problems, and many of these are heart attacks, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Dangerous winter weather in Michigan: How a blizzard differs from a winter storm
A winter storm is approaching Michigan just before Christmas, and meteorologists say any slight changes could affect the severity of the storm and its particular conditions. There are different types of advisories to watch out for when strong or severe weather is approaching that will help you know what to expect. Here, we’re defining winter weather terms to know, including a blizzard, blizzard warning, winter storm watch, winter storm warning and winter weather advisory.
US airlines waive rebooking fees for flights affected by pre-Christmas winter storm
DETROIT – A dangerous winter storm is heading for Michigan just before Christmas, but the Great Lakes State is not the only one impacted. Forecasters are predicting heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across the U.S. -- from the Plains and the Midwest to the East Coast -- Thursday through Saturday this week. The severe weather will certainly disrupt holiday travel over the next several days.
