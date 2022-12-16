ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dangerous winter storm starts with rain Thursday before snow, wind, cold hit early Friday in SE Michigan

4Warn Weather – The National Weather Service has placed all of SE lower Michigan and Southern Ontario under a Winter Storm Warning starting tonight through Saturday morning. High temperatures Thursday will hit the middle and upper 30s. You might not feel the warmth, but temps will rise into the upper 30s this evening as the leading edge of the storm brings mostly rain showers in from the southwest after 5 p.m.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter storm warning tonight in SE Michigan: Snow predictions, timeline updates

4Warn Weather – The National Weather Service has placed all of SE lower Michigan and Southern Ontario under a Winter Storm Warning starting tonight through Saturday morning. High temperatures Thursday will hit the middle and upper 30s. You might not feel the warmth, but temps will rise into the upper 30s this evening as the leading edge of the storm brings mostly rain showers in from the southwest after 5 p.m.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

LIVE UPDATES | Winter storm warning takes effect tonight in SE Michigan

4Warn Weather – A dangerous winter storm is expected to hit Southeast Michigan right before the Christmas holiday weekend -- and it’ll make travel both tricky and treacherous. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from Thursday night through early Saturday morning, with several inches of snow...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter storm headed for Metro Detroit: How much snow to expect and when

4Warn Weather – So many of you read and found useful my article on Tuesday that, for simplicity, I will keep the same format with updated information. The bottom line is that there is no chance that this storm will miss us. Some of the severest winter conditions that we have experienced in a long time will hit the area just before Christmas, causing very dangerous travel conditions, not to mention possible power outages (some will be without heat as bitter cold arctic air streams in).
LOUISIANA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Updated winter storm snow predictions, timeline for Metro Detroit: In-depth forecast, analysis

4Warn Weather – So many of you read and found useful my article on Tuesday that, for simplicity, I will keep the same format with updated information. The bottom line is that there is no chance that this storm will miss us. Some of the severest winter conditions that we have experienced in a long time will hit the area just before Christmas, causing very dangerous travel conditions, not to mention possible power outages (some will be without heat as bitter cold arctic air streams in).
LOUISIANA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

How to prepare for power outages during winter storms

A dangerous pre-Christmas storm is approaching Michigan and with it comes the potential for power outages. The storm is expected to begin with rain on Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Metro Detroit starting late Thursday and going through Saturday afternoon. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shoveling snow can be dangerous for your health: What you need to know

DETROIT – Depending on your age and health history, you may want to avoid shoveling snow. Each year, shoveling snow sends more than 11,000 people to the hospital. While most have orthopedic (back) injuries, 7% of people have cardiac problems, and many of these are heart attacks, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dangerous winter weather in Michigan: How a blizzard differs from a winter storm

A winter storm is approaching Michigan just before Christmas, and meteorologists say any slight changes could affect the severity of the storm and its particular conditions. There are different types of advisories to watch out for when strong or severe weather is approaching that will help you know what to expect. Here, we’re defining winter weather terms to know, including a blizzard, blizzard warning, winter storm watch, winter storm warning and winter weather advisory.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

US airlines waive rebooking fees for flights affected by pre-Christmas winter storm

DETROIT – A dangerous winter storm is heading for Michigan just before Christmas, but the Great Lakes State is not the only one impacted. Forecasters are predicting heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across the U.S. -- from the Plains and the Midwest to the East Coast -- Thursday through Saturday this week. The severe weather will certainly disrupt holiday travel over the next several days.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What illnesses are going around Metro Detroit this month

This has unfortunately been a very rough December already for viral illnesses and now the flu is really kicking into high gear in southeast Michigan. Doctors are also seeing a lot more strep throat this week. Below are doctor notes from Metro Detroit experts. Wayne County. Dr. Jacqueline Pflaum-Carlson, Emergency...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Amazon expected to open string of grocery stores in Metro Detroit

It’s been happening quietly in cities from Dearborn to Grand Blanc, where Amazon is snapping up buildings and turning them into grocery stores. So far, there are nine different locations across Metro Detroit, including Grand Blanc and Dearborn, mentioned above, plus Rochester Hills, Shelby Township, Livonia, Troy, Roseville, Plymouth, and St. Clair Shores.
DEARBORN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy