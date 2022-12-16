ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manheim, PA

abc27.com

Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon fire department wreaths promote fire safety

(WHTM) — Most home fires happen during winter months, according to the National Fire Protection Association. The Lebanon City Fire Department is using a symbolic gesture to promote fire safety. “The sooner you know, the sooner we know. The sooner you can get out, the sooner we can get...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg-area Walmart gives away Christmas trees

(WHTM) – A Harrisburg-area Walmart provided shoppers a holiday surprise on Tuesday. All Christmas trees were free on Tuesday to help families in need. Supplies did not last long but it was all for a good cause. “As opposed to getting rid of something people notoriously really do need...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Ephrata apartment fire leaves resident entrapped

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata police, ambulances, emergency medical technicians, and firefighters responded to an apartment fire with entrapment on Tuesday evening. According to police, on Dec. 20 at 7:22 p.m., the Ephrata Police Department, Ephrata Ambulance, Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company, and local mutual aid fire departments were dispatched to an apartment building fire with entrapment.
EPHRATA, PA
WGAL

U Street Media brings the holidays to Lancaster

U Street Media hosted its 2nd annual holiday extravaganza on Sunday in partnership with the NAACP Lancaster branch. The event included a toy drive distribution, free haircuts for girls and boys, and mini manicures. There was also holiday music, a free raffle, and storytime with Santa. “They are really appreciative,...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Toy giveaway held at Salvation Army in York

YORK, Pa. — People got in line Tuesday for a special giveaway at the Salvation Army in York. More than 800 families are able to give their children presents for Christmas this year, thanks to a toy distribution. The distribution was made possible by donations, support from the community...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Santa’s Reindeer approved for Christmas flight in Pennsylvania

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading and Pennsylvania State Dr. Kevin Brightbill announced that Santa’s reindeer at Hersheypark have been cleared for their Dec. 24 take-off. Redding and Brightbill joined Santa Claus and his nine reindeer at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane on Wednesday to announce...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

Teen missing from Pine Grove Furnace State Park located safe

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 19-year-old was found safe after going missing Monday in a state park in Cumberland County. Crews from multiple agencies searched through the night before finding him Tuesday afternoon. The South Central Pennsylvania Task Force (SCTF) says Luke Rissler was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. He was last […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Menorah lit in Lancaster’s Penn Square

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A holiday tradition returned to Lancaster’s Penn Square on Monday evening. Residents gathered to light the community menorah on the second night of Hanukkah. “For thousands of years Jews have celebrated this miracle both the right of freedom of expression and the fact that...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Three people injured in severe Lebanon County crash

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were injured after a severe single vehicle crash in Lebanon County on Tuesday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an Acura RSX was traveling on the 400 block of Union Road when it entered a right curve at the crest of the hill. The vehicle left the roadway where it struck multiple trees and a utility pole.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Toys for Tots gifts stolen in Susquehanna Township, police say

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of dollars worth of Toys for Tots gifts were stolen in Dauphin County, police said. Susquehanna Township police said the theft happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2200 block of Kohn Road. "Upon arrival it was discovered that forcible entry was made into...
WGAL

Fire destroys business in Adams County

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — A fire gutted a business near Littlestown, Adams County. The fire at Ma's General Store in the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike was discovered around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Owner Cathy Briner said a passing driver spotted flames in the roof and alerted her and the other...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

