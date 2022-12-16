ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Quitman

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting in Quitman. According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with Texas DPS, the incident started when Mineola Police were pursuing a vehicle on Highway 37. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said Mineola police attempted to stop...
QUITMAN, TX
KLTV

Law enforcement arrest suspect after barricade situation in Wells

WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after threatening to harm children inside a home during a welfare check. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 20, they were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of U.S. 69 in Wells for a welfare check.
WELLS, TX
KLTV

Suspect in fatal Jacksonville shooting turns himself in

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect in a fatal shooting in Jacksonville has turned himself in to police. According to the Jacksonville Police Department, Terasian Baker was arrested Wednesday night in Jacksonville when he turned himself in to authorities. He was transported to the Cherokee County jail and booked without...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hearing For Accused Wood County Constable

Quitman held a Monday afternoon status hearing in the case of Wood County Precinct 2 Constable Kelly Smith. A grand jury indicted him for allegedly directing his K-9 partner to “bite a suspect who did not pose a threat that warranted use of the police dog.” The indictment alleges the actions resulted in “unnecessary bodily injury to the suspect.” Constable Smith’s attorney said Smith sustained a broken finger and a knee injury during the incident, and his actions were all in compliance with K-9 handler standards.”
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Worker dead after falling out of tree on FM 346 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A worker is dead after falling out of a tree in Smith County. According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 6300 block of FM 346 east. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Christian said the...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Woman Arrested For Trafficking

A Wood County woman is in the Smith County Jail for allegedly assisting in the sex trafficking of a minor. The state has charged Carly Sofia Loughmiller of Hawkins with the trafficking of persons. Her bond is $450,000, and her arrest resulted from an extensive investigation by Texas Rangers, Smith County DA’s Office, Homeland Security, and other agencies.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says a wreck involving several vehicles has traffic congested at Old Bullard Road and the loop. The wreck happened at about 9:11 p.m. Wednesday. It is listed as a pin-in wreck at Old Bullard Road and West Southwest Loop 323. This is the corner near McAllister’s Deli and BJ’s Brewhouse. Northbound traffic on Old Bullard stops when it reaches Loop 323. Other traffic in all directions is moving very slowly.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Man shot at Tyler apartment complex

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot at an apartment complex. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the shooting happened in the 5600 block of Old Bullard Road. The call came in at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday.
TYLER, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Texas fugitive captured during I-49 traffic stop in Natchitoches Parish

A fugitive wanted by the Texas Department of Corrections was captured during a traffic stop on Interstate-49 in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were patrolling on Interstate-49, north of Natchitoches, on Dec. 17 at 12:54 pm when...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KLTV

WebXtra: 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Center

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman reports on a crash that occurred on US Highway 69 in Center. Center Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene where two vehicles collided. Four adults and two children were in the vehicles. One person has been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CENTER, TX
CBS19

Longview police identify victims in 2 separate weekend homicides

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating two homicides that occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, Dec. 17, around 9:25 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Texas St. regarding an assault. When they arrived on scene, they found Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez, 52, of Longview, dead inside the residence.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
LUFKIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy