Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Ohio health officials give update on flu, COVID and RSV cases: 'There are many situations where people should decide to wear a high-quality mask'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With family gatherings right around the corner for Christmas and New Year celebrations, Ohio health officials gave a statewide update on respiratory viruses during a press conference Wednesday morning. Among the biggest messages:. Get vaccinated against flu and COVID. Consider wearing a mask indoors in public.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Northeast Ohio helps those in need for the holidays

AVON LAKE, Ohio — The holiday season is a time of giving. 3News has teamed up with Community West Foundation in hosting this year's Socks+ donation drive in Fairview Park and Avon Lake. The Socks+ donation drive at Good Neighbors Thrift Shop in Avon Lake brought in community givers...
AVON LAKE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

WATCH: Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio celebrates expansion plans with music video starring Cleveland athletes

CLEVELAND — Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio has big plans for its future. The organization on Monday officially announced plans to double the number of children it serves by 2025, expanding its already significant reach of 49 sites across five counties in the region. The initiative launched with a special party at the BGCNEO Broadway Club in Cleveland, featuring guests like U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown as well as mascots from the city's sports teams.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters

CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like your hot dogs to be a delicious mess, you should check out this joint in northeast Ohio. Their hot dogs are locally made with a special recipe. You can choose to have your hot dog with a classic all-beef hot dog, pork kielbasa, a "red hot" option, or a vegan dog. Then, at no extra charge, you can top your hot dog with ingredients such as (but not limited to) confit pulled pork, chorizo chili, brie, nacho cheese, shredded cheddar, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, marinated cremini mushrooms, house-made peanut butter, sport peppers, sliced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, and/or creamy lime cilantro sauce.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Neighbors near dangerous Akron intersection: ‘We don’t feel safe’

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on Gorge Boulevard say a dangerous intersection has been ignored for too long. People who live nearby say they pray every day no one gets killed. “Do you really feel safe standing here right now?,” asked Homeowner Joseph Tyuluman-Luciano. Tyuluman-Luciano has lived on Gorge...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Canine flu: These are the symptoms to watch for

CLEVELAND — You might not be the only one who is feeling a little under the weather these days. Your dog could be, too. Veterinarians across the United States are keeping a close eye on respiratory illnesses -- including canine influenza. It is highly contagious and is spread from...
CLEVELAND, OH
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Commercial Vehicle Startup to Add 400 Jobs in Ohio

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A startup manufacturer of heavy-duty electric commercial...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WKYC

WKYC

