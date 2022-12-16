Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Where to see the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Related
What are the winning Powerball lottery numbers for December 21, 2022? See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $170 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $200 prize: 8 winners. $100 prize: 18 winners. $14 prize: 324 winners.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, state officials, discuss Winter Storm Elliott preparations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As a major winter storm approaches in the days ahead, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a press conference with other state officials to address the state's preparations on Thursday. You can watch the entirety of the press briefing in the YouTube player below. During the press...
Historic Northeast Ohio buildings receive tax credit for restoration projects: See which buildings are receiving funding
CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that the state will be giving financial support to 54 Historic Rehabilitation Projects across the state -- 18 of which are in Northeast Ohio. This year marks the 29th round of the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program. Many of the...
Search for missing twin boy expands to 5 more states as he's believed to be in danger, Northeast Ohio braces for winter storm, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Columbus police have expanded their search for 5-month-old Kason Thomas to include five more states, after the running car that...
Ohio health officials give update on flu, COVID and RSV cases: 'There are many situations where people should decide to wear a high-quality mask'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With family gatherings right around the corner for Christmas and New Year celebrations, Ohio health officials gave a statewide update on respiratory viruses during a press conference Wednesday morning. Among the biggest messages:. Get vaccinated against flu and COVID. Consider wearing a mask indoors in public.
3News' Christi Paul named one of the 'Most Interesting People in 2023' by Cleveland Magazine
CLEVELAND — Congratulations to 3News anchor Christi Paul on being named to Cleveland Magazine's list of the "Most Interesting People in 2023" SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Cleveland Magazine released their list on Tuesday,...
Northeast Ohio helps those in need for the holidays
AVON LAKE, Ohio — The holiday season is a time of giving. 3News has teamed up with Community West Foundation in hosting this year's Socks+ donation drive in Fairview Park and Avon Lake. The Socks+ donation drive at Good Neighbors Thrift Shop in Avon Lake brought in community givers...
This Is The Biggest House In Ohio
It was built by and for the co-founder of Good Year Tire and Rubber Company and his family.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
WATCH: Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio celebrates expansion plans with music video starring Cleveland athletes
CLEVELAND — Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio has big plans for its future. The organization on Monday officially announced plans to double the number of children it serves by 2025, expanding its already significant reach of 49 sites across five counties in the region. The initiative launched with a special party at the BGCNEO Broadway Club in Cleveland, featuring guests like U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown as well as mascots from the city's sports teams.
Where winning scratch-off was sold in NE Ohio
A scratch off ticket with a sweet win was sold in Northeast Ohio.
Frigid temperatures will cause Cleveland's Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry homeless shelter to open for 24 hours
CLEVELAND — As winter finally arrives in Northeast Ohio, very soon the arctic air will too. As we all know, being outdoors in freezing temperatures is just not tolerable, especially for the homeless. "Once the weather gets down to 15 degrees or negative 15 wind chill, then all of...
Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
Closings and cancellations due to winter storm
A winter storm warning and wind chill warning are in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday evening for all of Northeast Ohio.
City of Cleveland, Hopkins Airport officials preparing for winter storm
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is bracing for some pretty nasty weather during the Christmas weekend, with wind chills expected to drop below zero and some areas potentially seeing up to a foot of snow. The city of Cleveland hosted a virtual press conference on Wednesday to update residents on...
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like your hot dogs to be a delicious mess, you should check out this joint in northeast Ohio. Their hot dogs are locally made with a special recipe. You can choose to have your hot dog with a classic all-beef hot dog, pork kielbasa, a "red hot" option, or a vegan dog. Then, at no extra charge, you can top your hot dog with ingredients such as (but not limited to) confit pulled pork, chorizo chili, brie, nacho cheese, shredded cheddar, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, marinated cremini mushrooms, house-made peanut butter, sport peppers, sliced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, and/or creamy lime cilantro sauce.
cleveland19.com
Neighbors near dangerous Akron intersection: ‘We don’t feel safe’
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on Gorge Boulevard say a dangerous intersection has been ignored for too long. People who live nearby say they pray every day no one gets killed. “Do you really feel safe standing here right now?,” asked Homeowner Joseph Tyuluman-Luciano. Tyuluman-Luciano has lived on Gorge...
WKYC
Canine flu: These are the symptoms to watch for
CLEVELAND — You might not be the only one who is feeling a little under the weather these days. Your dog could be, too. Veterinarians across the United States are keeping a close eye on respiratory illnesses -- including canine influenza. It is highly contagious and is spread from...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Commercial Vehicle Startup to Add 400 Jobs in Ohio
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A startup manufacturer of heavy-duty electric commercial...
'People are persevering': Parma woman back home after taking donations to Ukraine
PARMA, Ohio — Last month, 3News spoke to Anastasiya Koval as she packed up donations to take over to her family's home country of Ukraine. She documented her journey, sharing photos and videos of the trip as well as her first-hand account of the destruction. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 9