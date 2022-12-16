ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

The Latest on Rose Bowl Ticket Availability

Penn State and Utah have sold out their Rose Bowl ticket allotments, sending most buyers to the secondary market. As the Jan. 2 game approaches, ticket prices are trending downward. The starting price for Rose Bowl tickets was $124 on Dec. 22, according to SI Tickets, about $25 lower than...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Tri-City Herald

Kenny Pickett Hooks Up Steelers O-Line With Classic Christmas Presents

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will just be leaving the field as the clock hits midnight on Christmas, but the team has taken some time to celebrate the holiday throughout the week. A number of presents have been spread out throughout the locker room, most-notably paintings from local artist Cody...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Open Raiders Week With Four Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have three players held back at the beginning of the week due to injuries as they start preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team's injury report heading into the week and mentioned four injuries to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Taunton Daily Gazette

Patriots' Hunter Henry touches down in Taunton

Good morning, Taunton! Today is Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Let's take a look at today's top stories: Patriots' Hunter Henry touches down in Taunton New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry paid a visit to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South's Taunton Clubhouse this week, to the delight of fans of all...
TAUNTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Is First South Florida Player To Lead In All-Star Votes Since LeBron James in 2014

After being labeled as a bust his first two seasons, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had a resurgence in the third year of his young career. Through his 12 games, Tagovailoa has thrown for 3,238 yards and 24 touchdowns. He leads the league in passer rating and is tied for the second-least interceptions among starting quarterbacks. The addition of Tyreek Hill and continued success of Jaylen Waddle elevated Tagovailoa’s game.
FLORIDA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Rams DT Aaron Donald Selected to Pro Bowl, But Will He Play?

Despite not seeing the field since Week 12, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was selected for the Pro Bowl. Through 11 games, Donald has compiled 49 tackles, five sacks, and 11 quarterback hits. Even with an injury sidelining him for a few weeks, it is hard to argue against Donald's selection.
Tri-City Herald

NFC East Week 16 Preview: Playoff Berths on the Line

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders hope to join fellow NFC East rivals Philadelphia and Dallas this year in the postseason. But unfortunately for the Commanders, the Giants have a better chance of making it happen thanks to the Giants’ 20-12 win over them last weekend. Washington’s playoff...
Tri-City Herald

Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs are back at home this week for a Christmas Eve matchup on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, and their injury report has contained quite a few names in recent days. To begin the week, four members of the team missed practice. The trio of defensive end...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

NFL Week 17 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There are two weeks left in the season and as we head into 2023, just five teams – the Bears, Cardinals, Rams, Texans and Broncos – have been eliminated. That should make for some competitive games and challenging selections in our NFL Week 17 picks and predictions.
OHIO STATE
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Changing Field to Replicate Immaculate Reception

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still set to honor the late Franco Harris during their Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders and are taking extra steps to ensure the stage is set for the moment. The Steelers will retire Harris's number at halftime of the game and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments

Florida State officially signed five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams on Wednesday afternoon. Williams was the first five-star prospect to ink with the Seminoles under head coach Mike Norvell and the highest-ranked receiver to come in since 2015. Despite late pushes from Colorado, Texas A&M, and Miami, there was no drama...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady Shares Why He’s Still Playing Football

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' 2022 season hasn't quite gone to plan. The Bucs currently sit at just 6-8 and are fighting for their lives to stay atop the NFC South standings to make the playoffs. They have lost 2 of their last 3, including a comeback by the Bengals last week that saw the Bucs play their best half, then worst half of football this season.
Tri-City Herald

National Sports Personality: Cincinnati Bengals Are The Best Team In The League

CINCINNATI — Colin Cowherd is a big believer in the Cincinnati Bengals. The host of The Herd on FS1 has Zac Taylor's team at No. 1 in his latest "Herd Hierarchy." "I think Cincinnati is the best team in the league," Cowherd said. "I've been on this for seven weeks, situationally best team in football, six-game winning streak. Burrow now has time to throw. He's completing 70% of his throws. I don't see a lot of weaknesses here."
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Pass Defense, Catching Passes, Chubb, and More

Part 2 of the post-Bills game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. For God’s sake, when is this team gonna use a TE for anything?. Hey there, well, they do use the tight ends to block quite frequently. As for the passing game, I think I’ve reached the point where I’ve given up on the idea of Gesicki, Smythe or Long becoming factors.
Tri-City Herald

Bears Ready to Face Bills Minus Two Starting Guards

Adventures in blocking will be the theme for Saturday's Bears game in the Soldier Field permafrost against the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 46 times and he'll probably need to be on the move again because the Bears are likely to be without both starting right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys Starter Benched; Open ‘Competition’ for New First-Teamer

The secondary of the Dallas Cowboys looks to be a glaring concern following the 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. ... and coordinator Dan Quinn on Monday announced a plan. "The competition is up for that spot,'' Quinn declared. Two starters, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown are gone due...

