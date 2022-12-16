Read full article on original website
Related
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New Mexico wins again, taking down Prairie View AM
New Mexico recorded its 12th straight win in dominating fashion, handing Prairie View A&M a loss at The Pit on Tuesday night. The post New Mexico wins again, taking down Prairie View A&M appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
KULR8
Senior girls basketball relying on senior leadership with new roster
Billings Senior surprised some people last year in the state tournament. But they're rebuilding their roster and leaning on leadership of their three senior captains.
KULR8
Montana State focuses more on high school recruiting than 'get rich quick method' during 2023 cycle
BOZEMAN — Of the 25 football recruits Montana State signed on Wednesday, two are transfers. Last year, MSU added just one transfer during the early signing period and two more during the regular period. Those numbers aren’t entirely abnormal or surprising for a program that has some of the...
KULR8
Nine Helena Capital Bruins sign with collegiate programs as part of national early signing period
HELENA — Most of their heads still closely-shaven – the remnants of state championship mohawks – nine Helena Capital seniors officially signed with collegiate programs on Wednesday as part of an early signing period. Tom Carter and Talon Marsh (Montana State) joined Hayden Opitz and Austin Buehler...
KULR8
Lockwood's Meadow Mahlmeister proving wrestling prowess early on
BILLINGS- Lockwood wrestling has a talented wrestler who's turning heads in high school wrestling. It's eighth grader Meadow Mahlmeister, and she's off to a great start in her high school career. "I just like the aggressiveness of the sport and girls wrestling is normally under looked so you can really...
Comments / 0