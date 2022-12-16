Read full article on original website
Christian County Warming Shelters To Open
Christian County Emergency Management has announced locations of warming shelters that will be available throughout the weekend. – The Salvation Army Soup Kitchen located at 313 East 7th Street in Hopkinsville will be open as a warming shelter tonight through Sunday night, December 22-25th from 7 PM to 7 AM. This is in addition to their normal shelter and kitchen hours.
Lawrence, Alexander Bid Farewell To Trigg Fiscal Court
A pair of longtime county servants bid adieu to the local political landscape at this week’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, in Magistrate Larry Lawrence and Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander. For the past 24 years in District 6, Lawrence has been a stalwart in the Canton/Linton area, and on Monday...
CCPS Board Selects Rebecca Pepper to Fill District 4 Seat
The Christian County Board of Education has selected Rebecca Pepper to fill the District 4 seat vacated by Michael Walker. During a special called meeting, the board met in a closed session for over an hour before returning to the open session to name their selection. Pepper is the branch...
Trigg County Sheriff’s Department Host Inaugural Christmas In Cadiz Detail
The Trigg County Sheriff’s Department helped make Christmas brighter for twelve children Tuesday night during the inaugural Christmas in Cadiz detail. Thanks to donations from businesses and individuals in Cadiz and Trigg County the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department was able to take twelve children from five families shopping for Christmas Tuesday night at the Princeton Walmart. The evening began with a pizza party at Seven Springs Farms and continued as deputies and volunteers took the children to Princeton to go shopping.
Trigg Emergency Manager Warning Community To Prepare For Cold Weather
With bitter cold windchilds and snow in the forecast for Thursday and Thursday night Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant is warning community members to be prepared. Bryant says he is hoping people have already begun preparing for the hazardous winter weather the region is expecting. Bryant says leaving...
A.L.E.R.R.T. Training At Trigg Middle School This Week
If one were to drive through Cadiz and see a caravan of law enforcement vehicles around the Trigg County Middle School this week, there’s no reason to be alarmed. This Monday through Thursday, the newest building on campus is serving as the ultimate training ground for active shooter training — but not just any active shooter training.
Another Concern Of Trigg Sheriff’s Office Brought To Fiscal Court
During Monday’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, Trina Clinkenbeard made known a concern she had regarding the safety of her husband — Kentucky State Police trooper Nathan Clinkenbeard — and a specific incident with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, and particularly with Sheriff Aaron Acree. According...
Several People Injured Interstate 24 Wreck
Several people were injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was in the emergency lane when the driver attempted to get back in the westbound lanes and pulled into the path of a truck. Three ambulances were...
Defense Mulling Over DNA Evidence in Spikes Murder Case
A Christian County Circuit Court judge has set a deadline for the Commonwealth’s Attorney to get some discovery turned over to the attorney of Bobby Spikes, who is accused of killing a Hopkinsville man last year. Spikes, who had dual addresses of Hopkinsville and Princeton, is charged with the...
Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way at Cadiz Road in Christian County sent a man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jonathan Froman was westbound on Cadiz Road when his vehicle collided with a truck driven by Blake Trump on Eagle Way. A passenger in Trump’s...
Woman Flown To Hospital After Trigg County Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County sent a woman to a Nashville hospital Tuesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer was westbound when a car on Canton Road pulled into its path. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused...
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound car collided with another southbound car at the Pembroke Road on-ramp. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
Name Released In Lafayette Wreck
Deputies have released the name of a Christian County woman that was severely injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Lafayette Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver 42-year-old Amber Bowling lost control and ran off the road causing the vehicle to overturn several times ejecting her.
Cadiz Man Enters Plea In East 2nd Street Shooting
A Cadiz man charged in connection to a February 2020 shooting in Hopkinsville entered an Alford plea in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. Travis Mayes was charged with first-degree assault after police said he shot Derrell Bateman in the abdomen on East 2nd Street. Bateman was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment and identified Mayes as the shooter.
Oak Grove Man Injured In Bradshaw Road Crash
An Oak Grove man was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road at Casky Church Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say John Hausely was crossing Bradshaw Road from Casky Church Road when he pulled into the path of a truck on Bradshaw Road driven by Jacob Weatherford.
Weather Service Gives Update Ahead Of Thursday Weather Event
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday afternoon to midnight and a wind chill warning from Thursday night at 6 to noon Friday. Chris Noles, the lead forecaster at the Paducah weather office, said temperatures Thursday could begin in the mid-40s and drop to zero by midnight.
Two Injured In South Campbell Street Wreck
A wreck on South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car on East 14th Street collided with a car that was southbound on South Campbell Street. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries. The...
Disturbance Leads To Drug Trafficking Charges For Tennessee Man
A Tennessee man was charged with drug trafficking after a report of a disturbance on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 34-year-old Jorge Morales who fit the description of someone who left the scene during a disturbance and he attempted to conceal a backpack in a vehicle.
Woman Charged With Fleeing From Police
A Cincinnati, Ohio woman was charged with fleeing from police on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting another law enforcement agency and when they arrived 34-year-old Ashley Monghan got up and fled on foot. She reportedly tripped and fell and after...
Beaver Dam Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
A Beaver Dam man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped a vehicle for reckless driving and during the stop, a law enforcement K9 alerted on the vehicle.
