The Trigg County Sheriff’s Department helped make Christmas brighter for twelve children Tuesday night during the inaugural Christmas in Cadiz detail. Thanks to donations from businesses and individuals in Cadiz and Trigg County the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department was able to take twelve children from five families shopping for Christmas Tuesday night at the Princeton Walmart. The evening began with a pizza party at Seven Springs Farms and continued as deputies and volunteers took the children to Princeton to go shopping.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO