New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Padres to make Caroline Perry one of highest-ranking female executives in MLB
Perry, a Fallbrook High graduate, will hold title of COO; former owner Joan Kroc is only woman to ever hold higher position in franchise
San Diego Padres Sign Another All-Star
The San Diego Padres have become massive spenders in the past few years, and that has not stopped now. According to Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell, the San Diego Padres have signed infielder, outfielder Matt Carpenter for the 2023 season with a 2024 player option. Jon Heyman reports that the deal guarantees $12 million, with $6 million in 2023 and another $6 million in 2024. There are also incentives.
Former Dodger Bench Bat Signs with Crosstown Angels
Jake Lamb, who showed promise with the Dodgers in 2022 before struggling and then being traded, is signing a minor-league deal with the Angels.
Brian Cashman reveals horrifying plan for Yankees outfield
Brian Cashman checked off priority No. 1 in the Yankees outfield this offseason, but the roster is far from perfect. Outside of Aaron Judge, the only consistent themes with the New York Yankees outfield over the last season and a half or so have been poor fits, bandaid experiments, and poor play.
Scott Boras’ great message to Steve Cohen about Correa revealed
Scott Boras is having a big offseason for his clients, and he won’t let failed physicals stop him from getting things done. Boras and Carlos Correa pivoted from the San Francisco Giants to the New York Mets late Tuesday/early Wednesday after the Giants took issue with Correa’s physical. Correa originally had a 13-year, $350 million... The post Scott Boras’ great message to Steve Cohen about Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giants’ 180 on Carlos Correa gets another stunning twist
Carlos Correa fully expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to terms on a contract. A recent report even stated that Correa had gotten fully dressed for his introductory press conference prior to his deal with the Giants falling through due to an injury concern, per Emma Baccellieri and Tom Verducci.
Look out for San Diego Padres in next winter’s Shohei Ohtani free agent chase
Spoiler alert: the Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to make a run at Shohei Ohtani next offseason. You may be asking why to worry about the 2024 offseason when the 2023 season has not started yet. But we are talking about capturing the last unicorn in all professional sports. And whatever the price tag is, the San Diego Padres will be in consideration as Ohtani’s potential next employer.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Analyst Thinks LA Should Sign This Versatile Slugger
MLB Network Analyst Harold Reynolds thinks Brandon Drury is a great fit for Los Angeles
Padres sign catcher Pedro Severino to split contract
The Padres are in agreement on a split contract with catcher Pedro Severino, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The deal will pay him $1.95M if he’s in the majors and contains an additional $550K in performance bonuses, according to Murray. Severino, 29, has appeared in the majors in each...
