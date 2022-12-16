ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

San Diego Padres Sign Another All-Star

The San Diego Padres have become massive spenders in the past few years, and that has not stopped now. According to Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell, the San Diego Padres have signed infielder, outfielder Matt Carpenter for the 2023 season with a 2024 player option. Jon Heyman reports that the deal guarantees $12 million, with $6 million in 2023 and another $6 million in 2024. There are also incentives.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Scott Boras’ great message to Steve Cohen about Correa revealed

Scott Boras is having a big offseason for his clients, and he won’t let failed physicals stop him from getting things done. Boras and Carlos Correa pivoted from the San Francisco Giants to the New York Mets late Tuesday/early Wednesday after the Giants took issue with Correa’s physical. Correa originally had a 13-year, $350 million... The post Scott Boras’ great message to Steve Cohen about Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Look out for San Diego Padres in next winter’s Shohei Ohtani free agent chase

Spoiler alert: the Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to make a run at Shohei Ohtani next offseason. You may be asking why to worry about the 2024 offseason when the 2023 season has not started yet. But we are talking about capturing the last unicorn in all professional sports. And whatever the price tag is, the San Diego Padres will be in consideration as Ohtani’s potential next employer.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

301K+
Followers
586K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy