Colorado State

Southwest, Louisiana 2023 Mardi Gras Events

Mardi Gras is a massive deal in Southwest Louisiana, so preparations are already underway for the 2023 festival season. Many scheduled events will take place before Fat Tuesday on February 21. Folks are fine-tuning their costumes and putting all the lavish decorations on their floats. Carnival excitement is already building...
LOUISIANA STATE
Best Louisiana Scratch-Offs for Big Payouts in Time For Christmas

This year lottery scratch-offs in Louisiana have paid big money for players in Morgan City, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Shreveport, and many other towns large and small across the state. If you're like me, cheap and lazy, then you know scratch-off lottery tickets make for a great stocking stuffer that could make you look like the best gift giver ever, if you know what games still have the biggest prizes left.
LOUISIANA STATE
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]

Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lake Charles, LA
