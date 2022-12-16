ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

WFAA

Ways to help or get help during cold snap in North Texas

DALLAS — The arctic blast has hit North Texas, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills to the area. From donating time and/or money to warming shelters, there are ways to help those who need it the most during this cold snap in Dallas-Fort Worth. Here are also ways...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

PHOTOS + VIDEO: It (kinda) snowed in North Texas!

DALLAS — Oh, the weather outside is frightful. And we hope your fires inside (even virtual ones) are so delightful. If you have no place to go, DFW will let it snow... well, kinda. The arctic front that's been traveling across the country has finally flown into North Texas,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Firefighters battle 3 separate fires across DFW as arctic blast hits area

DALLAS — The snow and below-freezing temperatures brought by the arctic front haven't stopped fires from happening around Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday morning. Firefighters around the metroplex have responded to three separate fires since this morning, an apartment fire and a house fire in Fort Worth, and a house fire in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally

Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Best Tamales — 6 Spots You Need to Know For the Holidays

With a wide variety of meat filings and even black bean non-meat options, Tommy Tamale shines bright. Handmade tamales are a thing of beauty, and as anyone who has ever tried their hand at making them from scratch knows, they truly are a labor of love. That’s why Fort Worthians in the know, stockpile them by the dozen. Tamales freeze well, and are ideal for both casual get-togethers and gifting. That’s why many in North Texas can’t imagine the holidays without warm tamales.
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

Domestic violence takes a deadly toll in Dallas and Tarrant counties

If a white woman in Dallas County is the victim of a homicide, it’s most likely the result of domestic violence. But women of color are more likely to be killed. That’s among the findings from a KERA analysis of 28 female victims in Dallas County and 13 female victims in Tarrant County whose deaths were ruled homicides in the first half of 2022.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler

When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Warming shelters to open across DFW in the coming days

DALLAS — Across North Texas, city leaders are getting ready to open warming shelters. Dallas city leaders say it’s all hands on-deck. They will be meeting Wednesday to see if systems are in place or if there is more to be done. In South Dallas, a local church...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Winter storm flight delays could disrupt flights out of DFW, Love Field

DALLAS — A powerful winter storm is threatening travel plans for tens of millions of Americans planning to travel for the holidays. The holiday weekend could be the coldest in decades. A strong winter storm could bring heavy snow, ice and powerful winds to several parts of the country, including the Plains, Midwest and the East Coast.
DALLAS, TX
