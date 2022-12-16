Read full article on original website
DFW new home sales and prices rose in November, but they’re taking longer to sell
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth homebuilders saw mixed sales results last month as new homes remained on the market longer and inventory continued to build. But the total number of new home sales in DFW rose, and...
Ways to help or get help during cold snap in North Texas
DALLAS — The arctic blast has hit North Texas, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills to the area. From donating time and/or money to warming shelters, there are ways to help those who need it the most during this cold snap in Dallas-Fort Worth. Here are also ways...
Live updates: How the arctic front in North Texas is affecting traffic, travel, power & more
DALLAS — An arctic front that's been travelling across the country has reached Dallas-Fort Worth and it's expected to keep the temps around freezing until Christmas morning. Temps will quickly drop to below freezing after the front passes and the winds are very gusty. Temperatures will hit the 20s by the afternoon Thursday, and dip into the teens by the evening.
PHOTOS + VIDEO: It (kinda) snowed in North Texas!
DALLAS — Oh, the weather outside is frightful. And we hope your fires inside (even virtual ones) are so delightful. If you have no place to go, DFW will let it snow... well, kinda. The arctic front that's been traveling across the country has finally flown into North Texas,...
Winter arrives today at 3:47 p.m. Texas time
Winter arrives Wednesday at 3:47 p.m. Texas time and by tomorrow, it will certainly feel like it. By Friday morning, Dallas-Fort Worth lows will be around 10 degrees and single digits are likely.
Firefighters battle 3 separate fires across DFW as arctic blast hits area
DALLAS — The snow and below-freezing temperatures brought by the arctic front haven't stopped fires from happening around Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday morning. Firefighters around the metroplex have responded to three separate fires since this morning, an apartment fire and a house fire in Fort Worth, and a house fire in Dallas.
Massive food distribution in Denton aims to aid North Texas families hit hard by inflation
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday morning, the Tarrant Area Food Bank hosted its first mega mobile distribution in Denton County, and hundreds of families took advantage of it. "I don’t think I’ve ever recalled a time that it’s been so hard," grandmother Elizabeth Woods told WFAA....
Missing 26-year-old woman last seen in River Oaks found dead in Fort Worth, police say
RIVER OAKS, Texas — A missing woman who was last seen in the Tarrant County city of River Oaks has been found dead in Fort Worth, police said Wednesday. The River Oaks Police Department posted pictures of Batinah "Tina" Karim on social media. They said the 26-year-old was last seen walking in the 5700 block of River Oaks Boulevard at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
fortworthreport.org
Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally
Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
fox4news.com
North Texas homeless shelters prepare to take in hundreds during arctic blast
As we get closer to the dangerous cold that will push into North Texas, cities are working overtime to make sure the homeless and others have a place to stay. The biggest need and biggest efforts, as you might imagine, are in Fort Worth and Dallas.
WFAA
Trending in Texas: Dallas-based performance menswear brand Mizzen+Main continues altering fashion industry
DALLAS — Texas is open for business! Whether a company is native to the Lone Star State or just got here as fast as it could, we want to know: What makes these businesses tick? Why are so many of them calling Texas home? And how do they plan to continue to expand in the years to come? This is Trending in Texas.
Baby Jesus has returned! Fort Worth police return doll that was stolen from Sundance Square
FORT WORTH, Texas — Don't worry everyone, baby Jesus has returned!. A doll that was stolen from a Nativity display at the Sundance Square plaza in Fort Worth was returned by police on Wednesday. However, police did not say how the doll was found. The story of the dubbed...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Best Tamales — 6 Spots You Need to Know For the Holidays
With a wide variety of meat filings and even black bean non-meat options, Tommy Tamale shines bright. Handmade tamales are a thing of beauty, and as anyone who has ever tried their hand at making them from scratch knows, they truly are a labor of love. That’s why Fort Worthians in the know, stockpile them by the dozen. Tamales freeze well, and are ideal for both casual get-togethers and gifting. That’s why many in North Texas can’t imagine the holidays without warm tamales.
keranews.org
Domestic violence takes a deadly toll in Dallas and Tarrant counties
If a white woman in Dallas County is the victim of a homicide, it’s most likely the result of domestic violence. But women of color are more likely to be killed. That’s among the findings from a KERA analysis of 28 female victims in Dallas County and 13 female victims in Tarrant County whose deaths were ruled homicides in the first half of 2022.
Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler
When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
A North Texas hospital waited hours to address a spinal emergency. It led to a woman's paralysis and a $10.1 million court win for her
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas County jury awarded a Flower Mound woman and her husband $10.1 million after they took Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound to court following a medical nightmare that left the woman paralyzed from the chest down. For 73-year-old Jessie Adams, that nightmare began...
Happiest cities in America: These two North Texas cities are in the top 10
TEXAS, USA — Does money really buy happiness?. A report put together by SmartAsset cited a 2021 University of Pennsylvania study found a correlation between happiness and income growth. But money isn't everything. In order to look at the "happiest cities in America," SmartAsset analyzed 164 cities for 13...
Warming shelters to open across DFW in the coming days
DALLAS — Across North Texas, city leaders are getting ready to open warming shelters. Dallas city leaders say it’s all hands on-deck. They will be meeting Wednesday to see if systems are in place or if there is more to be done. In South Dallas, a local church...
Winter storm flight delays could disrupt flights out of DFW, Love Field
DALLAS — A powerful winter storm is threatening travel plans for tens of millions of Americans planning to travel for the holidays. The holiday weekend could be the coldest in decades. A strong winter storm could bring heavy snow, ice and powerful winds to several parts of the country, including the Plains, Midwest and the East Coast.
WFAA
