Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Man shot on corner of Bay and 7th Street

Rochester, N.Y — A 27-year-old man was shot last night while inside a car at the intersection of Bay Street and 7th Street. The victim then drove to 6th Street where he waited for police while suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The man was then...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police attempted to identify man in connection with Rochester shooting

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they believe may have information about a shooting that seriously injured a man earlier this month. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 3 on Monroe Avenue at Amherst Street. Police said the 27-year-old victim...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

City's lawsuit against gun manufacturers draws mixed reaction

Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester formally filed a lawsuit Wednesday afternoon, announced Tuesday, that aims to hold several gun manufacturers responsible for their alleged roles in fueling the city's gun violence crisis. City leaders say gun violence has surged the last two years. Mayor Malik Evans' office...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

40-year-old man shot on Weyl Street

Rochester, N.Y. – A 40-year-old man is recovering at Strong Hospital after he was shot on Weyl Street Tuesday night. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 9:00 p.m. and discovered the victim with at least one gunshot wound. They quickly applied a tourniquet until an EMS crew arrived.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Another Monroe County Children's Detention Center employee arrested, prompts investigation

Rochester, N.Y. — A second now-former staff member at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center (CDC) has been arrested. Gregory Bodine, 49, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that happened Oct. 23 at the center's annex on East Henrietta Road in Brighton, against a juvenile who was in detention there.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

One dead after crash on Norton Street

Rochester, N.Y. — One person is dead this morning after a vehicle struck a tree and caught fire on Norton Street. Police said the vehicle appeared to be westbound around 3 a.m. Wednesday when it went off the road. Officers found the driver dead in the vehicle. The driver's...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Santa visits CP Rochester and Golisano Autism Center

Henrietta N.Y. — Jolly old Saint Nicholas made a fun and heartfelt visit Thursday. The man in red teamed up with his elves in blue. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at CP Rochester on horseback courtesy of the Rochester Police Mounted Patrol Unit, visiting with kids in the Augustin Children's Center Preschool Program.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Parolee accused of making terroristic threat toward Unity Hospital

Greece, N.Y. — A man accused of making a terroristic threat Monday toward Unity Hospital has a previous conviction for the same charge. Rochester Regional Health said a contracted worker who was fired Friday called and threatened a leader in his previous department Monday morning. The threat prompted a...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Thruway bans tandem & empty trucks ahead of winter storm in WNY

Tandem trucks, along with empty trucks and trailers, will be temporarily banned from using the New York State Thruway in Western New York as the region braces for a winter storm. Due to forecasted high winds, the ban will go into effect Friday at 6 a.m., between Exit 46 (Interstate...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Woman arrested after police chase in Geneva

Geneva, N.Y. — A woman faces several charges following a police chase in Geneva last week. Police said Erika Riley, 28, sped off during a traffic stop Dec. 14, attempting to flee officers through downtown and residential streets in an unregistered car. Officers caught Riley on Brooke Street and...
GENEVA, NY
13 WHAM

Man pleads guilty for Parma fatal crash

Rochester, N.Y. — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his role in a crash that killed a Niagara County man in Parma earlier this year. Prosecutors said James Jacobs, 35, was driving drunk March 20 on West Ridge Road when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, killing Stephen Kneeland, 52, of Lockport, in a head-on crash.
LOCKPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester man among 'Proud Boys' on trial for Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON — Jury selection is now underway in the trial of a Rochester man charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Dominic Pezzola and four other members of the far-right Proud Boys group are each charged with nine counts, including seditious conspiracy, obstruction, interfering with law enforcement and damaging federal property.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local last-minute gift ideas

Rochester, N.Y. — Christmas Day is right around the corner, and if you have left your shopping until now, there is still time to find the perfect gift. USPS's deadline for shipping was December 14, so shipping anything for Christmas Day is no longer possible. However, there is still...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Impact of baby formula shortage still being felt in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Months after a baby formula shortage made national headlines, some local families are still feeling the impact. Health officials say between the pandemic, supply chain issues and recalls, it's been difficult on many parents. Katie Mastrella of Rochester showed 13WHAM the few cans of baby formula...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester airport braces for impact of Christmas weekend winter storm

Rochester, N.Y. — Flying out of Western New York could be difficult for some travelers this holiday weekend. A winter blast is expected to sweep across much of the country, bringing bitter cold temperatures, high winds, snow and ice. "I do know the weather coming across the Northwest into...
ROCHESTER, NY

