FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
RPD, Save Rochester deliver toys, food to families impacted by gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Sharing the true spirit of giving in Rochester. On Wednesday, the Rochester Police Department teamed up with Save Rochester to deliver toys and food to family members of victims of gun violence. Last week, the folks at Save Rochester wrapped the toys rang bells at Lori’s...
13 WHAM
Man shot on corner of Bay and 7th Street
Rochester, N.Y — A 27-year-old man was shot last night while inside a car at the intersection of Bay Street and 7th Street. The victim then drove to 6th Street where he waited for police while suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The man was then...
13 WHAM
Walmart in Henrietta reopens after investigation into threat involving 'suspicious device'
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a "vague threat" was made to the Walmart in Henrietta on Wednesday evening. Deputies say Walmart received a call from a person, threatening the store with a "suspicious device." Once there, officers decided to evacuate and close the...
13 WHAM
Police attempted to identify man in connection with Rochester shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they believe may have information about a shooting that seriously injured a man earlier this month. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 3 on Monroe Avenue at Amherst Street. Police said the 27-year-old victim...
13 WHAM
City's lawsuit against gun manufacturers draws mixed reaction
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester formally filed a lawsuit Wednesday afternoon, announced Tuesday, that aims to hold several gun manufacturers responsible for their alleged roles in fueling the city's gun violence crisis. City leaders say gun violence has surged the last two years. Mayor Malik Evans' office...
13 WHAM
40-year-old man shot on Weyl Street
Rochester, N.Y. – A 40-year-old man is recovering at Strong Hospital after he was shot on Weyl Street Tuesday night. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 9:00 p.m. and discovered the victim with at least one gunshot wound. They quickly applied a tourniquet until an EMS crew arrived.
13 WHAM
Another Monroe County Children's Detention Center employee arrested, prompts investigation
Rochester, N.Y. — A second now-former staff member at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center (CDC) has been arrested. Gregory Bodine, 49, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that happened Oct. 23 at the center's annex on East Henrietta Road in Brighton, against a juvenile who was in detention there.
13 WHAM
One dead after crash on Norton Street
Rochester, N.Y. — One person is dead this morning after a vehicle struck a tree and caught fire on Norton Street. Police said the vehicle appeared to be westbound around 3 a.m. Wednesday when it went off the road. Officers found the driver dead in the vehicle. The driver's...
13 WHAM
Santa visits CP Rochester and Golisano Autism Center
Henrietta N.Y. — Jolly old Saint Nicholas made a fun and heartfelt visit Thursday. The man in red teamed up with his elves in blue. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at CP Rochester on horseback courtesy of the Rochester Police Mounted Patrol Unit, visiting with kids in the Augustin Children's Center Preschool Program.
13 WHAM
Parolee accused of making terroristic threat toward Unity Hospital
Greece, N.Y. — A man accused of making a terroristic threat Monday toward Unity Hospital has a previous conviction for the same charge. Rochester Regional Health said a contracted worker who was fired Friday called and threatened a leader in his previous department Monday morning. The threat prompted a...
13 WHAM
Thruway bans tandem & empty trucks ahead of winter storm in WNY
Tandem trucks, along with empty trucks and trailers, will be temporarily banned from using the New York State Thruway in Western New York as the region braces for a winter storm. Due to forecasted high winds, the ban will go into effect Friday at 6 a.m., between Exit 46 (Interstate...
13 WHAM
Woman arrested after police chase in Geneva
Geneva, N.Y. — A woman faces several charges following a police chase in Geneva last week. Police said Erika Riley, 28, sped off during a traffic stop Dec. 14, attempting to flee officers through downtown and residential streets in an unregistered car. Officers caught Riley on Brooke Street and...
13 WHAM
Monroe County seeking volunteers for jury duty to clear backlog of trials
Rochester, N.Y. — At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, most jury trials across the country were halted. Two and a half years later, Monroe County is experiencing a backlog of trials. With a heavy trial schedule, the central jury room at the Hall of Justice can be filled...
13 WHAM
Man pleads guilty for Parma fatal crash
Rochester, N.Y. — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his role in a crash that killed a Niagara County man in Parma earlier this year. Prosecutors said James Jacobs, 35, was driving drunk March 20 on West Ridge Road when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, killing Stephen Kneeland, 52, of Lockport, in a head-on crash.
13 WHAM
Judge from Orleans County resigns amid investigation into inappropriate Facebook posts
A judge from Orleans County has resigned amid an investigation into inappropriate Facebook posts. Dawn Keppler, justice of the Shelby Town Court, was apprised by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct in April. The investigation stemmed from a complaint that Keppler had "improperly promoted prejudicial and inflammatory content...
13 WHAM
Rochester man among 'Proud Boys' on trial for Capitol insurrection
WASHINGTON — Jury selection is now underway in the trial of a Rochester man charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Dominic Pezzola and four other members of the far-right Proud Boys group are each charged with nine counts, including seditious conspiracy, obstruction, interfering with law enforcement and damaging federal property.
13 WHAM
Rochester students voice their opinions on important topics during 'Project Soapbox'
Rochester, N.Y. — High school students in Rochester got the chance to share what matters most to them on Wednesday. "Project Soapbox" allows students from Northeast College Prep to deliver speeches on topics they're passionate about. Students researched their topics, then condensed their thoughts into a two-minute speech for...
13 WHAM
Local last-minute gift ideas
Rochester, N.Y. — Christmas Day is right around the corner, and if you have left your shopping until now, there is still time to find the perfect gift. USPS's deadline for shipping was December 14, so shipping anything for Christmas Day is no longer possible. However, there is still...
13 WHAM
Impact of baby formula shortage still being felt in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Months after a baby formula shortage made national headlines, some local families are still feeling the impact. Health officials say between the pandemic, supply chain issues and recalls, it's been difficult on many parents. Katie Mastrella of Rochester showed 13WHAM the few cans of baby formula...
13 WHAM
Rochester airport braces for impact of Christmas weekend winter storm
Rochester, N.Y. — Flying out of Western New York could be difficult for some travelers this holiday weekend. A winter blast is expected to sweep across much of the country, bringing bitter cold temperatures, high winds, snow and ice. "I do know the weather coming across the Northwest into...
