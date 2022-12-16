ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kcur.org

Kansas City Council considers reparations for Black residents

The median household income of Black residents in Kansas City is 62% that of white residents, according to data compiled by the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, and Black residents are unemployed at rates between 1.5 to 2 times higher than white residents. Those discrepancies are at the center...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Meet the regulars of The Easy Inn in Kansas City, Kansas: 'This is my Cheers'

This story is part of an occasional KCUR series called The Regulars, about Kansas City’s neighborhood hangs and the customers who bring them to life. The Easy Inn is dressed up for Christmas, adorned in tinsel, lights, miniature trees and kitschy holiday ornaments. A flag on the wall — hung next to a deer head outfitted with a Christmas wreath — reads in cursive, “This ain’t no goddamn country club.”
KANSAS CITY, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City has an unwanted guest staying for Christmas: dangerously cold temperatures

About two inches of snow blanketed the Kansas City area early Thursday morning in the first major storm of the winter season. But while road conditions caused several accidents during the morning commute, the real danger was the bitter cold — temperatures hit negative 5 degrees, with a wind chill up to 30 degrees below zero. The dangerously cold temperatures are expected to stick around through the weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Bike to work in Johnson County? These riders say it can be done

Cars may still be king of the suburbs, but some in Johnson County are no longer bowing down. In an area with a reputation for shunning other forms of transportation, a handful of commuters have a message for colleagues, friends and other potential riders: it’s not so hard to quit being a driver.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
kcur.org

What Kansas City needs to know about this Arctic freeze

There is no sugarcoating the forecast for the next few days: It's going to be extremely cold and windy in Kansas City, with some snow thrown in. To be prepared for the weather moving in just after midnight Wednesday, Up To Date assembled a group of experts who best know how to deal with these conditions if you have to be out and about.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

This Kansas bakery keeps Croatian grandmothers' 'magic' alive for everyone

On a recent December morning, the Strawberry Hill Baking Company's holiday open house had the vibe of a lively folk festival with food, music and memories. Hrvatski Obicha, a Kansas City-based Croatian band, played traditional music and Christmas carols on the Tambura, a family of native Croatian instruments. They’re crafted with beautiful inlays in sizes ranging from ukulele to acoustic guitar and sound like a harmonic combination of guitar, banjo and mandolin.
MERRIAM, KS

