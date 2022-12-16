Read full article on original website
kcur.org
Kansas City's new police chief was chosen by a state-controlled board. Here's how it works
Kansas City’s Board of Police Commissioners on Thursday carried out one of its highest-profile responsibilities when members announced they had chosen police Maj. Stacey Graves as the new chief of police. The hiring of Graves, the first woman to lead the department on a non-interim basis, concluded a process...
kcur.org
Kansas City Council considers reparations for Black residents
The median household income of Black residents in Kansas City is 62% that of white residents, according to data compiled by the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, and Black residents are unemployed at rates between 1.5 to 2 times higher than white residents. Those discrepancies are at the center...
kcur.org
Judge refuses new trial for Kansas City, Kansas, cousins despite ‘cloud of doubt’ around Golubski
A Wyandotte County judge on Wednesday refused two Kansas City, Kansas, cousins a new trial for a 1997 murder conviction despite "this new cloud of doubt" surrounding a disgraced police detective. Brian Betts and Celester McKinney had hoped for a new trial based on the allegations brought to light by...
kcur.org
Meet the regulars of The Easy Inn in Kansas City, Kansas: 'This is my Cheers'
This story is part of an occasional KCUR series called The Regulars, about Kansas City’s neighborhood hangs and the customers who bring them to life. The Easy Inn is dressed up for Christmas, adorned in tinsel, lights, miniature trees and kitschy holiday ornaments. A flag on the wall — hung next to a deer head outfitted with a Christmas wreath — reads in cursive, “This ain’t no goddamn country club.”
kcur.org
Kansas City has an unwanted guest staying for Christmas: dangerously cold temperatures
About two inches of snow blanketed the Kansas City area early Thursday morning in the first major storm of the winter season. But while road conditions caused several accidents during the morning commute, the real danger was the bitter cold — temperatures hit negative 5 degrees, with a wind chill up to 30 degrees below zero. The dangerously cold temperatures are expected to stick around through the weekend.
kcur.org
Bike to work in Johnson County? These riders say it can be done
Cars may still be king of the suburbs, but some in Johnson County are no longer bowing down. In an area with a reputation for shunning other forms of transportation, a handful of commuters have a message for colleagues, friends and other potential riders: it’s not so hard to quit being a driver.
kcur.org
What Kansas City needs to know about this Arctic freeze
There is no sugarcoating the forecast for the next few days: It's going to be extremely cold and windy in Kansas City, with some snow thrown in. To be prepared for the weather moving in just after midnight Wednesday, Up To Date assembled a group of experts who best know how to deal with these conditions if you have to be out and about.
kcur.org
This Kansas bakery keeps Croatian grandmothers' 'magic' alive for everyone
On a recent December morning, the Strawberry Hill Baking Company's holiday open house had the vibe of a lively folk festival with food, music and memories. Hrvatski Obicha, a Kansas City-based Croatian band, played traditional music and Christmas carols on the Tambura, a family of native Croatian instruments. They’re crafted with beautiful inlays in sizes ranging from ukulele to acoustic guitar and sound like a harmonic combination of guitar, banjo and mandolin.
kcur.org
Hospitals across 4 states band together to treat acute pediatric cases amid ‘tripledemic’
Every morning at about 7 a.m., staff members in the transport department at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, start calling dozens of hospitals in the region. They’re looking for information from hospitals that provide pediatric care in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska – the states that make...
kcur.org
Kansas City animal shelters are in a crisis: 'We have no kennel space left'
Every kennel is full at the Great Plains SPCA. The shelter has seen a "27% increase in dog admissions compared to 2021, but an 11%, decrease in dog adoptions," according to the shelter's director of operations. Inflation and residual effects of the pandemic have caused an influx of pets arriving...
kcur.org
Kansas City is bracing for an intense winter storm. Here’s what to expect on the roads
An intense storm is expected to bring 2-4 inches of snow and wind gusts of around 40 mph to the Kansas City area overnight. A wind chill as low as 30 below zero could remain until at least Saturday. “We're going see the cold front really blast through the region...
kcur.org
A Kansas City master sommelier picks the best wines for your holiday celebrations
Which wines are best to bring to festive parties and pair with your holiday meals?. Master Sommelier and Master of Wine Doug Frost shared his recommendations for pairing wines with specific foods, and the bottles he’ll be pouring this holiday season. Here are the wines Doug Frost shared:. Montelle,...
