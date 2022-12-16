The fire suppression pipe that busted Monday night at CAPSA flooded many of the facilities outreach offices and the children’s center, causing $50,000 - $100,000 in damages. James Boyd, CAPSA Chief Development Officer, said a large portion of the building is unusable for the next several months. He added that insurance will cover most of the damages, but they are not covered for the short-term repairs and accommodations.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO