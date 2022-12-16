Read full article on original website
Related
upr.org
Cache Valley Christmas Bird Count successful, chilly
Around Christmas-time each year, the National Audubon Society holds the Christmas Bird Count, an event where bird-loving volunteers count as many birds as they can in a twenty-four hour period. The Christmas Bird Count, known as the CBC, is an annual treat for bird-lovers across the western hemisphere. Started in...
upr.org
Water line pipe break causes major damages at CAPSA facility in Logan
The fire suppression pipe that busted Monday night at CAPSA flooded many of the facilities outreach offices and the children’s center, causing $50,000 - $100,000 in damages. James Boyd, CAPSA Chief Development Officer, said a large portion of the building is unusable for the next several months. He added that insurance will cover most of the damages, but they are not covered for the short-term repairs and accommodations.
Comments / 0