Brunswick, GA

mainstreetdailynews.com

IFAS: Only some plants need covering in cold

With the National Weather Service in Jacksonville predicting lows in the 20s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WSAV News 3

Hunter found after going missing in Mcintosh Co. swamp

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division says that a hunter has been safely located after going missing in the woods in Mcintosh County in a Facebook post on Tuesday. An extensive search for a hunter that had been lost on Sunday has finally concluded. According to law […]
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

GBI seeks identity of apparent murder victim found in Georgia woods

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga.- She's a face without a name-- but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation hopes to change that by releasing a forensic sketch. The GBI says hunters found the remains of a woman in a stretch of Liberty County woods belonging to the Portal Hunting Club on Friday, Dec. 2. Investigators say those woods in Riceboro intersect Jones Rd. near the Liberty and McIntosh County border.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

Police investigating death of baby girl in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 20-month-old baby died of undetermined circumstances early Tuesday. According to detectives, just a little after midnight, the baby girl was taken to the hospital by one of her parents. Hospital staff attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Kingsland Police officer involved in crash at I-95 off-ramp

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland police officer and the driver of another vehicle are in the hospital tonight with non-life-threatening conditions after a crash took place. The Kingsland Police Department said that on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at around 6:36 p.m. the patrol officer was involved in a vehicle crash at the Interstate 95 ramps to Laurel Island Parkway.
KINGSLAND, GA
cltampa.com

The Tampa Bay mansion of former Jacksonville Jaguars president David Seldin is for sale

A waterfront Tuscan farmhouse built by the guy who helped bring the Jaguars to Jacksonville is now on the market in Tierra Verde. Located at 1571 Oceanview Dr., the home was built in 2001 by Anzu Partners co-founder and investor David Seldin, who is arguably best known in Florida as the Jags president for the first five years of the franchise's history, you know, when they were good.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Two southbound lanes reopen on Buckman Bridge

Jacksonville, Fl — Update: According to a Florida Highway Patrol tweet, Interstate 295 is opening back up. Remember to drive safely. If you take the Buckman Bridge over the St. Johns River be aware of an anticipated closure this afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol says it will close all southbound lanes of I-295 at 1 p.m. for investigative purposes. The full detour is expected to take about an hour.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

