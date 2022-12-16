Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com
IFAS: Only some plants need covering in cold
With the National Weather Service in Jacksonville predicting lows in the 20s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience...
First Coast News
'Most Instagrammed Restaurant In America' opens in Jacksonville on Jan. 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report from our sister station) Get your sugar tooth ready! A 'sweet' new tenant in The Markets at Town Center has announced an opening date. The Sugar Factory, known for its celebrity sightings and Instagram-worthy desserts, is planning to...
Black bear shot and killed at Jacksonville Zoo for ‘engaging’ with zookeeper
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens black bear was shot and killed after officials say it attacked a staff member. Jonny, the 5-year-old North American black bear, escaped from its exhibit behind the scenes, made contact and engaged with the keeper, according to a spokesperson. >>> STREAM...
Husband of woman who took dishwasher job during pandemic to keep them together dies 'peacefully'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Their love inspired us all during the pandemic. Mary Daniel shared that her husband, Steve, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Community Hospice. Their story touched the First Coast after she took a job as a dishwasher during the pandemic to be with her husband who had Alzheimer's.
Nassau County woman has warning for drivers with bling on their steering wheel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Nassau County woman has a warning for other drivers tonight after she was injured by an accessory she placed on her steering wheel. The accessory was used to decorate her steering wheel and she paid a hefty price when she was involved in a wreck.
Hunter found after going missing in Mcintosh Co. swamp
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division says that a hunter has been safely located after going missing in the woods in Mcintosh County in a Facebook post on Tuesday. An extensive search for a hunter that had been lost on Sunday has finally concluded. According to law […]
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top level
A Florida witness in the Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida, area reported watching and photographing four, silent, triangle-shaped objects just above the tree top level at about 7:22 p.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Jacksonville’s neighborhoods suffering worst from rising rent costs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to recent data from Zumper, an apartment search app, the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Jacksonville, Florida, has risen 9% since last year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax reached out Zillow to see which of Jacksonville’s neighborhoods are...
Kingsland police make arrest in shooting death of Jacksonville woman
KINGSLAND, Ga. — On Monday, Kingsland Police Investigations detectives and patrol officers arrested 28-year-old Nathaniel Lamad Wesley for the shooting that occurred on the morning of Dec. 6. STORY: Why it’s important to check your tires before you take that road trip. On the morning of the shooting,...
‘A week before Christmas and it’s all gone:’ Fire leaves Jacksonville family homeless before Holiday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — McCall and her husband Lewis Jones are left wondering what lies ahead before the Holiday season after a fire burned down their home off Yellowbluff Road and Foxwoods Heights Circle late Saturday night. Peggy McCall had lived in her Northside Jacksonville home for almost thirty years.
wfxl.com
GBI seeks identity of apparent murder victim found in Georgia woods
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga.- She's a face without a name-- but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation hopes to change that by releasing a forensic sketch. The GBI says hunters found the remains of a woman in a stretch of Liberty County woods belonging to the Portal Hunting Club on Friday, Dec. 2. Investigators say those woods in Riceboro intersect Jones Rd. near the Liberty and McIntosh County border.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Rob Rowe continues to run Rowe’s IGA Supermarkets after sale to Caribbean firm
Rowe’s IGA Supermarkets founder Rob Rowe said Dec. 19 he will stay with the Jacksonville-based company after selling it Dec. 12 to a Trinidad and Tobago-based holding company for $47 million. Buyer Massy Holdings Ltd. wants to expand into the Florida market with the purchase. “The acquisition of Rowe’s...
Kingsland police make arrest in deadly semi crash from last month
KINGSLAND, Ga. — Kingsland Police Department announced that it made an arrest connected with a crash that killed one and injured two. STORY: Kingsland police make arrest in shooting death of Jacksonville woman. On Nov. 2, at about 5:53 a.m., Kingsland Police Patrol Teams Charlie and Delta responded to...
Police investigating death of baby girl in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 20-month-old baby died of undetermined circumstances early Tuesday. According to detectives, just a little after midnight, the baby girl was taken to the hospital by one of her parents. Hospital staff attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Camden County man found alive after missing from hunting trip
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A Camden County man was found alive and well after he was reported missing on Sunday. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office along with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, McIntosh Fire and Rescue and McIntosh Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the search. The...
Jacksonville mom warns about dangers of fentanyl, after daughter dies from laced marijuana
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Megan Whitaker was only 29 years old when she went to sleep and didn’t wake up. “They say grief is pent-up love that has nowhere to go,” Keyla Morgan, the woman’s mother, said. “It comes in waves.”. The blonde-haired woman loved to...
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man fighting for his life after he was shot in the head
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is fighting for his life at a Jacksonville hospital after he wasshot in the head Tuesday, police said. The shooting happened at approximately 7:41 a.m. on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Doctor Roy Baker Street. Police were called to the scene and found the victim with a gunshot wound.
Kingsland Police officer involved in crash at I-95 off-ramp
KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland police officer and the driver of another vehicle are in the hospital tonight with non-life-threatening conditions after a crash took place. The Kingsland Police Department said that on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at around 6:36 p.m. the patrol officer was involved in a vehicle crash at the Interstate 95 ramps to Laurel Island Parkway.
cltampa.com
The Tampa Bay mansion of former Jacksonville Jaguars president David Seldin is for sale
A waterfront Tuscan farmhouse built by the guy who helped bring the Jaguars to Jacksonville is now on the market in Tierra Verde. Located at 1571 Oceanview Dr., the home was built in 2001 by Anzu Partners co-founder and investor David Seldin, who is arguably best known in Florida as the Jags president for the first five years of the franchise's history, you know, when they were good.
Two southbound lanes reopen on Buckman Bridge
Jacksonville, Fl — Update: According to a Florida Highway Patrol tweet, Interstate 295 is opening back up. Remember to drive safely. If you take the Buckman Bridge over the St. Johns River be aware of an anticipated closure this afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol says it will close all southbound lanes of I-295 at 1 p.m. for investigative purposes. The full detour is expected to take about an hour.
Comments / 0