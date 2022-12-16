ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Kiss Country 93.7

Do Folks Drink Booze Earlier on Christmas Day in Louisiana?

If you guessed that folks in Louisiana start drinking before people in other states on Christmas Day, you would be right!. Are we really that predictable? Yes, according to a 2020 survey by Recovery.org. In fact, the only people who start drinking earlier than we do are Alaskans, who start drinking at 11 am on Christmas Day. Here in Louisiana, at least we wait until 12 pm. It's more respectable!
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana

The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana Has New Leader to Fight for Children

After many months of scandals and allegations, Louisiana will now have a new leader for the Department of Children and Family Services. Gov. John Bel Edwards has selected Terri Ricks to head the Department. She's been the interim director since Marketa Walters stepped down in November amid more accusations of poor management.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]

Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy