Do Folks Drink Booze Earlier on Christmas Day in Louisiana?
If you guessed that folks in Louisiana start drinking before people in other states on Christmas Day, you would be right!. Are we really that predictable? Yes, according to a 2020 survey by Recovery.org. In fact, the only people who start drinking earlier than we do are Alaskans, who start drinking at 11 am on Christmas Day. Here in Louisiana, at least we wait until 12 pm. It's more respectable!
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
It’s Official! Louisiana Roads Are Third Worst in Entire Country
It has come as much a shock to me as I'm sure it will to you! Apparently, we have been wrong for years!. Louisiana does NOT have the worst roads in the whole country. Shocker isn't it? No, that honor actually belongs to Hawaii. Who would have ever guessed that?
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana
The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
Louisiana Has New Leader to Fight for Children
After many months of scandals and allegations, Louisiana will now have a new leader for the Department of Children and Family Services. Gov. John Bel Edwards has selected Terri Ricks to head the Department. She's been the interim director since Marketa Walters stepped down in November amid more accusations of poor management.
Pets Out in the Cold; What’s the Law in Louisiana?
The Artic Front is Just Days Away From Hitting Louisiana. Several of us are so busy bundling ourselves up and trying to locate coats that will keep us warm. Several of us are also worried about pets that are chained up outside in the Ark-La-Tex. Unfortunately, during cold snaps like...
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]
Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
Shreveport Loses Jobs from October – But Better than Last Year
Louisiana continues to gain jobs. New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows more residents of the Bayou State are now working. But Shreveport has lost some jobs from October to November. Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates says the unemployment rate in November was 3.3%. This is...
