ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

Four men sentenced to jail for kidnapping Canadians in Ghana

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Four men have each been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Ghana for kidnapping two Canadian volunteers in the West African country several years ago, said Ghana’s state media. The men were found guilty of conspiracy and kidnapping Lauren Tilly and Bailey Chittey...
WOWK

Estranged kids of Canada condo gunman say he was abusive

TORONTO (AP) — Three estranged daughters of a 73-year-old man who fatally shot five people in his condominium community near Toronto said Wednesday that he “was a controlling and abusive husband and father.”. The daughters of Francesco Villi said in a statement released by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit...
WOWK

Germany to pay more for child medicines amid supply shortage

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Tuesday that it will allow health insurance companies to pay more for pediatric medications that are in short supply in the country. Germans have scrambled to find basic drugs such as painkillers in recent weeks amid delivery bottlenecks and higher-than-usual demand. Health...
WOWK

Biden heads to Mexico next month for leaders summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Mexico next month for North American leaders summit, White House officials said Tuesday. Biden will meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Jan. 9-10. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the leaders will discuss economic stability, security and immigration, among other topics.
WASHINGTON STATE
WOWK

Rule delay makes big EV tax credit possible early next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — People who want to buy an electric vehicle could get a bigger-than-expected tax credit come Jan. 1 because of a delay by the Treasury Department in drawing up rules for the tax breaks. The department said late Monday it won’t finish the rules that govern where...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy