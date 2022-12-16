Read full article on original website
Related
Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda, pleads guilty to charges that carry up to 110 years in prison following FTX collapse
Both Caroline Ellison and FTX cofounder Gary Wang are cooperating with prosecutors as part of their guilty pleas.
Cassidy Hutchinson says she initially lied to the January 6 committee about a claim that Trump grabbed the steering wheel of his SUV and lunged at a Secret Service agent
Hutchinson said she "lied" at the direction of her attorney Stefan Passantino, who she said instructed her to mislead the committee.
Zelensky Made 'Fatal Mistake' by Visiting U.S., Russia Warns
Ukraine's alliance with the United States will end badly for Volodymyr Zelensky's administration, a member of the Russian State Duma said.
Recent audio of intercepted call reveals Russian comrades unable to escape the war- If someone runs back, they get shot
Audio from a phone alleged to be from a Russian soldier has surfaced. The call illustrates the alarming situation of Russia's frontline defenses throughout Ukraine. A soldier is said to have called home and described how Russian convicts had been placed on the front lines. [i]
WOWK
Four men sentenced to jail for kidnapping Canadians in Ghana
ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Four men have each been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Ghana for kidnapping two Canadian volunteers in the West African country several years ago, said Ghana’s state media. The men were found guilty of conspiracy and kidnapping Lauren Tilly and Bailey Chittey...
WOWK
Estranged kids of Canada condo gunman say he was abusive
TORONTO (AP) — Three estranged daughters of a 73-year-old man who fatally shot five people in his condominium community near Toronto said Wednesday that he “was a controlling and abusive husband and father.”. The daughters of Francesco Villi said in a statement released by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit...
WOWK
Germany to pay more for child medicines amid supply shortage
BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Tuesday that it will allow health insurance companies to pay more for pediatric medications that are in short supply in the country. Germans have scrambled to find basic drugs such as painkillers in recent weeks amid delivery bottlenecks and higher-than-usual demand. Health...
WOWK
Biden heads to Mexico next month for leaders summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Mexico next month for North American leaders summit, White House officials said Tuesday. Biden will meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Jan. 9-10. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the leaders will discuss economic stability, security and immigration, among other topics.
WOWK
Rule delay makes big EV tax credit possible early next year
WASHINGTON (AP) — People who want to buy an electric vehicle could get a bigger-than-expected tax credit come Jan. 1 because of a delay by the Treasury Department in drawing up rules for the tax breaks. The department said late Monday it won’t finish the rules that govern where...
Comments / 0